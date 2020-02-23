Lake Central offers middle school alternative program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Castaneda told the board there has been an increase in the number of student with failing grades, and she said these students could benefit from smaller class sizes. There has also been an increase in students with chronic absenteeism, which she attributed to anxiety.

"A shortened day and small group setting would benefit these students immensely, as would dedicated time for them to receive social-emotional support from a school service provider," Castaneda said.

Castaneda said the goal is no more than an average of 10 students in each class but a maximum of 15. One teacher will be hired along with a paraprofessional to assist in the classes. They hope to hire a teacher who can handle math and English lessons and also help with social studies and science lessons the students will get via computer.

Classes are tentatively scheduled to run from 9:10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. with a half hour for lunch. The estimated cost of the program is just under $79,000 for the teacher, paraprofessional and 20 licenses for the computer software. The program will be eligible for state funds after the first year. In the meantime, funds from the recent referendum will be used.

