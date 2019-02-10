Real. Strong. Girls., an initiative of Lake Area United Way, will hold its second annual Lock-In on Feb. 23 at the YWCA in Gary. The Lock-In takes place from 7 p.m. Feb. 23 to 7 a.m. Feb. 24. Attendees also have the option to leave early if they are not able to stay the entire night. Early pick up will be at 11 p.m. Feb. 23.
The Lock-In will provide attendees a chance to mix and mingle with other girls from around the county, take part in games and activities, attend breakout sessions and enjoy food and snacks. The event will take advantage of all the YWCA facilities have to offer, including their swimming pool. The event is free of charge and open to Lake County girls ages 10-14.
The event will be chaperoned by adult, female volunteers who will undergo a background check.
“Last year’s Lock-In was a huge success and the girls all had a great time, so we are excited to bring the event back for a second year,” said Lisa Daugherty, president & CEO of Lake Area United Way. “We view the Lock-In like a ‘stay-cation’ for the girls that can break up the long, cold winter months. It’s a great opportunity for them to meet other girls their age from the community, get to play games and participate in other fun activities like arts & crafts and swimming. We’ll also have a few informative breakout sessions to help the girls learn how to deal with some of the most pressing issues they are facing and improve their confidence, resiliency and self-esteem.”
To register to attend the retreat, visit www.lauw.org.