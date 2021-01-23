Knights of Columbus donate coats for needy youngsters

MUNSTER — Salvation Army of Lake County now has more than 200 children’s winter coats to give away, thanks to the Knights of Columbus.
Craig Hanusin, state deputy for the Knights of Columbus, and Steve Ziemba, a past state leader for the organization, unloaded boxes containing 218 new coats Friday at The Salvation Army office.
Normally, The Salvation Army would accept used coats as well as new ones, but this winter only new coats are being accepted because of the pandemic, said Lt. Joshua Bowyer, who serves as pastor, administrator and other roles for The Salvation Army in Hammond and Munster.
“We’ve seen a need through Christmas, but we’ve never had the coats to meet the need,” Bowyer said. “We’ve been receiving a lot of calls since New Year’s Day.”
The 218 coats donated Friday might seem like a lot, but Bowyer wants to get rid of them quickly so children who need them can wear them.
“In truth, we’ll get rid of these in about a month,” he said.
People who need coats for their children can visit The Salvation Army headquarters at 8225 Columbia Ave., Munster, to pick them up. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Parents and children must wear a mask, of course. Parents should bring either their children in person or student ID or birth certificate so The Salvation Army can make sure the coats are going where they’re needed, Bowyer said.
Anyone wanting to donate new coats can bring them to The Salvation Army office during office hours or use the drop box behind the building.
The Indiana Knights of Columbus spent about $6,000 for 264 new coats in a variety of sizes to fit children from kindergarten age through high school, and the international headquarters matched that amount, Hanusin said. The Terre Haute area got 92 coats. The Indianapolis Knights of Columbus council ordered 264 coats as well.
“In the state, we had 528 coats. Take that 528 times 12 years, that’s a large number," Ziemba said.