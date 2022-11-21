 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Kennedy Avenue closure beginning Tuesday

Kennedy Avenue will be closed for southbound traffic between 45th Street and Main Street for pavement repairs beginning on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

HIGHLAND — Kennedy Avenue will be closed for southbound traffic between 45th Street and Main Street for pavement repairs beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The suggested detour will be to utilize Indianapolis Boulevard/US 41, said Highland's Police Department on behalf of the public works department.

The road will re-open once the paving project is complete. 

