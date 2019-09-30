Attorney Kenneth J. Allen donated $22,500 this year to support reading literacy in Northwest Indiana through the United Way Reading Buddies program.
Reading Buddies are small stuffed animals that are used as motivational, non-judgmental tools to help students read.
The program aims to help students improve oral fluency, achieve grade-level reading goals, and build student confidence in their reading skills. Annually, nearly 4,000 first- and second-graders in Lake and Porter counties receive a reading buddy.
Allen visited Central Elementary School in Portage and Homer Iddings Elementary School in Merrillville on Monday to read to youngsters and to distribute their stuffed animals.
This year's book of choice was "One Fish, Two Fish, Red fish, Blue Fish," by Dr. Seuss.
Provided in conjunction with United Way, Reading Buddies are delivered annually in September by volunteer crews to 170 Northwest Indiana classrooms.