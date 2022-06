Killer of Gary businesswoman Mary Felton gets 85 years

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge imposed a virtual life sentence Thursday in the murder of a Gary businesswoman.

Judge Gina Jones sentenced Earl W. Shearer Sr., 67, of Gary to 85 years in prison.

Shearer pleaded guilty last month to fatally shooting Mary Felton Dec. 8, 2021, two days after she accused him of raping her in her home.

Felton, a mother and grandmother, was an accountant who previously worked for the city of Gary, Calumet Township trustee's office and Gary Housing Authority. She also served on the Gary Public Library Board and was a former member of the Gary School Board.

State law will require Shearer to serve more than 63 of those years before he is eligible for parole.

The courtroom was filled Thursday morning with family and friends of the victim, including two sons, Melvin Felton and Walter Jackson, and Robert Buggs, a close friend.

Buggs told Shearer to use his time in prison to reflect on his criminal life and “repent your sins.”

Shearer had previously served prison time for murder in 1980 in Cook County and aggravated battery in 1999 in Atlanta.

Felton told police before her death that she had once dated Shearer but she no longer wanted to see him last year.

She said Shearer broke into her house in the city's Glen Park section Dec. 6, 2021, and raped her.

Two days later, she drove to the Gary Police Department to report the sexual assault.

Police said Felton warned them that Shearer had threatened to kill her if she went to the police.

Investigators said they only found out later that Shearer followed Felton to the police station and hid inside her car.

After giving her statement to police, Felton was leaving the station when she spotted what appeared to be Shearer’s car parked nearby.

A detective checked that car and looked under Felton's Hummer for any tracking devices, but not inside Felton’s car where Shearer was hiding.

Police said Felton’s body was found in the driver’s seat of her abandoned car — about 10 blocks from the police station.

Police tracked Shearer’s car to Whiting, where an officer arrested him later that afternoon.

Later, investigators matched Shearer's DNA to a profile found in Felton's sex assault kit and under her fingernails.

Shearer made no statement in court, refusing a plea from Buggs that he apologize to Felton’s sons.

Melvin Felton told the court that in spite of Shearer’s crimes, “My God compels me to forgive you. I do ask the court to ensure he serves the maximum penalty, so he has no opportunity to do this again.”

Shearer’s defense attorney, Adam Tavitas, told the court, “I’ve spoken with my client and he is remorseful for his actions."

The judge said, “Mr. Shearer knows what he did. At least by his guilty plea, he is taking responsibility. “

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.