Kennedy Avenue closure beginning Tuesday

HIGHLAND — Kennedy Avenue will be closed for southbound traffic between 45th Street and Main Street for pavement repairs beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The suggested detour will be to utilize Indianapolis Boulevard/US 41, said Highland's Police Department on behalf of the public works department.
The road will re-open once the paving project is complete.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Riviera Maya, salt cave and IV clinic, Nutrition Cove and Caravel Autism Health opening
