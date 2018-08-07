Doug Jordan, band director for 30 years, died July 28.
A memorial service will be held Aug. 12 for Doug Jordan, who served as Lake Central band director for 30 years and who is described by band members as a taskmaster but one who inspired them to be great.
Jordan died July 28 at age 89 after a long illness. Heidi Kendall, now president of the band boosters organization and a sousaphone player during the final years of Jordan’s long tenure from 1957 to 1987, said Jordan expected a lot from the students, but he was always looking out for them, too.
“He inspired an incredible amount of kids in his lifetime with his dedication and strict teaching, and what he expected of his students made us strong,” Kendall said.
“He expected 100 percent commitment, and his level of commitment to his students was amazing. Even after he left Lake Central, his level of commitment to his students didn’t stop.
“The most important thing he taught me was the value of hard work. Everything he did made a difference. He had a real interest in us and cared about us one on one. There were 160 members of the band when I was there, and he knew about each one of us and looked after each one. He truly took the time to get to know us.”
The Lake Central band earned a reputation for excellence under Jordan, winning many state competitions and performing at National Football League halftime shows. In his final year, the band went to the Bluebonnet Bowl and “brought home all the hardware,” Kendall said.
Darren Snyder was a trumpet player in the band from 1982 to '86 and said, “He taught people what you thought was your best is only the start to accomplishing something great. What he could do with a band was nothing short of a miracle. This was a man who made you want to work harder for him. We got yelled at, but it was all worth it, and it was the best time of my life. Without band and Mr. Jordan, I’m not sure how I would have made it through school.”
Jordan organized sportsman’s clubs for the boys and the girls, and led the groups on annual camping and fishing trips to Canada. He played several instruments, including piano and a variety of wind instruments, and former student and drummer in the band for five years (starting in eighth grade) Larry Mears said Jordan helped him overhaul the engine on his Chevy convertible. He also coached golf.
“There wasn’t anything he was afraid to tackle,” Mears said. “Music was his passion, but he was an incredible human being, and he was able to motivate people far beyond what anyone would think they could bring out themselves.”
“He didn’t just teach. He inspired,” Susan Edwards, a former Centralette and Girl’s Sportman’s Club member, said. “What I never thought I could accomplish, I did. It’s why everybody enjoyed working for him. It was all about pride.”
Angie Lowe, the Lake Central Theatre Guild director with her husband Paul for 38 years, said she worked with Jordan on the school’s musicals. She said he never had an assistant and did all the arranging of the music for the band himself, wrote original music for the band and planned the award-winning marching band shows.
“He was a taskmaster, and kids got demerits if they got out of line,” Lowe said. “All those kids from the early '70s loved this man, as do I and my husband. He was a father and mentor. The band kids were his whole life. He was a perfectionist and a nurturer.”
In the last year of his life he arranged to have the tapes of many of the band's performances made into DVDs that he sent to former band members. Lowe also described Jordan as an avid — as in "cutthroat" — bridge player.
Ed Bialon was a student teacher under Jordan and said Jordan helped him get his first teaching job in Hammond. Mears described how another student worked to earn the money to pay for a trip to a Florida competition, and Jordan gave her an extra $50 to spend on the trip.
Rick Wells, class of 1972, said Jordan was still composing music at the end of his life and played music he had written recently for Wells and others visiting him. Wells said the compositions “were so beautiful, they brought us to tears.” On hearing of Jordan’s passing just hours after visiting him in the hospital, Wells wrote, “As one band member appropriately said: Parade rest.”
The memorial service will be at Chapel Lawn in Schererville. Visitation is from noon to 4 p.m. with a service at 4 p.m. One former band member predicted, “It will be the biggest class reunion ever.”