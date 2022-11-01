 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen Lauerman, president and CEO of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance, dies

Karen Lauerman, president and CEO of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance, died Tuesday, according to a Facebook post made by her sister.

"Our hearts are heavy right now and tears fill our eyes as heaven gained an angel today," the post said. "My sister Karen passed away peacefully surrounded by love."

Lauerman's death was confirmed by a co-worker. Her death was sudden, according to the source, although specific circumstances surrounding her death have not been released.

Lauerman began her role for the Lake County IN Economic Alliance in 2014

