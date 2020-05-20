Lake Central distributes caps, gowns in school parking lot

Nikolovski, who will be attending Purdue University in the fall, said it definitely was sad for her not to be able to finish classes inside the building she had spent the last four years.

"I grew up so much and learned so much. It is what it is. I've been impacted by so many people here and have so many memories," Nikolovski said.

Her father, a 1985 Lake Central High School graduate, said he's pleased about the graduation ceremony this summer.

"It's one of those lifetime moments toward adulthood," Dushan Nikolovski said.

Kingsley said his business distributes caps and gowns, including honor insignias, to some 45 schools in Indiana, representing about 10,000 students.

"I'ts the best time of the year; it's a happy time and it's deeply felt by all," Kingsley said.

His company is a third-generation one, begun by his grandfather then passed on to his father and him.

"This is a rite of passage. They still want the product. It's mostly about the memories," Kingsley said.

Kingsley offered his congratulations to senior Sara Steven when she arrived.

"It's bittersweet just trying to take everything in," Steven said.