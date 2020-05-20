Lake Central distributes caps, gowns in school parking lot

ST. JOHN — Katarina Nikolovski did a drive-by in the Lake Central High School parking lot on Wednesday to pick up her graduation cap and gown.
The distribution also gave the graduating senior an opportunity to drop off a thank you gift of a cow bell to school principal Sean Begley.
Begley said Nikolovski had served as an aide at the high school, had headed up the school's Veteran's Day event for four years and had even received one of two most valuable principal awards for her exemplary service.
Nikolovski and her father, Dushan Nikolovski, were among dozens of families who picked up the packaged cap and gown from Begley; Doug Kingsley, owner of Herff Jones, based in Indianapolis; and his staff members.
In past years, graduating seniors would have generally picked up their caps and gowns while still attending classes but this year, due to schools being closed by COVID-19, schools have opted for the drive-by, Kingsley said.
The distribution was alphabetical. Some 350 of the 740 graduating seniors picked up their clothing on Tuesday. The balance of the class did so Wednesday.
Plans are to still to have a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 on July 16, Begley said.
"We're looking at holding it outside," Begley said.
Nikolovski, who will be attending Purdue University in the fall, said it definitely was sad for her not to be able to finish classes inside the building she had spent the last four years.
"I grew up so much and learned so much. It is what it is. I've been impacted by so many people here and have so many memories," Nikolovski said.
Her father, a 1985 Lake Central High School graduate, said he's pleased about the graduation ceremony this summer.
"It's one of those lifetime moments toward adulthood," Dushan Nikolovski said.
Kingsley said his business distributes caps and gowns, including honor insignias, to some 45 schools in Indiana, representing about 10,000 students.
"I'ts the best time of the year; it's a happy time and it's deeply felt by all," Kingsley said.
His company is a third-generation one, begun by his grandfather then passed on to his father and him.
"This is a rite of passage. They still want the product. It's mostly about the memories," Kingsley said.
Kingsley offered his congratulations to senior Sara Steven when she arrived.
"It's bittersweet just trying to take everything in," Steven said.
Steven said she will be attending St. Xavier University in Chicago in the fall and plans to become a nurse.
