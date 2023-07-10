EAST CHICAGO — Some special events planned in the city are in limbo because of the City Council's decision to not approve an additional appropriation ordinance.

The council voted recently on second reading to provide $93,000 out of gaming funds to finance a senior citizens lakefront event, a seniors Christmas party and a Veterans Day event.

Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, abstained from voting yes or no and said he would have liked to have received a breakdown by event to see how the money would be used.

With four members absent when the council considered the ordinance on third and final reading on June 28, the ordinance failed by a vote of 3-0-2 because it lacked the required 5 votes needed for approval.

Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, joined Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-at-large, in abstaining on June 28.

"They failed to tell us exactly what they're spending the money on," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the special events department also should have submitted a budget instead of continually coming to the council with requests for appropriations.

Natalie Adams, a special events coordinator for the city, said she is unsure what will happen now that the ordinance did not pass.

She said there is still a good amount of time left to try to work something out for the Veterans Day and Christmas events.

"The seniors on the lake event would be the one most affected," Adams said.

The council did approve, on second reading, an ordinance that would provide $390,000 out of the city's general fund to pay litigation settlements.

"The law department's budget is underfunded and does not have sufficient money to pay this judgement," said Joseph Allegretti, legal advisor to Mayor Anthony Copeland.

A total of $300,000 would be used to settle a traffic accident case in which a former city police officer was involved, while $90,000 would settle a case involving the city's destruction of a vendor's fireworks that were housed in a commercial building with upstairs residential units.

Allegretti said the settlements are binding and so the amounts will be paid whether or not the ordinance is approved on third and final reading.

He said if not approved, "we'll just incur some interest and there will be some delay."

The council voted 5-0 to approve the ordinance on second reading.

The ordinance had been amended from an original request for $650,000.

The council voted to amend the ordinance after it was explained that the additional $260,000 would have gone to the city's law department.

Allegretti told the council the law department does not have enough money to pay lawyers to defend lawsuits against the city and the additional money was requested to get the law department through the remainder of the year.