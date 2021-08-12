Kids of all ages fill petting zoo at Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — Emily Clark, 3, appeared fearless as she reached out the tiny palm of her hand to feed a baby goat.
The little girl was clearly enjoying her visit, along with her grandmother, on Wednesday at the Lake County Fair.
"This is our first time coming together to the fair," said her grandmother, Julie Chitwood, of Hobart.
Chitwood, her granddaughter and friend, Denise Payne, also of Hobart, made one of their first stops the Show-Me Safari Petting Zoo.
"I haven't been to the fair since I was a little girl," Chitwood said, adding,"She (Emily) couldn't wait to come today."
Payne said she too was enjoying the fair, especially seeing it through the eyes of her friend's granddaughter.
"When you go to the fair with a 3-year-old it's more fun," Payne said.
Show-Me Safari owner Jay Phillips said this is the second year his venue has been at the Lake County Fair.
The first year was in 2019.
"We are a fourth generation petting zoo, pig races and pony rides venue," Phillips said.
The Show-Me Safari venue was packed with fairgoers Wednesday afternoon as the earlier rainstorm gave way to sunshine.
The venue is free, but food for the animals is available from a-quarter-a-turn dispensers.
The Show-Me Safari Petting Zoo includes some 75 animals, featuring a half-zebra, half-donkey named Ellie May, a 50-year-old tortoise named Godzilla, zebras, a kangaroo, Dutch belted cattle, sheep, llamas and goats.
Most of the animals are raised on the family farm in East Prairie, Missouri, thus the use of Show-Me, the state nickname, Phillips said.
The business was started in the 1980s by Phillips' grandfather, Dave Hale.
"We travel with our show all over the country from Miami, Florida, to New York. And we go as far west as Texas," Phillips said.
Phillips' son, Barrett, 7, is already in charge of the pony rides and Jhett, 11, handles the pig races.
Llamas were the first animals Phillips' grandfather bought in the early 1980s to add to the family farm which then offered a drive-thru animal park.
The business started traveling with the animals in the late 1980s, even spending two and a half months in Hawaii.
Two years ago the family chose to stay on the mainland, doing county and state fairs.
"I enjoy doing this because it's for kids of all ages. Grandparents bring their grandkids and this is educational because we have animals from throughout the world. For a lot of kids in cities all they see is dogs and cats. What we are here for is to let kids learn more about animals and have fun," Phillips said.
Randy Nisen, of Highland, and Angelina Barraza, of Griffith, brought her 4-year-old daughter, Adeline Irizarry, to the petting zoo.
Nisen said it had been years since he had been to the fair and he was enjoying his return. Both were glad they chanced the trip since a rainstorm had stopped.
In the meantime, Adeline bounced around from animal to animal clearly enjoying herself.
"She loves animals. It's such a fun place," said Barraza.
The Show-Me Safari Petting Zoo on the midway continues through Sunday night as does the Show-Me Swine Racers, north of the agriculture building.
"It's quite the menagerie and it's free," Phillips said of his petting zoo.