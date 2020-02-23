You are the owner of this article.
Lake Central offers middle school alternative program
Lake Central offers middle school alternative program

School Bus stock
John J. Watkins, The Times

ST. JOHN — To better meet the needs of seventh and eighth grade students having trouble succeeding in the regular classroom setting, Lake Central Schools is creating its own alternative program for middle schoolers in the fall.

Lake Central has had a partnership for many years with Highland Schools’ Pathfinder Academy to provide alternative program classes for middle and high school students who have high absenteeism, are failing in several classes, or are a behavioral problem.

Lake Central’s Secondary Education Director Sarah Castaneda said the Highland program is excellent and Lake Central officials are completely satisfied with it. The problem is parents of middle school students enrolled in the program are more and more reluctant to send their children to another district 25 minutes away.

Castaneda said only five middle school students now attend the Highland program. The partnership with Highland for the high school students will continue, but, to try to serve more middle school students, Lake Central will offer the alternative program for seventh and eighth graders at Grimmer Middle School.

“We are a large corporation with approximately 2,875 students in grades five through eight at our three middle schools,” she said in a report to the school board. “Grimmer has had declining enrollment the past few years. Due to this, we have classroom space to house an alternative program.

Castaneda told the board there has been an increase in the number of student with failing grades, and she said these students could benefit from smaller class sizes. There has also been an increase in students with chronic absenteeism, which she attributed to anxiety.

"A shortened day and small group setting would benefit these students immensely, as would dedicated time for them to receive social-emotional support from a school service provider," Castaneda said.

Castaneda said the goal is no more than an average of 10 students in each class but a maximum of 15. One teacher will be hired along with a paraprofessional to assist in the classes. They hope to hire a teacher who can handle math and English lessons and also help with social studies and science lessons the students will get via computer.

Classes are tentatively scheduled to run from 9:10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. with a half hour for lunch. The estimated cost of the program is just under $79,000 for the teacher, paraprofessional and 20 licenses for the computer software. The program will be eligible for state funds after the first year. In the meantime, funds from the recent referendum will be used.

