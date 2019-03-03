Lake Area United Way is hosting its 4th annual dodgeball tournament to benefit struggling working families. Teams comprised of various local corporations and unions will compete for a trophy, two concert tickets at The Venue for every member of the winning team and bragging rights. Horseshoe Casino in Hammond is the event sponsor and provides the grand prize. The tournament is from 6 to 9 p.m. April 12 at the Hammond SportsPlex.
“Each year teams and spectators alike have so much fun at this fast-paced event,” said Lisa Daugherty, President & CEO of Lake Area United Way. “All proceeds will benefit the 1 in 4 struggling working families in our county. These families work hard, but the cost of basic necessities simply exceeds their household income and to make matters worse, they are ineligible for any kind of public assistance. This event will support our strategies to move these families toward greater financial stability through creating pathways to better paying jobs and access to affordable, quality child care."”
To register a team, contact Lisa Daugherty at ldaugherty@lauw.org. Team sponsorships are $500 per team of eight players, three of which must be female. All players must be over the age of 18. Other sponsorships are available. There is no entry fee to observe the tournament.