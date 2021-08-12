Kids of all ages fill petting zoo at Lake County Fair

The venue is free, but food for the animals is available from a-quarter-a-turn dispensers.

The Show-Me Safari Petting Zoo includes some 75 animals, featuring a half-zebra, half-donkey named Ellie May, a 50-year-old tortoise named Godzilla, zebras, a kangaroo, Dutch belted cattle, sheep, llamas and goats.

Most of the animals are raised on the family farm in East Prairie, Missouri, thus the use of Show-Me, the state nickname, Phillips said.

The business was started in the 1980s by Phillips' grandfather, Dave Hale.

"We travel with our show all over the country from Miami, Florida, to New York. And we go as far west as Texas," Phillips said.

Phillips' son, Barrett, 7, is already in charge of the pony rides and Jhett, 11, handles the pig races.

Llamas were the first animals Phillips' grandfather bought in the early 1980s to add to the family farm which then offered a drive-thru animal park.

The business started traveling with the animals in the late 1980s, even spending two and a half months in Hawaii.

Two years ago the family chose to stay on the mainland, doing county and state fairs.