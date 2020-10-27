Kiwanians put new spin on food pantry donations

“It’s heartwarming to see my friends and neighbors respond by giving so much in this time of need and volunteering their time to help,” Serletic said. “I was amazed at how much they gave. Most brought at least two bags.”

One resident, Serletic said, recruited help from her prayer group and brought a carload of food.

Elijah Puente, Hobart High School Key Club president, has led the effort among his 60 members to host drop-off sites with strict protocols in place. These include wearing a mask, social distancing, and no touching of food for 72 hours, while passing out flyers, being present and thanking all who donate. Adults have assisted with sorting.

Other partners in setting up drop-off sites have included the Hobart Fire Department, Maria Reiner Center, Hidden Lake clubhouse, Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Bridget Parish Center.

Hobart Mayor and Kiwanian Brian Snedecor commented, “I appreciate how Kiwanis recognized the need and responded in a champion way.”

The Hobart Food Pantry has traditionally benefited from two major annual food drives, one by postal workers in the spring and the Kiwanis drive in the fall. COVID-19 prevented the spring drive.