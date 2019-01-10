MERRILLVILLE — Real.Strong.Girls., an initiative of Lake Area United Way, will hold their first Strong Women Leadership Retreat on Jan. 25 at the NIPSCO corporate office, 801 E. 85th Ave. The retreat, from noon to 6 p.m., will feature lunch, three breakout sessions, and an after-hours networking event. The retreat is designed to give women in Lake County the tools to improve their financial, career and personal lives. The event is sponsored by NIPSCO.
Tickets to the event are $45, with all proceeds going towards funding Real.Strong.Girls. yearly programming to help young girls in the community gain the skills necessary to improve their self-esteem, confidence, and resiliency. Programming includes yearly lock-in’s and retreats for Lake County girls as well as monthly programming with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana. Donations will also be accepted for individuals who are unable to attend but would still like to support the program. Tickets and donations can be purchased at lauw.org.
The retreat will feature breakout sessions focused on three major areas of concern in women’s daily lives; finances, work and self-care. The financial session, led by Delta Jones-Walker of Atled Financial, will focus on the importance of women being in charge of their finances as well as tips and tricks to save and plan for the future. Jessica Worny Janicki, a certified career and executive coach with JWJ Consulting, LLC, will lead the session focused on overcoming barriers to advancement in the workplace. The last session, led by Julie Kissee, administrative director of Franciscan Employee Assistance Program, and Michele Nisle, wellness manager at Franciscan Health, focused on self-care and simple ways to put your physical and mental health first.
“It’s the start of a new year and this retreat is a great opportunity to learn some tips on how to keep all those New Year’s resolutions, like organizing your finances, getting that promotion, or living a healthier life,” Lisa Daugherty, president & CEO of Lake Area United Way, said. “We’re very excited for this retreat because it’s an opportunity to bring together women in the community and address issues they are facing as well as give them a chance to network with other women.”