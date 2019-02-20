Lake Central dance team headed to nationals

ST. JOHN — Lake Central Centralettes Dance Team is heading to nationals to compete this weekend. The Centralettes will participate in the National Dance Association National Championships in Orlando, Florida.
The group will perform during preliminaries on Friday, then compete Saturday. If they make it to the finals, they will perform again Sunday.
The group is coached by Kevin Mathis, who is also the head coach for Purdue University's dance team in West Lafayette. He is beginning his 30th year at Lake Central as dance coach of the Centrallettes. Under his leadership, they have won a combined 49 Indiana state and national championships.
The group has had 11 national championships since 1998 and is undefeated in the IHSDTA state championships since 1995.
Members of the 2018-2019 Centralettes are: Jessica Almaraz, Anna Amanatidis, Madison Gelatka, Carly Gibson, Gabriella Grahovac, Hala Haddad, Chloe Hardesty, Isabella Holdren, Sofia Jasnic, Lilah Lopez, Meghan Martewicz, Claire Nowacki, Maya Pasyk, Courtney Pereira, Gianna Poulos, Grace Penna, Jade Prescaro, Miranda Prowse, Jessica Rech, Lily Rogers, Emma Schallmo, Alaina Seren, Jamie Szczecina, Jocelyn Vanek and Melissa Vanek.