Kids cheer up local hospital ICU patients, staff

CROWN POINT — When Dr. Giovanni Infusino tells his 6-year-old daughter about his day at the office, he tries to keep it light — especially these days with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Infusino is a doctor at Franciscan Health Crown Point’s intensive care unit — where visitor restrictions are in place to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“She knows what I do, and I was explaining to her about how persons here are sick, but they’re not allowed to have visitors and that some are sad. And she said, ‘What if I drew them some things?’ and I said, ‘That would be wonderful,’” Infusino said Friday.

That was about two weeks ago. His daughter, Sofia, who is in kindergarten at St. Thomas More, a Catholic school in Munster, began by sending her father off to work with painted pictures.

Then she involved her classmates by suggesting it as an act of service for Lent, said Christiane Rucinski, a teacher at the school, and Sofia's mother, Katie Garza.

Now the whole ICU is decorated with art.