Knights of Columbus has fishy way to thank first responders

HOBART — Here’s a grateful way to use frozen fish.

The St. Thomas Council Knights of Columbus at St. Bridget Catholic Church, whose Lenten fish fries were canceled due to COVID-19, are using fish dinners to say thanks to first responders.

On Friday, the Knights will be delivering fish and shrimp meals to St. Mary Medical Center. In addition, the Catholic men’s fraternal organization will be offering free meals to Hobart police and firefighters.

As Martin Ruzbasan of the Knights explained, “(Fellow Knight) Carmen Lenzo and I were discussing what we could do for first responders, especially now with the coronavirus. Since we’re known for our fish fries, we thought this was something we could do.”

Typically, the St. Thomas Knights would have held six fish fries on Lenten Fridays. However, the COVID-19 quarantine and lockdown reduced those numbers to three dates.

“We’re using some of that leftover fish,” Ruzbasan said, “and we ordered another 400 pounds of fish.”