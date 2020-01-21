King legacy remembered at Hammond celebration

HAMMOND — It was a combination networking social and 91st birthday celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for a gathering Monday afternoon at the Byway Brewing Co.
There was no admission fee and food was provided at the event hosted by local community activists and radio hosts Valrie Kemp-Davis and Benita White-Arnold, along with event planner Kim Ross-Pollard.
Kemp-Davis said it was a way to bring educators, politicians and people from all walks of life together "to remember what the dream was about, who the dreamer," as they work to carry on King's legacy.
"We are the Dreamer's Dream," Kemp-Davis said. "He saw us when he looked over the mountain."
Attendees watched a skit that brought awareness to the dangers of sex trafficking and viewed a portion of a documentary on Gary's legendary musical Jackson family.
They also listened to short speeches from recipients of Dreamer's Dream awards presented to individuals who have given their time to make a difference in society.
One of the recipients for his community activism was Andrew Holmes, who has gain a reputation for speaking out against violence when it happens in the Chicagoland area.
"Anything that I'm honored with I'm going to take in honor for the people who have lost their lives due to gun violence," Holmes said.
Also receiving an award for community activism was Bishop Tavis Grant, who is the senior pastor of the Greater First Baptist Church in East Chicago.
He said he is thankful for King's legacy and led the crowd in a round of applause for King's sacrifice.
Local contributors to education, ministry and the arts were also given awards, as well as several politicians, including Hammond Councilwoman Katrina D. Alexander, D-at-large, former East Chicago City Clerk Mary Morris Leonard and North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan.
"This event is all about bringing the community together and honoring Martin Luther King, and then it's all about focusing on what we need to do together to end racism in our community," Mrvan said.
Other local politicians present for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event were East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland and State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.