Karen Lauerman, president and CEO of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance, dies

Karen Lauerman, above, passed away Tuesday.
Karen Lauerman, president and CEO of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance, died Tuesday, according to a Facebook post made by her sister.
"Our hearts are heavy right now and tears fill our eyes as heaven gained an angel today," the post said. "My sister Karen passed away peacefully surrounded by love."
Lauerman's death was confirmed by a co-worker. Her death was sudden, according to the source, although specific circumstances surrounding her death have not been released.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Lake Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern in Class 4A Frankfort Semistate
Lake Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern in Class 4A Frankfort Semistate
Andrean vs. Wapahani in Class 2A Frankfort Semistate
Andrean vs. Wapahani in Class 2A Frankfort Semistate
Andrean vs. Wapahani in Class 2A Frankfort Semistate
Gun turn-in at Merrillville Police Department
5A football sectional: Hammond Central vs. Morton
5A football sectional: Hammond Central vs. Morton
102922-spt-fbh-cp-por_10
102922-spt-fbh-cp-por_2
102922-spt-fbh-cp-por_7
Griffith at Hanover Central in Class 3A Sectional 25 semifinal
Griffith at Hanover Central in Class 3A Sectional 25 semifinal
Griffith at Hanover Central in Class 3A Sectional 25 semifinal
Salk School's Red Ribbon Week walk for drug awareness
Salk School's Red Ribbon Week walk for drug awareness
Gary Art & History Fitness Trail
Halloween deco for autism
Halloween deco for autism
Halloween deco for autism
Halloween deco for autism
Conservative columnist Will Hurd is guest speaker at the Sinai Forum
Conservative columnist Will Hurd is guest speaker at the Sinai Forum
Conservative columnist Will Hurd is guest speaker at the Sinai Forum
Conservative columnist Will Hurd is guest speaker at the Sinai Forum
Halloween Egg Hunt
Halloween Egg Hunt
Hunt's on for candy-filled eggs
LPCollapse5.JPG
LPCollapse2.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!