Alex Samuels, with NWI Car Enthusiasts, meets Dawn Twardak-Jurgens, of Munster, outside her family's home. Her son, Chance Jurgens, loved cars of all kinds. He died last month at Sunnyside Park across the street. Samuels and more than 50 others celebrated his life in June with a parade of muscle cars driving past the family's home.
Alex Samuels, with NWI Car Enthusiasts, shares a hug with Dawn Twardak-Jurgens, of Munster, outside her family's home. Her son, Chance Jurgens, loved cars of all kinds. He died May 23 at Sunnyside Park across the street. Samuels and more than 50 others celebrated his life in June with a parade of muscle cars driving past the family's home.
Alex Samuels, with NWI Car Enthusiasts, meets Dawn Twardak-Jurgens, of Munster, outside her family's home. Her son, Chance Jurgens, loved cars of all kinds. He died last month at Sunnyside Park across the street. Samuels and more than 50 others celebrated his life in June with a parade of muscle cars driving past the family's home.
Alex Samuels, with NWI Car Enthusiasts, shares a hug with Dawn Twardak-Jurgens, of Munster, outside her family's home. Her son, Chance Jurgens, loved cars of all kinds. He died May 23 at Sunnyside Park across the street. Samuels and more than 50 others celebrated his life in June with a parade of muscle cars driving past the family's home.
MUNSTER — A young autistic boy who died this past spring is being honored later this month during the Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana's fourth annual 5K Run/Walk, according to the boy's family.
Twelve-year-old Chance Jurgens, of Munster, died after a playground incident May 23 at Sunnyside Park, steps away from the family’s home.
Funds raised during the event will go to the Munster Police Department, which is seeking donations to buy a "dual-purpose" comfort K-9 trained to provide comfort to children with special needs and victims of crime, said Chance's mother, Dawn Twardak-Jurgens. The dog will also help police detect drugs.
"Chance always wanted a big dog," Twardak-Jurgens said.
Twardak-Jurgens said her family is asking the Munster Police Department to name the dog after Chance, and police are looking into whether that is possible.
The total cost is estimated at $24,000, and the dog would be specially trained to work with children like Chance, an incredibly brilliant kid with Asperger syndrome and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to his family.
While there is no fee for the 5K race or event, organizers are asking for monetary and Lego donations. The event will feature a Nerf gun war in Chance's honor. Chance loved Nerf guns, Legos, hot rods, cars, the color pink and books.
"Chance overcame so many obstacles that come with having autism and always wanted to help everyone. As such, in honor of Chance, we want to carry on his quest to help others," organizers said on the event website.
Lego sets will be collected at the event and donated to nonprofits for underprivileged autistic children.
Twardak-Jurgens thanked the lead organizer, Megan Mellis, who contacted the family through social media offering ways to help after reading news stories about Chance's passing.
Subscribe to Breaking News!
Get breaking news stories sent to you as the stories unfold!
"This young lady is such an angel," she said.
Participants can purchase T-shirts but they must be ordered in advance.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25, with registration online ahead of the event and day-of on-site registration.
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.
Get email notifications on Lauren Leone-Cross daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Lauren Leone-Cross posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.