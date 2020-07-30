Knights of Columbus has fishy way to thank first responders

HOBART — Here’s a grateful way to use frozen fish.
The St. Thomas Council Knights of Columbus at St. Bridget Catholic Church, whose Lenten fish fries were canceled due to COVID-19, are using fish dinners to say thanks to first responders.
On Friday, the Knights will be delivering fish and shrimp meals to St. Mary Medical Center. In addition, the Catholic men’s fraternal organization will be offering free meals to Hobart police and firefighters.
As Martin Ruzbasan of the Knights explained, “(Fellow Knight) Carmen Lenzo and I were discussing what we could do for first responders, especially now with the coronavirus. Since we’re known for our fish fries, we thought this was something we could do.”
Typically, the St. Thomas Knights would have held six fish fries on Lenten Fridays. However, the COVID-19 quarantine and lockdown reduced those numbers to three dates.
“We’re using some of that leftover fish,” Ruzbasan said, “and we ordered another 400 pounds of fish.”
The Knights will be delivering 250 fish or shrimp dinners to St. Mary Medical Center Friday afternoon. Any Hobart medical personnel with a work ID qualifies for a free meal. Police and fire personnel with their work ID may come to the St. Bridget Parish and pick up meals at no charge between 4 and 7 p.m.
Diners have their choice of Pollack and butterfly shrimp. Meals include fries, coleslaw and condiments.
Ruzbasan added that the public may also purchase meals, carryout only, for $12 from the St. Bridget Parish Center at Second and Center streets. Anyone may place an advance order by calling Ruzbasan at 219-689-4433.
According to Ruzbasan, each meal provides a “good portion” of fish or shrimp. In keeping with mandated safety standards, all those picking up meals should be wearing masks or some face covering. Those wanting to pick up meals will be socially distanced during seating.
Ruzbasan, whose wife Elaine is a retired nurse, noted that nurses “have constant contact with people with the virus. Our hats are off to them.”
Police and fire personnel, Ruzbasan added, “are involved in everything that goes on in the community. How can you not acknowledge them for the job they do?”
St. Thomas Council is involved in other charities. These include Gibault School, a state Knights project, along with Hobart Food Pantry, Christmas Coats for Kids, St. Jude House, Easter egg hunt, St. Bridget Christmas dinner and summer picnic, and other charitable organizations.
Besides Lenten fish fries, the Hobart Knights hold pork chop and spaghetti dinners. With public meals curtailed due to the quarantine, Ruzbasan said these carryout fish dinners could set a tone for future benefits.
“It all depends on the response from the general public,” Ruzbasan said.
