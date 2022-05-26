Lake Central High School graduates told to never stop constructing their future

ST. JOHN — More than 800 students were asked to rewrite narratives of the future at Lake Central's 2022 commencement Wednesday night.

Graduate Kyle Kennedy led a student address during which he said that the graduates' time at Lake Central High School has been the foundation to let them lead successful lives in the future.

"Never let anyone say you are finished constructing. Continue to renovate your house as you lead your future. Class of 2022, never let anyone tell you you are aiming too high because there will be times when people will try to stop you from achieving your full potential, but never let anyone bring doubt to your success by geographic location, your sexual orientation and certainly not by the color of your skin," Kennedy said, interrupted by applause from the audience.

In total, there were 839 graduates in the Class of 2022. Of those graduates, 574 plan to continue on to a post-secondary institution to continue their education. Several are also planning to serve in the United States military.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence for those who were not able to attend, as well as those who lost their lives in the Texas school shooting Tuesday.

Principal Erin Novak welcomed graduates to the ceremony, emphasizing the unconventional high school experience they had. Students were only given half of a sophomore year, as well as junior years that were partially or fully virtual.

"Know that you have gained the strength, and in turn power, to push through tough times and find better days ahead," Novak said.

As the ceremony was inside due to rain, Novak emphasized how rain brings good luck and renewal for the graduates' futures.

Kimberly Hestermann, senior class president, and Elizabeth Solia, senior class vice president, provided remarks regarding the class motto and presented the class gift.

The Class of 2022 motto was "Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can," from Arthur Ashe.

The class gift went to groups within Lake Central, such as the Class of 2025 and the incoming Class of 2026. In addition, the class contributed a monetary gift to Phil's Friends, a nonprofit that helps provide support to individuals with cancer.

Student Kaitlyn O'Drobinak reflected on the students' time at Lake Central and how they had an unusual experience due to the impacts of the pandemic. She also discussed the lockdown that occurred at LCHS in September and how students felt fear they had never experienced before.

O'Drobinak emphasized how even though students are moving on, they can always come home to Lake Central.

"One thing I think all of us sitting here can say is that these four wacky years were not anything like High School Musical. And always remember — once an Indian, always an Indian," O'Drobinak said, referencing LCHS's mascot.

Superintendent Larry Veracco also provided several remarks to the graduates, emphasizing how they need to leave the world kinder than they found it.

"Your efforts and participation in activities to assist others did make Lake Central a kinder and gentler place," Veracco said, mentioning several service events that occurred this year. "Please know that your commitment to helping others has made a positive impact."

Several members of LCTV, a student-run television station at Lake Central High School, contributed a video tribute to the graduates. LCHS Counterpoints also performed "In My Life" in a video.

Lake Central High School is the biggest individual high school in Lake County. The enrollment at LCHS was over 3,000 for 2021.

