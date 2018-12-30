MUNSTER —The Kennedy Avenue bridge over the Little Calumet River will be demolished and rebuilt next spring.
That bridge is one of the lowest in the flood control system, said Dan Repay, executive director of the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission.
During past flooding events, the Kennedy Avenue Bridge has required sandbags to keep water at bay, he noted.
“It was identified as one we need to raise,” Repay said.
The two-year project will begin on the west side of the bridge with one lane always open in each direction, he said.
Bids for the work were opened at a special meeting of the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission.
Six construction companies originally attended all meetings to bid on the project, but only Dunnet Bay Construction, based in Glendale Heights, Illinois, and Portage-based Superior Construction submitted bids, Repay said.
Dunnet Bay was the company chosen by the Indiana Department of Transportation to redo the U.S. 41 bridge in Highland over the Canadian National railroad tracks, a project that was completed recently.
Michael A. Kummeth, a registered professional engineer from DLZ Indiana LLC in South Bend, reviewed the bids.
In addition to the base bids that were each more than $7 million, seven alternate bids were presented by the companies that include a choice of railing, landscaping and recreation components, Repay said.
“We are partnering with Hammond and Highland, and we have to seek their input on these architectural add-ons,” Repay said. “Kennedy Avenue is the entranceway to both business districts.”
The commission voted to take the bids under advisement.
Because of the number of alternates, the company awarded the contract might not be the lowest bidder, said David Wickland, attorney for the LCRDBC.
That contract will be awarded at the Jan. 8 LCRDBC meeting, Chairman William Baker said.