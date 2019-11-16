CROWN POINT — Nineteen Northwest Indiana families embraced dozens of homeless children in celebration of National Adoption Day.
The legal adoption process for more than 33 children took place Friday at the Lake County Courthouse, followed by an after party at Gamba Ristorante.
“It’s a good day for families," said Nicholas M. Neal of Geminus Regional Health Systems.
It doesn’t end Friday. The Porter County Juvenile Court in Valparaiso will be holding their adoption ceremony from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday for six families adopting nine children.
These are the winners. Adoptive parents found the kids they have been looking for. Kids found warm hearts and shelter from the storms of their earlier years.
But more than 100 Hoosier children, including 22 in Lake, LaPorte and Newton counties, are still looking to link hands with a new family.
Their smiling faces can be found on the Indiana Department of Child Services website at https://www.adoptuskids.org/states/in/browse.aspx or in the department’s 64-page program guide, “adoption,” being handed out at Friday’s ceremonies.
Tracey Miller, the state’s adoption champion for The Region, said they want to raise public awareness for children who are the products of broken homes where courts have had to terminate parental rights.
“The children who are older than 2, who have physical, mental or emotional issues, or who have siblings, are harder to place,” Miller said.
She encouraged any parents ready to adopt to contact www.Indianaadoptionprogram.org for more information.
Lake Juvenile Judge Thomas Stafaniak said he and his magistrates hear hundreds of cases annually of children suffering from neglect or abuse at the hands of parents.
The Indiana Department of Child Services initiates Child in Need of Services or CHINS cases.
The juvenile court hears evidence to determine whether the family can be kept together. If that's not the case, a referral is made for the children to foster care. In the most serious cases, parental rights are terminated and the children are eligible for adoption.
The Villages, based in Portage, and White’s Residential and Family Services, of Crown Point, were present at the adoption day ceremony at Gamba to explain their roles in providing consultation and other services to families willing to accept temporary foster custody over children in need and families who adopt.
Julie Villarreal of The Villages said, “We recognize the (children's) trauma doesn’t end with adoption."
She said The Villages' services are free of charge to qualifying families.
Valerie A. Oliveras, of White’s, said they provide faith-based management of foster families.
“We are available 24 hours a day," Oliveras said. "If the family have to take a child to the emergency room at 3 a.m., we are there to sit with them.”