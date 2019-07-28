Lake Area United Way's Unity in Our Community Week is just around the corner.
The weeklong event that gives residents the opportunity to give back to the community through volunteerism takes place Aug. 5-9.
Nonprofits, churches and other community organizations in Lake County will host a variety of volunteer projects — like packing healthy meals for the hungry, creating care packages for cancer patients and helping to beautify group homes — throughout the week that are open to the public.
Virtual donation drives will also be held during the week for those who want to give back but don't have the time or ability to participate in traditional volunteer opportunities.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of any nonprofit which is why promoting volunteerism and connecting people to projects is so important to United Way and our work. Unity in Our Community Week is a great opportunity for people of all ages to get out and give back to their community in a variety of ways. It also gives them a great chance to learn a little bit more about the services that are helping make Lake County a better place for all,” said Lisa Daugherty, Lake Area United Way President and CEO.
“Lake Area United Way is proud to be able to be a connector for volunteers and nonprofits.”
Unity in Our Community Week will kick off with a rally at Wicker Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland, from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 5. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a beach volleyball tournament.
Volunteers can sign up for projects at volunteerlakecounty.org/unity. People looking for opportunities in Porter and LaPorte counties can find projects at nwivolunteer.org.
Contact Lake Area United Way's Megan Sikes at 219-923-2302, ext. 311 or msikes@lauw.org for more information.