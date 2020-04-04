Kids cheer up local hospital ICU patients, staff

CROWN POINT — When Dr. Giovanni Infusino tells his 6-year-old daughter about his day at the office, he tries to keep it light — especially these days with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Infusino is a doctor at Franciscan Health Crown Point’s intensive care unit — where visitor restrictions are in place to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“She knows what I do, and I was explaining to her about how persons here are sick, but they’re not allowed to have visitors and that some are sad. And she said, ‘What if I drew them some things?’ and I said, ‘That would be wonderful,’” Infusino said Friday.
That was about two weeks ago. His daughter, Sofia, who is in kindergarten at St. Thomas More, a Catholic school in Munster, began by sending her father off to work with painted pictures.
Then she involved her classmates by suggesting it as an act of service for Lent, said Christiane Rucinski, a teacher at the school, and Sofia's mother, Katie Garza.
Now the whole ICU is decorated with art.
"It brought tears to my eyes, realizing that they truly did an act of service. Being home, you feel helpless not knowing what you can do to help, but it was moving to see. You feel a little bit more connected to everything going on," Rucinski said.
She said that while all her students are being home schooled during the COVID-19 outbreak, this art project brought them together.
In return, Infusino said he and other ICU staff members sent a thank you video to the students.
Garza said her daughter said she wanted to paint pictures for people at the hospital who didn’t get to see their families and were lonely. A shy Sofia told The Times on Friday that her favorite animal to paint is "a bunny," but she also likes rainbows and unicorns.
Infusino said it has been uplifting for everyone at the ICU.
“It’s been really, really nice. Again, you can’t really have any visitors, and patients are very isolated in their rooms. And then they see this beautiful artwork from the kids, and it’s been uplifting,” Infusino said.
Feeling the love
At other Region hospitals, nursing and medical staff are being surprised with acts of kindness during what is otherwise a troubling, somber time.
At Porter Regional Hospital, chief nursing officer Judy Davidson said the acts of appreciation mean a great deal to health care workers.
“The outpouring of support such as donations of supplies and food for our caregivers, kind gestures, prayers and encouraging words is appreciated more than I can say," Davidson said.
Kelly Credit, spokeswoman for Porter Regional Hospital, said the daughter of an employee recently made paper hearts for the staff.
The hearts, which had sweet, encouraging notes on them, were placed on employees' cars in the parking lot, Credit said. And students from all over are sending thank you cards for Porter hospital’s caregivers, she said.
Eric Bernendini from delivery.com is coordinating donations from restaurants and food deliveries daily to various hospital departments, she said.
CamplandRV donated an RV for staff to use for drive-up testing. The hospital previously had been using a tent, but high winds made that unfeasible, Credit said.
"The support from our communities is especially meaningful during this time,” Davidson said.
Gallery: Feeding the Region's front-line COVID-19 fighters
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.