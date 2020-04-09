Lake Area United Way provides $250K in COVID-19 relief for displaced hospitality workers

Lake Area United Way said Thursday it will provide $250,000 to help hospitality workers pay their rent or mortgages, utilities, gasoline or groceries if they are not working because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The United Way will partner with Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gary to inform affected workers and help with the disbursement of funds.
"From the very start of this crisis locally, Speros Batistatos has been advocating for the 14,000 Lake County families who have made their living in hospitality," said Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of Lake Area United Way. "We are worried about the time it's going to take to get federal funds in the hands of these families, who need it right now and will need more than what the stimulus package is providing."
Batistatos said families should not have to choose between paying for housing and buying food or paying utility bills. He thanked the United Way for recognizing the need among hospitality workers.
"This additional money can help keep South Shore families afloat during these unprecedented times and we are hopeful we can secure more donations to help more families in need," he said.
Lake County families can apply through Catholic Charities in Lake County by calling 219-886-3549, option 2, or 219-689-8426. Families also can apply by sending an email to outreach@catholic-charities.org. Hours may be limited this week because of Good Friday and Easter.
Terry Seljan, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gary, said his organization has been in the field responding to the coronavirus crisis from the start.
"During these uncertain times, Catholic Charities is taking every recommended safety precaution to keep clients and staff healthy with limited personal exposure, while still meeting them right where they are with the help they need, creating hope for a brighter future, regardless of their religious or ethnic background," Seljan said.
Information about Catholic Charities' response services can be found at www.catholic-charities.org.
This funding will come from Lake Area United Way’s COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund. To contribute, go to www.lauw.org.