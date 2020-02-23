Lake Central offers middle school alternative program

ST. JOHN — To better meet the needs of seventh and eighth grade students having trouble succeeding in the regular classroom setting, Lake Central Schools is creating its own alternative program for middle schoolers in the fall.
Lake Central has had a partnership for many years with Highland Schools’ Pathfinder Academy to provide alternative program classes for middle and high school students who have high absenteeism, are failing in several classes, or are a behavioral problem.
Lake Central’s Secondary Education Director Sarah Castaneda said the Highland program is excellent and Lake Central officials are completely satisfied with it. The problem is parents of middle school students enrolled in the program are more and more reluctant to send their children to another district 25 minutes away.
Castaneda said only five middle school students now attend the Highland program. The partnership with Highland for the high school students will continue, but, to try to serve more middle school students, Lake Central will offer the alternative program for seventh and eighth graders at Grimmer Middle School.
“We are a large corporation with approximately 2,875 students in grades five through eight at our three middle schools,” she said in a report to the school board. “Grimmer has had declining enrollment the past few years. Due to this, we have classroom space to house an alternative program.
Castaneda told the board there has been an increase in the number of student with failing grades, and she said these students could benefit from smaller class sizes. There has also been an increase in students with chronic absenteeism, which she attributed to anxiety.
"A shortened day and small group setting would benefit these students immensely, as would dedicated time for them to receive social-emotional support from a school service provider," Castaneda said.
Castaneda said the goal is no more than an average of 10 students in each class but a maximum of 15. One teacher will be hired along with a paraprofessional to assist in the classes. They hope to hire a teacher who can handle math and English lessons and also help with social studies and science lessons the students will get via computer.
Classes are tentatively scheduled to run from 9:10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. with a half hour for lunch. The estimated cost of the program is just under $79,000 for the teacher, paraprofessional and 20 licenses for the computer software. The program will be eligible for state funds after the first year. In the meantime, funds from the recent referendum will be used.
Let's celebrate Region teachers
Abby Evans
Teacher's Name: Abby Evans
School: Bailly Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She teaches kindergarten and is very soft-spoken, and the kids love her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helps every child adjust to full-day kindergarten. My granddaughter was very scared at first, and Abby took her in her arms and took time to listen to her. My granddaughter has blossomed under her loving care and is learning so much!
Adriana Guevara
Teacher's Name: Adriana Guevara
School: The Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Not only does Ms. Adriana show care and wisdom to each student throughout the day, she spends her after-school hours answering phone calls from students who need advice, communicating with parents to see how she can better help their children, and planning countless activities to keep students engaged. She dedicates her life to bettering her students' lives, and she never stops working hard.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Adriana overflows with wisdom that she pours into students beyond just academics. This year, she has counseled students who have lost family members; she's invited those struggling emotionally to spend time with her after school to talk; she patiently listens to teenage girls explain some drama in their lives and reminds them that rumors aren't always true. She puts aside her own to-do list in order to help students process the hard things in daily life.
Alex Peck
Teacher's Name: Alex Peck
School: George Rogers Clark High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Peck is a passionate teacher that always does what is best for students. He never thinks about himself first.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He has helped so many students reach their full artistic ability. He loves Clark and his students.
Alexis Diamond
Teacher's Name: Alexis Diamond
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Diamond is such a patient and wonderful teacher. She has been helping my son so much. He has come a long way with her help.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My son has started reading better this year and has been helped a lot by miss.diamond come a long way. I will forever be grateful for all she does.
Alyssa Martinek
Teacher's Name: Alyssa Martinek
School: Memorial Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Martinek is kind, loving, and caring. She is selfless and she makes learning fun.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She told my parents that I had good grades and that I am a good person. A funny time this year was when she had a case of the never-ending dead dry erase markers! It was so funny while we learned double-digit multiplication and the standard algorithm for multiplication.
Amanda Haskins
Teacher's Name: Amanda Haskins
School: Oak Hill Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs Haskins has so much energy and creates such enthusiasm in the classroom. She makes learning fun. She really goes above and beyond.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My daughter had her two years ago and is still her favorite. She's just an incredible teacher. All the kids just love her.
Amanda Kosiba
Teacher's Name: Amanda Kosiba
School: Winfield Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Her commitment to her students is beyond measurable. The way our girls come home and talk about her teaching style and the excitement she ensues in 5- and 6-year-olds to want to learn and do homework is talent. She has great communication with parents. Just an all-around standout person.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Both of my kids absolutely love her! She is kind, patient, and so organized ... a parent’s dream!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My kids love everything she does. She makes so many things special and works hard to celebrate all kinds of milestones and every school event and holiday.
Amanda Montez
Teacher's Name: Amanda Montez
School: Oak Hill Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Montez is a high ability teacher at Oak Hill. She truly was born to be a teacher. I have been in the classroom and have experienced her positivity first hand. The students respect her so much. My son went from never wanting to go to school to coming home and talking about how wonderful his teacher is everyday. He wakes up and wants to go to school, and dreads the end of the school year knowing she won’t be his teacher next year.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Montez not only teaches her students very well but she also cares about them. She makes learning fun. Always very helpful to her parents whenever they need info.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My daughter always comes home telling me fun activities they did in her class. I love watching and hearing about my daughter learning and how much she enjoys it.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Montez is a high ability teacher at Oak Hill elementary. I’ve spent time volunteering in her classroom this year and got to witness her behavior with the children. She is patient, and kind. She takes her time with the students who need it And encourages them daily treating them no different than the high ability students in her class. My son who is one of the high ability students absolutely hated school up until this year. After his first few days he did nothing but come home a speak such wonderful things about Mrs. Montez. She has truly changed him in the most positive ways. He loves going to school now! I am so grateful for her everyday.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year what stands out to me is the absolute 360 my sons attitude about school has changed. This teacher is so positive and sweet every single day that it has made his his long days at school seem so short now.
Amber Tarnowski
Teacher's Name: Amber Tarnowski
School: Jackson Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Tarnowski is very compassionate, hardworking and amazing with her students. She creates a great learning experience for her students. They are eager to go to school everyday to see what they are going to learn.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Tarnowski took the time out of breaks to send her students individualized cards. She would even send notes home if the students did something great during the week.
Amy Hochbaum
Teacher's Name: Amy Hochbaum
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Hochbaum always has a smile on her face - her love for teaching and how much she truly cares about her students is never hidden. She connects so well with her fifth graders and makes learning fun with humor and a little bit of spunk. She challenges the students to reach for their potential and celebrates each student’s unique strengths. She has a special way of making learning meaningful and fun.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: We are new to Crown Point School Corporation this year and have been so very happy with each of our three children’s teachers and their amazing work and effort. Mrs. Hochbaum has really stood out because our oldest son was experiencing a lot of anxiety and fear (with lots of tears!) prior to moving here starting a new school. Mrs. Hochbaum made a point she make him feel comfortable and at ease right away in the classroom. This is the first school year that my son has told me he loves school and is excited to get to school and see what Mrs. Hochbaum has in store for them for the day. He told me one day that she is the best teacher he has ever had. He’s never had such a strong interest in school prior to being in her class. Mrs. Hochbaum is a gem and has brought a true love and curiosity for learning in my fifth-grade son. I am certain she will be one of those special teachers he will never forget.
Amy Koteles
Teacher's Name: Amy Koteles
School: Lowell Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond for her students to inspire them to be and do their best.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She holds “study tables” after school each day to not only help her students with Language Arts but any subject they may be struggling in. She does this on her own time. She has helped my child strive to be and do her best. My child works hard so Mrs. Koteles will be proud of her and her accomplishments.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I am giving this to her because she does everything and anything for everyone. She is supper nice and respectful.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She did study tables. Study tables is where she tries to help you with any subject that you homework or need help.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She let us have parties and have snacks and gave us candy.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Gave us parties and snacks.
Recognition 4
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Koteles is very nice. She always helps with my work when I am struggling. She is my family time teacher and is almost always happy. She is always peppy and ready to go. She is also my LA teacher. She has taught me a lot. I know way more know than I did at the beginning. Almost everybody I know loves her and so do I.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is a great teacher. She is one of the best I've ever had. She made the transition into sixth grade a whole lot easier.
Recognition 5
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is so kind, and she will help us.
Amy Mitchell
Teacher's Name: Amy Mitchell
School: Westville High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Amy is an amazing special education teacher who has a passion for her students. She is always lending a hand to anyone who needs help, even if they aren't her student. She goes above and beyond for everyone, even her coworkers. She always has a positive attitude and takes every day with such gratitude.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Amy has gone above and beyond this year. I took over as a new teacher this year and she took me under her wing and made sure I had everything I needed to succeed. She was always there if I had questions and made sure to always help me, and my students, succeed.
Amy Nohos
Teacher's Name: Amy Nohos
School: Scott Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: This is her first year of teaching. She is in the autism room with severely disabled kids. She is doing what she loves and it shows.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She connects with each and every student in her class. They love her and she loves them.
Andrea Choate
Teacher's Name: Andrea Choate
School: Solon Robinson Elementary School
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Choate is an amazing kindergarten teacher. She makes it a fun environment for kids to learn in. She is very loving, sweet, caring and patient person. She puts all her heart into teaching her class. She helps all the kids in her class meet their goals & extend them.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She stands out by the way she touched my daughter’s life. Mrs. Choate has made a big impact on my child. She helped my daughter excel in reading and sound out big words. My daughter reminds me everyday that Mrs. Choate has helped her the most in school. We are so blessed to have Mrs. Choate as my daughter’s kindergarten teacher.
Angela Kepchar
Teacher's Name: Angela Kepchar
School: Homan Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Kepchar teaches preschool for special needs kids who are all mostly non verbal/autistic. It takes a special person with patience, love, and understanding to teach these little people. Miss Angela and her aides deserve recognition. I’m amazed at what her and her staff do daily. Especially when these littles cannot speak and have many other issues that can make conventional learning difficult.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Miss Angela and her team keep these little people excited to go to school. They do daily crafts, group time, sensory sessions, speech, occupational therapy, and so much more. Miss Angela and other special needs teachers need recognition. Their jobs to educate these sweet children can be very difficult. Miss Angela does an amazing job!
Ann DiSanto
Teacher's Name: Ann DiSanto
School: Westminister Preschool
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. DiSanto deserves to be recognized for her ability to be a cheerleader, protector and moral compass. She is someone who graciously completes many acts of kindness and prepares preschoolers socially and emotionally for future school experiences. She is a fairy princess, granting every mother’s wish.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Creating bonds and keeping such great open lines of communication to parents/student current and previous. I always find myself thinking about her. Still in contact and tracking growth, we all consider ourselves lucky when our child gets her as a substitute teacher.
Anna Batastini
Teacher's Name: Anna Batastini
School: Lowell Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs.Batastini is by far, the most caring teacher here at Lowell Middle School. She cares about the well-being of students, and sets students for success by ensuring that everybody has at least a "C" or above.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: You are always so nice and funny and one of my favorite teachers. Your class is the highlight of my day.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helped the kids in the hospital and it was cool to do something like that.
Anne Cappas
Teacher's Name: Anne Cappas
School: Lincoln Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Cappas is an amazingly compassionate teacher. She gets to know her students individually and works incredibly hard to meet their individual needs.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Cappas freely dedicates many additional hours to tutoring students simply to make them feel successful. She works tirelessly making her students feel included and special. She also co-chairs the Tree-Huggers club at Lincoln. She ensures students have the experience of helping & maintaining the award-winning garden & nature trail. She often comes in the summer to water & weed the garden.
Annie Equihua
Teacher's Name: Annie Equihua
School: Robert Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She truly cares about her students, and she is a wonderful teacher and role model for them.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is committed to help my struggling child like no other teacher we have ever had.
Anthony Duron-Rainwater
Teacher's Name: Anthony Duron-Rainwater
School: River Forest High School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Duron is a wonderful teacher and also great person. He was a huge impact in my life during school and after to school, from helping get on track graduating to helping me get into college. Mr. Duron is always productive with his students and always there for a helping hand.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He helps his students to keep them on track to graduate, keeping everything in order.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: During my high school career I’ve always struggled throughout my classes. Eventually i gave up on trying to doing my work and soon began to fall behind. Mr. Duron was always there for me, to help me push through. Not only did he help me in my math subject but in all my subjects as well. He was the one that made me want to learn and try my best. I know if I ever had a problem or just needed motivation, I could always count on Mr.Duron. It’s not common you find a great teacher that actually teaches and pushes students to be their best. But when you do you should acknowledge them. So thank you Mr. Duron for making me a better me and helping me strive to reach my full potential. I’ll miss having you as a teacher.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Like every year he’s just an amazing teacher. Shouldn’t we appreciate the teachers that actually teach and make a difference? That’s all Mr. Duron. He’s a great ball of sunshine that deserve some recognition.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I just found out Duron was leaving RF and wanted to recognize him. He always made sure to push me to keep my grades up so I could graduate. School wasn't always easy but he always had my back.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Duron was savage. Anytime I needed advice when life was tough he was there. He even paid down my school debt so I could graduate and get my diploma. He always went above for all his students. Best teacher I ever had.
Ashleigh Simon
Teacher's Name: Ashleigh Simon
School: Lincoln Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Simon is the special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary. She is THE most patient teacher. Being a special education teacher is no-doubt an emotionally exhausting job, but Mrs. Simon approaches each day with a smile on her face. When running meetings with parents, staff, students, and other special education support staff, Mrs. Simon remains positive. Her willingness to see her learners strengths and help support their weaknesses is part of what makes her relationships with her students so strong.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Simon not only works with students with special needs, but she also actively engages with learners that aren't on her caseload. This helps destigmatize special education services by making the student body feel like having to go to Mrs. Simon's room isn't punishment or an act of shame. Thank you, Mrs. Simon for helping make Lincoln Elementary the best grade school in the region!
Ashley Chloros
Teacher's Name: Ashley Chloros
School: Peifer Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Chloros is a phenomenal Kindergarten teacher who focuses on teaching her students empathy towards others while she is also teaching them about reading and math. Mrs. Chloros consistently goes out of her way to get to know her students, their interests, and will fill the role of nurse/parent/counselor whenever it is necessary. She devotes much of her personal time to her students, attending after school events and making sure each student feels unique and special.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year, as our district looks to focus on students' social/emotional needs, Mrs. Chloros instituted a "Monday Morning Mug Meeting" with her class working to build even stronger relationships with her students. Additionally, she worked to start a "Mystery Reader" program where parents sign up to come in to the classroom to read to the class. Fostering a strong parent/teacher relationship. While working on all of that, Mrs. Chloros does an incredible job of staying in contact with her students' families. She sends home a note each week informing families of what is being worked on in the classroom, so that parents can reinforce those skills at home.
Ashley Mitsch
Teacher's Name: Ashley Mitsch
School: Douglas MacArthur Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She has been recognized by the state for her teaching. She is the lead teacher in her grade, and she won a grant for her students last year to set up a reading "nook" corner with book shelves and bean bag chairs.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She did a Facebook drive to get a sponsor for each student to purchase a book a month for the school year to be read as a class.
Barb Snyder
Teacher's Name: Barb Snyder
School: Union Township Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Very caring, and taught a very skilled curriculum.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Runs many extracurricular teams.
Belinda Gingrich
Teacher's Name: Belinda Gingrich
School: Northview Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Gingrinch goes above and beyond for her students. She makes herself available in and out of the classroom to do anything to benefit the kids academically, socially and emotionally.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has successfully integrated kids special needs into her mainstream classroom. A wonderful way to teach mainstream kids empathy and give those who need extra help a boost of confidence!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is the best! She gets attached to each and every student and meets their needs to get a great foundation in learning! She has seen her students graduate and go on to college! She uses her own money to improve her room and make learning fun!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has extra gloves and hats her room for kids who don't have any. She adopts families at Christmas who are having had time. She is an extremely dedicated sincerely caring gift of a teacher!
Beth Buoscio
Teacher's Name: Beth Buoscio
School: Timothy Ball Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Beth was an art teacher for many years in Crown Point. She loved teaching art to her elementary students very much!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She always told her students "everyone can be an artist" and every student was able to earn an A in her class. We all love and miss her very much!
Bethany Clark
Teacher's Name: Bethany Clark
School: DeMotte Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Clark goes out of her way each and every day to let her students know how much she cares about them! She said at meet your teacher night” there are no bad kids, just some make bad choices”. That really stuck out to me that first night! She Is the absolute best!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has helped my daughter tremendously this year. She has battled anxiety and without miss Clark’s help, I don’t know how we would’ve made it through the year! She would contact me back whenever I reached out to her and was always willing to help in anyway she could. Now because of her, my daughter loves school and wants to be a teacher when she grows up! She truly cares for her students and makes it clear how much they mean to her. She always goes above and beyond in every way! At the end of the year, she made each student a personalized picture book with a note attached, telling them how special they are to her!
Bobbie Jean Johnson
Teacher's Name: Bobbie Jean Johnson
School: Homer Iddings Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is a caring, dedicated, and hardworking teacher. She puts in her all everyday to help better her students emotional, socially, and academically. She is a wonderful kindergarten teacher.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helped our Spellbowl Team win 6th in the state for the Spellbowl competition, she helps with Girls on the Run, she tutors kids after school and on the weekends. She goes to almost every McDonald’s night and invites the students to have dinner with her. She even set up a park date during spring break for the students to see their classmates. The students love her and she is always going out of her way to make them feel special. She is also a kindergarten teacher who is an awesome race car driver.
Breann Castle
Teacher's Name: Breann Castle
School: Jane Ball Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I’m actually the husband to this teacher and see the countless hours after school and weekends that she puts into making her classroom and her students the biggest aspect of her life. She doesn’t do it for any recognition but I feel she deserves it just as much if not more than anyone.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Along with leading her fourth grade team into different projects and classroom transformations. She comes up with new ideas for her students and different subjects weekly.
Brett Thompson
Teacher's Name: Brett Thompson
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Thompson goes the extra mile with his students and also makes himself fully available to students parents. He coaches 6 sports and chairs on two committees as well.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: For me personally he has made himself available both via email and by arranging at school meetings with me and my son to assist in getting my son back on track in math many times throughout the school year. It is clear he cares about the success of his students.
Bridget Baird
Teacher's Name: Bridget Baird
School: Lake Central High School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Bridget is a special education teacher in a "life skills" program at LC. She is the definition of what teachers should be. Having a special needs child can be challenging. Adding school/education into the mix and it can be downright miserable. Bridget puts her heart and soul into teaching. My daughter loves going to school! Everything is fun and imaginative, which also helps with retention, Bridget's energy fills the room with such a lively presence, you can't help but to be motivated. Did I also mention she has two therapy pigs? Yes, pigs. Bridget brings them to school and the kids go crazy for them! What kid doesn't want to fork a pig? Yup, they like to be forked. How can you not adore a woman who brings pigs to school for kids to use as for educational purposes? Bridget is a true gem.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Bridget brings her pigs into school as a tool to help her kids. It is amazing to see the kids light up and become so energized when they are there. It's truly something that needs to be seen in person.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Bridgett is the most creative teacher I have ever met. She is a special needs teacher and she always creates leson plans that is unique to each student! She really listens to EVERY student and personalizes their work, weather it is using families pictures or what they love!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Bridgett always keep her kids parents in the loop of what’s going on! When a student wants to go to a soccer game to see his friend play, she helped him make signs with that friends name on it! She has a therapy pig she brings into school for the kids to be with. I have never seen a teacher so involved in her kids lives! Bridgett is always super excited with her kids accomplishments no matter how small!’
Brooke Sanders
Teacher's Name: Brooke Sanders
School: Jefferson Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Sanders is the best teacher I have ever encountered in all of my schooling and my children's. She is outstanding! If all teachers were like Miss Sanders the United States would be number one in all categories. Her connection to her students is unmatched. She takes the time to learn and care about each individual student, their needs, wants, and learning styles. Students leave her classroom feeling they can conquer the world! She gives them confidence and a drive I've never seen before in my child.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year, Miss Sanders made school exciting for my son. He wanted to come to school and learn. She made sure to reward students, not just for grades, but effort as well. She would stay late to help students, attended every PTA after school event, made videos to help with homework, responds to questions in seconds, even helped my youngest with his school work. She is 100% dedicated to her profession. She is always patient, energetic, and inviting. I am sad the school year is almost over and wish Miss Sanders could travel with us!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Sanders, is an amazing teacher who cares about her students. She is constantly making sure her students are striving not only in the class but outside the class as well.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Sanders, is not just one of the fifth grade teachers. She is also the Science Olympiad Coach. Her classroom is amazing, and very hands on. She uses stability balls for each of her students to sit on. She knows they like to move a lot so this helps them.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Sanders is an extraordinary teacher. She goes above and beyond to make sure each student succeeds. My child loves going to school because of her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Sanders is very easy to get in contact with. She makes youtube videos to help with math, will respond very quickly to questions, and is always inviting. I have never had such a great teacher.
Carolyn Polomchak
Teacher's Name: Carolyn Polomchak
School: Liberty Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Carolyn works with students struggling to perform at the appropriate grade skill levels. She teaches the skills necessary for kids to succeed in school and in life, with a huge dose of caring and compassion.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Carolyn works during non-school hours as the “School Liaison” for the Hobart Y’s 21st Century Community Learning Center after-school program at Liberty Elementary School providing the conduit connecting students and parents in the the Y’s program to teachers and administrators.
Cayla Manley
Teacher's Name: Cayla Manley
School: Harrison Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She makes the classroom fun, and always goes above and beyond for her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is always thinking of how to make learning fun and how to relate to them.
Christan Fields
Teacher's Name: Christan Fields
School: Valparaiso High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Fields is an outstanding teacher dedicated to sharing her passion for science with all students. She creates lessons that simplify complex topics and relates them to real world applications. She understands that not everyone will share her excitement about science, however, she encourages her students to look critically at the world around them and take a problem solving approach to gain a better understanding. Former students will tell you that she is genuine and values each student. She invests considerable time into preparing each lesson, grading and providing feedback to all students on each of their assignments, and makes time for anyone who asks for additional help. Additionally, she co-sponsors the Valpo HS Key Club and demonstrates a commitment to servant leadership by finding opportunities for her members to give back to the school and community in a meaningful manner. She will never seek the spotlight, but her dedication to her students will always shine bright.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: For the second year in a row, a colleague from the science department has left the school mid-year. In order to minimize the disruption to those students, Mrs. Fields has agreed to take on additional responsibilities during the day to assist the substitute and add additional classes to her teaching load. She always looks to do what is best for students even if it means more work for her.
Christen Ellis
Teacher's Name: Christen Ellis
School: Willowcreek Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Ellis really enjoys teaching. You can see it everyday when she gives 110% to her students. She brings a positive energy to her class and always tries to get know her students personally.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She organized a trip to the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie. Every 8th grade student attended this trip. A big task for one person to take on.
Christina Curtis
Teacher's Name: Christina Curtis
School: Douglas MacArtur Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Everyday she comes in with the best attitude. She teaches in an exceptional learners classroom and treats each of those kids like their her own. She sees beyond their disabilities to all the amazing attributes they have. She is amazing to the paras in her room and creates a space for everyone to excel.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has started “Best Buddies” program at MAC. She has also spear headed kernal club. The kernal club allows for the exceptional learners to serve popcorn out in the school on Friday. This gets the kids out spending time with their peers along with learning money an working on social skills!
Christine Ton
Teacher's Name: Christine Ton
School: Westville Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Christine Ton is an innovative and dedicated teacher at Westville Elementary School. She has maintained a standard of excellence in her 19 years of teaching and collaborates with other teachers to bring innovative programs to Westville. She spearheaded an initiative to bring a STEM classroom to Westville Elementary School and during the 2018/2019 school year students in 1st through 6th grade were given new opportunities through the creation of a STEM “collaboratory” classroom. Mrs. Ton is also committed to promoting a positive school climate as she serves as the leader of the C.L.A.S.S. Student Ambassador program. Fifth and sixth grade students in the after school C.L.A.S.S. Ambassador program develop lifeline lessons on topics such as honesty, perseverance, creativity, and empathy. These students then act as Ambassadors to every classroom in kindergarten through fifth grade and teach monthly lessons on these topics. This enriching experience provides positive role models for younger students in our community. Christine believes everyone can make a difference and she is also the sponsor of the You Can Make a Difference Club. This club meets after school monthly throughout the school year to plan and implement activities that will make the world a better place. A few of their activities include food drives, cleaning up litter around the community, organizing a community clean up day, and cleaning up litter at the Indiana Dunes. Mrs. Ton was also the school sponsor for the Girls on The Run program at Westville Elementary. This only represents a few of the things Mrs. Ton has done to support students and the community here at Westville Elementary.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Ton has consistently been a teacher who strives for excellence throughout her career. During the 2018/2019 school year she transitioned to teaching STEM and PE at Westville Elementary. Mrs. Ton sought grant opportunities, worked with community organizations, outlined initiatives with administration and school board, and collaborated with the Westville Parent Teacher Organization in order to provide students in 1st through sixth grade unprecedented possibilities found in the STEM classroom. Mrs. Ton weaves standards based instruction into fun and engaging learning experiences for all her students. The “collaboratory” classroom gives students hands on learning opportunities in the area of science, technology, engineering, and math. The STEM classroom would not have been possible without the tireless dedication of Mrs. Ton.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is the most loving and caring teacher and has helped my son in so many ways.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The make a difference club and stem classes.
Christine Woerner
Teacher's Name: Christine Woerner
School: Discovery Charter School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Christine's appetite for teaching is just as big as her actual appetite. She is truly one of the best teachers out there and will sadly be missed. All my children had Miss Woerner and I want to thank her in the nicest way possible. I hope that she returns to Discovery one day. The news about her elbow cancer really saddens me. Really though, all of these teacher recognition's have nothing on Miss Woerner. I would like to recommend her for Teacher of the Year!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Taking one for the team and moving upstairs, she really helped out her co workers by being so selflessness. Making sure that all children reach their full potential.
Craig Lorek
Teacher's Name: Craig Lorek
School: Crown Point High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Craig is a special education teacher at Crown Point High School. He goes to school everyday to help his students and to provide a better life for his family. Craig goes to after school programs for students that are unable to attend school. Being a special education teacher is not a task to take lightly. It can be tiring on the mind and body and Craig does it with a smile on his face. He also helps out with Bulldog Premier Wrestling. Craig is a wonderful father to two little kids and would do anything to help a student. His students, aides and the whole Crown Point School Corporation is lucky to have such a dedicated teacher like him!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Just being a dedicated teacher day after day and year after year.
Craig Veers
Teacher's Name: Craig Veers
School: Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Craig is a Crown Point graduate who now works for the corporation.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Craig helps students and teachers every day at Taft. He always has a smile on his face and puts everyone in a great mood, even on a cloudy day. Thank you, Craig!
Cynthia Lale
Teacher's Name: Cynthia Lale
School: Lake Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She really goes out of her way to make sure all of her students understand and want to learn the material.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she has gone very in depth on many of the topics we have covered and you can tell she really enjoys teaching the subject.
Daisy Lee
Teacher's Name: Daisy Lee
School: Krueger Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Daisy teaches Environmental Science. She goes way beyond the normal curriculum by taking the students outside to learn about the invasive plant species in the MC area as well as the invasive fish in lake Michigan and how to identify them and how to help with the issue.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year Daisy has brought composting into Krueger so students and faculty are participating in not onky recycling and composting. She is a hands on teacher and is teaching her students how to test water and soul samples around the school and lake michigan. She is teaching how to protect our environment and appreciate it.
Dana Goelz
Teacher's Name: Dana Goelz
School: Hebron Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Goelz is phenomenal in so many ways! She is caring and compassionate towards all students. She takes an interest in everything they do. From learning to read, to painting volcanoes, to emotional security and adjusting to kindergarten, she is there every step of the way and supports each child.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Goelz makes each and every child feel valued and unique in their own ways. She has helped our family tremendously when we discovered our child was struggling with some learning issues. Mrs. Goelz was a wonderful advocate. She was able to make accommodations that worked for everyone involved. She genuinely cares that all children succeed and goes above and beyond to make it happen. She is extremely patient! I can’t emphasize enough how wonderful she is. Without Mrs. Goelz we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are today. She is an excellent teacher!
Daniel Schiefer
Teacher's Name: Daniel Schiefer
School: Lowell Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He should be recognized because he has humor, he pushes kids to the limit and he makes learning more fun.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Something that he did that stands out to me is that he always helps you if you need help with something and when it comes to a hard task, he can help.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He should be recognized because he is an outstanding work ethic and wants to dedicate his knowledge to his students. He likes to look at the big picture of things and focuses on abstract information in detail oriented situations. Most students I know dislike him for his disciplinary consequences for misbehaving students; I think it's necessary. Mr. Schiefer is very confident and hard working, he has high expectations for his students and wants every single one of them to succeed in their ambitions. He taught me things that I didn't even know about, even if I knew plenty of it. Personally, I've always loved social studies and learning about world history, and Mr. Schiefer made it a lot more interesting. His ways of teaching are very essential and will help students understand better at a subject. If I had the choice to have him as my social studies teacher next year, I'd most likely gladly accept.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: I really admire how passionate he is when giving his lectures; it makes me feel like I can do that too. In the beginning of the year, I was quite rubbish at presenting oral communication. Around the beginning of third quarter, he's influenced me well enough to get better at presenting, and I'm grateful for that. Something else that stands out is how his disciplinary consequences work. If students are misbehaving, he knows the boundaries of what's right and what's wrong, meaning that he'll keep his misbehaving students in line.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He should be recognized because he is a great teacher. He always is helpful and is a very chill teacher. He is also a really nice guy.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He has done a lot of different things that stood out this year.
Recognition 4
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is a fun teacher and he has us learn in all sorts of fun ways.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He gave us a project about the Holocaust and he told us how he felt about it and how he thought it was really, really bad and I feel like he should be recognized.
Recognition 5
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is a great at what he does.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He taught me how to stand up in front of people and give presentations.
Recognition 6
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He should be recognized because he is really funny and nice. He is really funny when he throws stuff at his students or when he scares his students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He always keeps you on track and he helps you when he see's that your struggling, he even will help you when you don't raise your hand and that is what a good teacher does.
Recognition 7
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is funny, amazing and nice. He does what he's supposed to and isn't afraid to yell or stand up to people who do wrong.
Recognition 8
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I think he should be recognized because he has very creative ways to have a dark topic and he has fun ways that we can do activities.
Recognition 9
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I like the way he makes learning not an option. Another one is that I like the way he teaches.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The Holocaust Project we did.
Recognition 10
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He should be recognized because he is the best teacher you could ever have, he wants you to do your best, try your hardest, and he makes sure you can learn the most you can,
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: What he did this year that stood out was he taught us many lessons with every unit with out us even realizing until he told us about it.
Recognition 11
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Because he is a really great teacher and he really makes the ideas of history stick in your brain.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He did a lot of projects where you have to solve riddles in history to progress and I thought that a pretty cool idea.
Recognition 12
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He wouldn't stop pushing me and trying to help me get my grades up and he urged me to keep working.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He wouldn't stop pushing me and trying to help me get my grades up and he urged me to keep working.
Recognition 13
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is a very good teacher. He covers all topics in an interesting way, and he is very good at keeping your attention. He also has a couple of jokes up his sleeve.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He is helping us fund to bring a holocaust survivor and book writer Eva Kor to our school.
Recognition 14
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: After two years not being taught social studies I have learned a whole lot than I ever knew I also learned his personality. He is the world's best teacher!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He taught me more than I ever knew about social studies.
Recognition 15
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He should be recognized because he is an amazing teacher, h always helps kids when they need it and he's also strict when he has to be, which I like. It's good when he is strict because it lets the kids who have missing work in his class know that they really have to get it done. I also love that he has a sense of humor, and he is fun to be around overall.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He gives high fives to kids in the hallways, he always tries to have fun in his class and hes an amazing teacher.
Recognition 16
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is my social studies teacher. He is really strict and that is what makes him a good teacher. I feel he should be recognized because he is a awesome teacher and has a super funny side too.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He taught us about the Holocaust and showed that Jews were treated badly.
Daphne Pantazis
Teacher's Name: Daphne Pantazis
School: Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Pantazis is one if the most patient teachers I have ever had. She makes all of her students feel important. She takes time to explain English concepts as well. She sees the best in every student and is always positive. One of my favorite teachers I have ever had.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Pantazis is the greatest teacher and friend anyone could ever have. She teaches you life lessons and English lessons.
Darlene Vassil
Teacher's Name: Darlene Vassil
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She has a little problem with her eyes but almost nobody knows because she is strong and keep working like nothing happen. She is a excellent mural artist and there are a lot of places in school where she painted, but she never brags about or expect nothing in ex-change. She is super patience, kind and hard worker. She takes times for hear you and for help you to learn Art . All and each one of her students are try with justice, kindness and love. When you leave her classroom you feel that she is the best teacher ever.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Every year she is excellent.
David Markley
Teacher's Name: David Markley
School: Highland Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Markley is so passionate about music and teaching the kids about music that he brings the best out of his kids. He inspires the kids to challenge themselves. He makes things fun in class but teaches them so much. My son wanted to try music in the 6th grade as his elective . Since day one he has loved it and is so excited to go to class. He is now graduating eighth grade and is really looking forward to high school music. Mr. Markley is a big part of that.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: His continued dedication to making music fun to the middle and high school kids. He teaches them so much, instills confidence in them but still makes it so much fun.
Debbie Smith
Teacher's Name: Debbie Smith
School: Winfield Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Experienced, compassionate and hard working.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Daily progress notes sent home for my daughter who has some special needs.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Experienced, compassionate and hard working.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Daily progress notes sent home for my daughter who has some special needs.
Dee Samyn
Teacher's Name: Dee Samyn
School: St Mary's Catholic Community school
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I believe that Mrs. Samyn and her aid Mrs. Dubiel get over looked because they are part of the early education program and not part of the full-day k-12 curriculum. I nominate both of them because they are our childrens first experience with a teacher, learning. My children love school because these two women gave them such a fun and creative beginning. Dee Samyn is so patient, warm, and nurturing. You have to be to keep 10+ kids under age 5 in line and focused. Mrs Dubiel helps keep the classin line, getting the crafts ready for little hands, making sure all the kids stay on the same page. All the teachers at St. Mary are amazing, but these two women get our kids ready to excel for greatness.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Science. What kid doesn't like to make a mess while learning.
Denise Herrin
Teacher's Name: Denise Herrin
School: Calumet High School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Denise Herrin is my sister who started teaching at Calumet High School out of Purdue University and has been teaching there for 25 years, eight of which where spent in the special education co-op. She is loved by students and faculty alike, and has stayed at Calumet despite years of turmoil in the administration. She does her job with no fanfare and continues to help her students grow.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Almost two years ago to the day, my sisters husband Bob passed away after a years long battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 52. They have three children, Kate, 22, is attending Purdue. Margaret, 20, is at Ripon College in Wisconsin Brett, 12, is attending Hobart Middle School. The passing of her husband and the father of the children was devastating on the whole family. My sister has been able to balance teaching and keeping her children active and thriving at school. She spends any free time either tending to any of her children's needs or helping out with extracurricular activities at Calumet. Her strength in the face of such a tragedy has been an inspiration to her children and everyone that knows her. She makes us all so proud.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is always making sure her students stay on track. She does her best to help her students reach their goals, get into the college of their dreams, and graduate on time. She never gives up on her students and she is willing to push them to do their best
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: It wasn't this year but I had her a year ago and what she did was keep us focused on our education and on our goals. Plus, she always had us laughing at one point in time.
Dennis Spoor
Teacher's Name: Dennis Spoor
School: Union Township Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is a nice teacher and he helps people a lot if they have trouble.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He's the best teacher ever.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is always making sure that all of the kids are prepared. He will always make sure that if you're in a bad mood, he will be there. He connects with his students like most teachers don't.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He helped me personally because I have a lot of things going on this year.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is cool and funny and nice to be in his class.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He raps and is a really good teacher.
Recognition 4
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is so sweet and is the best.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He helps me with my problems.
Recognition 5
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Spoor should be recognized for his gratitude, self-respect, integrity, and love he shows towards his students. He brightens everyone's day after a joke, or an inspirational quote. I believe that this kind of attitude deserves to be recognized.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He taught us the importance to recognize amazing black people and that their an inspiration to this world. This lesson teaches equality, and respect towards human beings.
Diane Sittig
Teacher's Name: Diane Sittig
School: Westville Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Sittig goes above and beyond for her students. She makes 5th grade social studies fun and exciting. She organizes great school projects like the 5th Grade State Fair. She is always ready to give a smile and encouraging word to anyone.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Sittig is a shining star in the 5th grade. She continues to bring joy into the classroom everyday.
Dustin Miller
Teacher's Name: Dustin Miller
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Miller is a very caring teacher who finds each student's best traits and helps them to enhance them.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mr. Miller encourages his students to try new things. He makes himself available to students and is always willing to give them his time. At the end of the year, he wrote each student a letter emphasizing all of their strengths and traits that he observed throughout the year. As a parent, that gesture definitely pulled at my heart strings.
Elizabeth Scott
Teacher's Name: Elizabeth Scott
School: John Wood Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Scott should be recognized for her patience, dedication and positive attitude.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Scott goes above and beyond to find additional tools to help her students. She has found a way to implement learning with things her students like (ex: Educational Songs and dance videos). With her extreme patience, Mrs. Scott helped to change my son from a student with many difficulties to a successful student with confidence. There just are not enough words to describe how “Rockin’ AWESOME” she really is!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Scott goes above and beyond for her students. She takes her students under her wing. She is patient and caring, and works with every child so they succeed. She also has a great sense of humor with the kids. She has the heart of gold and is the true meaning of a teacher. She finds fun ways to get the entire class involved never leaving a student out.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Scott gets the kids off their feet and has learning dance parties in class. This year they danced to be in the koo koo kangaroo music video which is a group she adores.
Emily Wagner
Teacher's Name: Emily Wagner
School: Westville High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Emily is the most upbeat, positive teacher I have ever met. She is always glowing and spreading her positivity around the school. Emily is always cheering students up or giving them a reason to want to come to the classroom. Students admire her and want to be around her positive energy all the time. She is always going above and beyond to help everyone and never asks for anything in return.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Emily runs a million different clubs within the school. She is always here bright and early and stays late to give the students a fun environment to stay in. She hosts a club multiple nights a week and never misses a single one.
Eric Tarnowski
Teacher's Name: Eric Tarnowski
School: Lowell Middle school
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is great with the kids. His board game club offers an outlet for many kids. His teaching technique really relates the course to the students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He set a great example to the students.
Erica White
Teacher's Name: Erica White
School: LaPorte High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. White is young and energetic, teaching a difficult class load. She teaches AP world History, World History and her self designed Holocaust studies. She is definitely a student first teacher willing to go into her own wallet to make sure her students get the best opportunities to learn. She is getting ready to take Her Holocaust class to Skokie, Illinois, to visit the Holocaust Museum there. The $50 dollar fee came out of her pocket. She has worked to get grants to cover all of the other costs.
Let me tell you this lady is a motivator! She is excellent at getting kids excited about learning. Kids line up to take her classes and work with her. She does a great job of being a bubbly, excitable and passionate person, & teacher. She is very deserving of this recognition
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Taking a bus load of students to learn about the Holocaust and genocide, and making the experience a memorable learning moment that they will take for the rest of their lives.
Erin Malaski
Teacher's Name: Erin Malaski
School: Lowell Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Malaski is always there for her students and she is always willing to help and do whatever she can to make them smile. She is always seen with a smile on her face too.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Something that stands out most to me is the fact that she is never seen without a smile and she is always so happy to see her students.
Erin Ulan
Teacher's Name: Erin Ulan
School: Frank Hammond Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She loves to teach her first grade class and does exceptional learning skills to make the classroom fun for the children. She brings good things while teaching her kids.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Her ability to be fun and make the children laugh while learning — making dull lessons fun.
Evan Steiner
Teacher's Name: Evan Steiner
School: Chesterton Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Steiner works with mild and moderately disabled seventh- and eighth graders. He puts his heart into teaching these student important values and skills to help them in their future endeavors.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year Mr. Steiner piloted a laundry service program within the school to help teach the students the value of hard work. He assigns groups different tasks, whether it be collecting recycling from classrooms, helping with the laundry service, or other things. Each day he implements activities to help students enhance their skill set, and rewards them with a monthly field trip to an eatery of their choice. He helps prepare them for the trip through practicing how to order items and helps them gain a sense of self- efficacy by ordering and paying for their own meals. He’s really done a lot with his classroom to enhance the students’ lives, and this year stands out more than all of them.
Hank Curry
Teacher's Name: Hank Curry
School: Lake Ridge Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I believe that Hank Curry would be an excellent teacher to nominate for your region teachers section. He is an eighth grade math teacher at Lake Ridge Middle School. He does a great job of making math easy to learn and tries to make his content area as much fun as possible. Besides being able to deliver math content to his students he also is there for them when they need someone. The students like Mr. Curry and it shows in the way they interact with him each day. He also is an outstanding middle school basketball coach and his former players always come back and check in with him.
Hannah Connell
Teacher's Name: Hannah Connell
School: Oak Hill Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Connell has been a first grade teacher for my son. She is bright, bubbly and never wears on patience, which I am sure is difficult with that age!
Hannah Newman-Jacobs
Teacher's Name: Hannah Newman-Jacobs
School: Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. N-J is the choir director. She puts her heart into her choir. It has to be quite difficult to work with 30-50 students at a time per class. Despite the challenges, she is able to conduct performances that are beautiful and often have an element of dance and "special effects," such as clapping or whistling to create the sound of a rainstorm.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has such a professional air about her. Ms. N-J directed a brilliantly executed musical with another Taft teacher, Jill Ryan. She did the vocal coaching and the choreography. The teachers created a wonderful experience for the future performers in the school. The production was better than any other middle school show I have seen. She is great.
Heather DeNormandie
Teacher's Name: Heather DeNormandie
School: Discovery Charter School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. DeNormandie goes above and beyond for all of her students. She takes time to work with the ones who struggle, and the ones who excel! She pushes her students to do their best, but allows them to do so at their pace.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. DeNormandie not only works with her students but their parents as well. She sends home games, worksheets and anything she finds will be suitable to help those students succeed. She teaches them but in fun ways. In ways that stick in their little brains. She listens to parent concerns and reaches out to build a team for her students. She never leaves a student behind and encourages them all to stick together and help one another!
Heather Hall
Teacher's Name: Heather Hall
School: Rensselaer Central Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond inside and outside of the classroom. She is the eighth grade science teacher at our middle school. She takes her class on multiple field trips, including hiking at the sand dunes and seeing the sand hill cranes. She makes a point to take her students outside, whether it’s to the wetlands or just watching and identifying clouds. Outside of the classroom, she plays a major role in the community as one of the Parks Department Board members, running our Earth Day celebration at a local park, being the president of Bombers of Academic Excellence, being a mom of four, being president of our Rensselaer summer swim team for years, and coaching the middle school track team.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has taken the kids on multiple field trips, created the random acts of kindness club at the middle school, and started the robotics club.
Hilary Gard
Teacher's Name: Hilary Gard
School: Eisenhower Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Gard is amazing! I cannot say enough wonderful things about her. Each and every thing that she does is child centered. When a student walks into her room they know they are cared about, listened to, and admired. My son has grown leaps and bounds and is excited about reading because she shares her love of reading with each child in her class!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Everything Mrs. Gard does sets her apart from the rest!
Holly Giesler
Teacher's Name: Holly Giesler
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Giesler is definitely a great teacher. She shows great patience and understanding with every child in her class. She is supportive and encouraging with words and enthusiasm. Every lesson is taught in a way that not only some understand but she makes sure everyone understands.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year my son is excited to wake up and go and he’s even more excited to tell us about what they did that day. Mrs. Giesler makes learning fun and not feel like a chore. She has understanding and knowlege that not everyone learns the same and she makes sure everyone is learning their own way which is what school should always be about.
Jack Neuliep
Teacher's Name: Jack Neuliep
School: Chesterton High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Neuliep is a funny, intelligent and humble man who is an exceptional teacher as well as a cherished friend to all of his students. He teaches AP Physics 1, 2, and C. He is always ready to help whenever students have questions, and he is very flexible if students cannot get an assignment turned in on time. Mr. Neuliep is always interested about your day or weekend, and you can have a conversation with him as if he were just another student. He is the teacher in charge of the National Honors Society program at CHS, and he used to help out with Science Olympiad. If you spent one day in his classroom, it would be clear that Mr. Neuliep cares about all of his students, and that he has a true passion for teaching.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mr. Neuliep uses his allotted prep time during fourth block to teach AP Physics C as an independent study course to a small group of students.
Jacob Pritchard
Teacher's Name: Jacob Pritchard
School: George Rogers Clark High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Pritchard is a dynamic teacher that loves his students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: His leadership stands out on a daily basis.
Jason Renner
Teacher's Name: Jason Renner
School: Lowell Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is my sixth grade science teacher and I feel as if he puts a lot of work into what we do in class. He is a really helpful teacher and he always finds a way to make studying fun. We also have many field trips and that takes time to set up and do for every single class.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He helps everyone if they need it and he takes time to make sure students do good.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is always friendly and easy to get around with.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He brought us on field trips so fun, that we didn't even realize that we were learning.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Renner is a sixth grade science teacher. He is outstanding with the kids and has made my daughter love science. She has never enjoyed science before; however, this year that has all changed.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mr. Renner is a very hands on teacher. He doesn't just lecture out of a textbook but applies what he is teaching to real life. He is always having the kids to projects to show whatever lesson is being taught. They are currently building roller coasters out of form pipe insulation to show the effects of how energy works. He is amazing and has made the subject fun!
Jennifer Ciochina
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Ciochina
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Ciochina teaches our Special Needs students. She teaches our children not only academics but social aspects that each student will need to succeed in life
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Ciochina developed a program called "The Coffee Crew." The students serve staff and teacher coffee, tea and hot chocolate. It teaches them about money (counting and math) and social skills. It was featured on Channel 7 Sunday News.
Jennifer McBride
Teacher's Name: Jennifer McBride
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is patient and understanding. She has been fantastic with my son.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She doesn't expect kids to be porcelain dolls. She understands that they're kids.
Jenny Meyer
Teacher's Name: Jenny Meyer
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: When you take her class, you really want to keep singing the rest of the day. I already ask my parents for a piano and piano lessons since I am her student. Each year the school has great student concerts, and she is the only music teacher there. She is super patient, kind and a hard worker. She takes times for hear you and for help you to learn. All and each one of her students are try with justice, kindness and love. When you leave her classroom you feel that she is the best teacher ever.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Every year she is excellent.
Jessica Huseman
Teacher's Name: Jessica Huseman
School: Robert A. Taft Middle school
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Huseman since day one has been a great teacher for my daughter. She’s energetic, tells funny stories, makes the subject matter — even though it may be boring — fun and keeps their attention. She gives her classes nicknames based on their personalities. My daughter’s class is her hot chocolate class. It just cracks me up how much fun she is and the stories she tells to help teach my daughter.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She’s done many things this year to keep things fun, but calling me on a Friday afternoon to tell me something good about my child before she went home to be with her two little ones (she is also expecting her third), is something that as a teacher myself, really made me think about how great she is. She takes the time to call parents to let parents know their kid is awesome in her class! She should be at home with her own kids, putting up her tired feet because she’s pregnant and she’s calling me. Who does that? An outstanding teacher does! I thought that was just awesome. It may not seem like much of a big deal, but really was awesome to talk to her and have her tell me good things when she could have easily been home with her own babies. That just shows me a lot of dedication.
Jessica Naspinski
Teacher's Name: Jessica Naspinski
School: Lake Street Elementary
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I can't say enough good things about Miss Naspinski! She is an excellent teacher who brings so much energy and fun into her classroom! My daughter is excited to learn and is thriving under her instruction.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Miss Naspinski sees each of her students as individuals and realizes that they all have their own strengths and weaknesses, as well as personal learning styles. She goes above and beyond to help each child reach their goals in the best way possible! She is kind, patient and fun ... everything a third grade teacher needs to be! She is a role model to her students and her personal love of learning spills over into her teaching style. She is such an asset to the Lake Street staff!
Jill Trapp
Teacher's Name: Jill Trapp
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is kind, respectful, and nice and just with each one and all her students. Everyone of her students is the same of valued and loved. She really work hard and cares about transportation, safety, learning, etc. When you leave her classroom you feel that you have the best teacher ever.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Every year she is the same level of excellent. She deserves last year, this year and next year.
Jillian Kim
Teacher's Name: Jillian Kim
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Kim is so patient and makes sure her students have what they need.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Kim has been a wonderful fit for my daughter. She has motivated my daughter to go above and beyond what is required. She gives extra time to those students who need it, which is greatly appreciated. Thanks for an awesome year so far!
Jillian Michalak
Teacher's Name: Jillian Michalak
School: Discovery Charter School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Michalak goes above and beyond daily in her school, from being one of the first to arrive to one of the last to leave. She never lets a student slip and makes sure all of her students excel. Not only does she take great pride in her work with students, she also is a leader with her peers. From holding conferences to planning lessons for two other teachers in her grade.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She routinely puts in way more work than is expected of her. From planning learning experiences to holding conferences for her other teachers. She is a teacher all other teachers should strive to be like.
Jillian Ryan
Teacher's Name: Jillian Ryan
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is very open with her students and she listens to them when they need someone to talk to.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helps me with my issues at home and makes me feel better about everything.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is so amazing. We need more teachers like Ms. Ryan. She can laugh at a joke with us and make jokes herself.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Everything stands out.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She inspires and encourages her students to be the best they can be every day.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Miss Ryan takes the time to really get to know her students. She takes a vested interest not only in their academics, but in their social growth as well. Miss Ryan has been known to mentor and “take students under her wing.” She is truly genuine. My child has personally been positively affected by the support that Miss Ryan shows her students, both in and out of the classroom. She is her students’ biggest cheerleader.
Jodi Hogan
Teacher's Name: Jodi Hogan
School: Lake Ridge Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Hogan can teach a variety of subjects and is currently teaching eighth-grade science. Though this is a new subject for her, Mrs. Hogan jumped in head over heels to learn the best way to deliver her new material.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has genuine enthusiasm for what she is teaching and it is infectious in her classroom. Her dedication to teaching her students is present everyday as she is always holding them to a high standard. The eighth-grade students at Lake Ridge are very lucky to have Mrs. Hogan and appreciate the effort she puts in throughout their formative years.
Jodi Santana
Teacher's Name: Jodi Santana
School: Discovery Charter School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Santana is an amazing teacher. She is kind and patient.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Santana goes above and beyond to help all of her students. She is willing to take the time to help each of her students individually even the ones that need a little extra time and help. She is understanding that each child has a different background in life. She will work closely with parents to learn how to help a child who may be struggling. Also, she doesn't make her students feel like problem children instead she makes them feel welcome even if they are having a rough time. Our family is extremely appreciative of all she has done and our student absolutely adores her.
Jody Jordan
Teacher's Name: Jody Jordan
School: Heavilin Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She understands her students and takes the time to make sure each student is working up to there potential. Makes sure every student gets what they need . There to help a parent with a question no matter the day or time of day or is . Very Awesome Teacher
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year we had a student lead teachers conference. My daughter had a paper filled out with her accomplishments she’s had so far . She also knew what her weaknesses were and what she needed to do to build those skills up . I noticed how she relates to my daughter where no other teacher has done before . My daughter is happy about going to school everyday, which makes my life less stressful
John Williams
Teacher's Name: John Williams
School: Timothy Ball Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: John Williams is retired now but he was an excellent teacher, principal, and administrator for Crown Point.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: John always helped raise money to buy children clothing that were in need. He also treated every student, parent, and faculty member with respect. He is also a master fisherman and musician! We love you John and we miss you too!
Jordyn Bildhauser
Teacher's Name: Jordyn Bildhauser
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss. Bildhauser came into the school year late, as a substitute, and since than has been nothing but family. She came in with open arms, scared and nervous, just like the kids, but fits in and even has the kids going above and beyond their own measures. The kids adapted well to the change and knowing we only had her for a short time, it felt like forever.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Coming in the school year late as a substitute and making not only the kids but the parents fee do comfortable with the change. She has adapted so well to the kids and these kids absolutely love her!
Joselyn Schwerdt
Teacher's Name: Joselyn Schwerdt
School: Northview Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Schwerdt never stops smiling! She encourages each and every individual student to do their best by making the classroom their home away from home. Students bring in framed pictures of their family or friends, and caregiving adults can volunteer to join the classroom "mystery reader" program to read to the kids once a week. Her enthusiasm for teaching is infectious and has her students motivated to follow her along the path of learning. She is a huge asset to the Northview community.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year (again), Mrs. Schwerdt encouraged kinds to dig deeply into their creativity and write poems that showcase their individual understanding of the world. They got to perform their poetry for friends and family in a meticulously organized Poetry Cafe. What fun!
Joseph Betz
Teacher's Name: Joseph Betz
School: Colonel John Wheeler middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Betz is a very modest individual and definitely will not approve of me sending this in; however, I need to recognize one of the best teachers I have known. Some may say I am biased because I married him; however, if you saw him teach you would not think so. He teaches social studies with a passion every day and truly wants to make a difference in our students' lives. He not only mentors in his classroom daily but also coaches after school. He coaches cross country in the fall and track in the spring. He coaches both sports with the same passion he shows in the classroom. As a co-worker it is difficult not to smile when he is around. He is constantly bringing up the mood to those who work around him. For these reasons and many more, I am recognizing Joseph Betz.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He works very hard and provides the best education for his students.
Joy Grogloth
Teacher's Name: Joy Grogloth
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Because she is really good at explaining things and she is really nice.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helped me.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She really cares about the students and helps when we need it. She understands that sometimes we don't get things in on time because we have other classes so we have more time to get things done.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She loves us so much and really care. Unlike some teacher who don't do many fun things with her students she does. At first I hated English but now it is my favorite subject and class of the day.
Joylyn Ichiyama
Teacher's Name: Joylyn Ichiyama
School: Griffith Senior High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She does everything in her power to help us and teach us to get us ready for college. He also puts her foot down and doesn’t let people slack or be lazy, she wants to help us all make a future for ourselves!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has began teaching Biomedical Sciences and has taught us a lot just this first quarter.
Juan Suarez
Teacher's Name: Juan Suarez
School: Lake Ridge Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Suarez is a great teacher and coach for his students, and team lead and mentor for his co workers. He also tutors a home bound student after school hours. Young teachers deserve recognition for all their hard work teaching in the classroom and for the extra curriculum. Mr. Suarez enjoys teaching, tutoring and coaching.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Exposed all students to all aspects of life. he showed them how to give back to their community by taking them to soup kitchen and visited an assisting living facility. He also took students to IUN university to expose them to the university and why its important to excel in school.
Judith Siroky
Teacher's Name: Judith Siroky
School: Bethune Early Childhood Developmetn Center
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Judy is a graduate of Indiana University Bloomington and Northwest campuses. She has her master's degree in education. She specialized in elementary special education. She taught primary grades with the Gary Diocese and has been teaching with the Gary Community School Corporation as a preschool teacher.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: I'm quite sure Judy has been doing an excellent job teaching the preschoolers and gets along well with the parents and faculty.
Julie Gasparovic
Teacher's Name: Julie Gasparovic
School: Solon Robinson Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Gasparovic is an amazing first grade teacher. She has been teaching for over 30 years. She always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Gasparovic goes above and beyond for her students. She not only watches out for her students but for others as well. She has such a big heart. My daughter loves being in her class. She can’t wait to tell me what new things she learned in her class. My daughter is building more confidence every day! Thank you for everything.
Julie Uylaki
Teacher's Name: Julie Uylaki
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She has the kids excited to go to school. Her teaching methods are age appropriate.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She eased my mind as parent. My son was scared to start kindergarten and she took the worries away. He loves her and going to school.
Julie Wolf
Teacher's Name: Julie Wolf
School: Solon Robinson Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Wolf is an outstanding first grade teacher. She has a fun way of learning for every student. She is super kind, caring and loving. She puts her heart into teaching her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helped me grow. Before 1st grade I was not doing well in English. She sent me home with practice sheets over the school year. She also gave me workbooks to practice over summer break. After first grade I was good with English. Now in 6th grade, I am getting A’s.
Kaitlyn DeBoer
Teacher's Name: Kaitlyn DeBoer
School: Three Creeks Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I feel that Mrs. DeBoer should be recognized because she goes above and beyond with her students. She is a first grade teacher and how the children interact with their teacher sets a standard for how they will respond to teachers the rest of their educational life. With her interacting with them on a personal level, this allows her student to feel comfortable and not afraid to ask questions. She is an amazing teacher and I hope she gets the recognition that she deserves.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The thing that stands out to me the most is not what she is doing for our kids, but how she is going beyond her job to teach kids around the world how to speak English online. I don't know how she does it while raising a family on top of it.
Karen Buelow
Teacher's Name: Karen Buelow
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Buelow should be recognized, because she is an amazing teacher and a wonderful person. She always puts her students first, and never stops thinking about them. She is always open to helping in any way, and has a great caring attitude.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Buelow is my English teacher, and has helped me learn many great things, she has also helped me in many ways. Mrs.Buelow is always sharing her knowledge with us, and is always willing to go above and beyond to help her students and other people. This year Mrs. Buelow has done many things that I have really loved. First she has given people retakes on any assignment no matter what it is, she always is happy to give people another chance on things. Also, Mrs. Buelow has offered people snacks in the past when they forget them. Another thing I have noticed, is that she is always helping other teachers in big ways and small ways, like just helping them out, and doing things outside of school to help them. Finally, I have notice that she is always putting a lot of time into making sure we understand everything we are learning, she always has creative ways to engage us in learning. Overall Mrs. Buelow has stood out to me this year, because is always empathetic towards her students, and is always showing the traits of a good, kind person.
Karen Jania
Teacher's Name: Karen Jania
School: Hebron High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Jania is the art teacher at Hebron High School. She continuously encourages her students and pushes them to become better artists. In all, she’s the best art teacher that anyone could wish for.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has taken charge of arranging the painting of a new mural in the town of Hebron, while also organizing the Empty Bowls fundraiser at the high school. Besides that, she takes time to make sure each of her students are coming along on their art projects and offers help to those who aren’t. She truly cares about her students.
Karen Mesarch
Teacher's Name: Karen Mesarch
School: South Haven Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Karen loves her students and has exemplary compassion, kindness and patience with her students. She hasn't missed a day in years and is truly devoted to her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The experience I have witnessed multiple times is in dealing with my nephew who has ADHD. He would have outbursts of disruptive behavior at times when he didn't want to do math or was emotionally upset about something. I have seen Mrs. Mesarch work hard to help him over the school year. Mrs. Mesarch demonstrated many times that she cared and wanted to help the child succeed. This is extraordinary because she had a class of 25 students to teach the curriculum to and still worked extra to help the one! My nephew has improved very much in his ability to manage his disruptive outbursts when confronted with tasks and lessons he doesn't want to do. It takes a village to raise a child and my nephew has a village in his parents, myself and the school staff. This teacher spends five days a week with the students, and I believe that my nephew is doing so much better because of Mrs. Mesarch efforts on his behalf.
Kassie Hesel
Teacher's Name: Kassie Hesel
School: Oak Hill Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Hesel has been a saving grace for my daughter this year. My daughter suffers from anxiety and really struggled at the beginning of the school year. She was having several crying episodes a week during the school day. I was at a loss on what to do. Ms. Hesel was very attentive to her and able to recognize when she was getting upset. She and the school counselor came up with coping mechanism to help her and allowed her to use them as she needed through out the day. She was always patient with her and continued to communicate with me during these episodes and always followed up with me through the day as to how my daughter was doing. I’m for ever grateful for her being so loving and kind to my daughter when I was not able to be there to comfort her. She made my daughter feel loved and special. She deals with many kids in the classroom and she always took the time to help my daughter. I could not have asked for a better teacher this school year. My daughter has come a long way this year and has had very few Episodes the last few months. I know a huge part of that is having Ms. Hesel in her corner. I am forever grateful!
Kate Chance
Teacher's Name: Kate Chance
School: Timothy Ball Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Chance is patient with her students. She will always look out for the best interest for your child, she’s fair and communicates with the parents of her students well. She helps as much as she can with her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Whenever I have a concern with my child, she always makes sure she will look out for my child and help to solve an issue. It doesn’t matter what it is.
Kate Sletto
Teacher's Name: Kate Sletto
School: Solon Robinson Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Sletto goes above and beyond for all her of students including my son who is special needs. There are people who are just born to me an educator and she is one of them. She is so kind and works so hard for all of her students and you can see how much they love her and how much they have grown in this short time. She gets down to their level and makes everyday learning so special.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My son has autism and we are beyond lucky that she was the teacher recommended for him. He has problems with communication, social interactions, and is a visual learner. She takes the time to find ways to communicate with him and to help him succeed in the classroom. It would be easier for her to teach a different way, but she teaches in a way that makes every student comfortable and successful. The way she speaks to not just my son but all of her students really moves me as it is so heartwarming to see. My son has never liked school because of his disability and the roadblocks that come with autism, but because of Mrs. Sletto he wants to go to school and learn. My son isn’t able to really form bonds with anyone, but right away he was able to do that with her and as a mother I can’t describe the joy in that. Mrs. Sletto isn’t just teaching first grade, she is changing the lives of her students.
Katelyn Barta
Teacher's Name: Katelyn Barta
School: Winfield Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Barta is always going out of her way to keep the parents informed of what is going on. My child is learning much more than I ever have anticipated in Kindergarten!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Making Kindergarten fun and she is focused on every child learning!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Barta is a young teacher who is not only excelling in the Crown Point school system, but has made such an impact in so many young students lives. My son had her in kindergarten, but still make it a part of his daily routine to stop and see her. She goes above and beyond for all her current and former student and keeps up on how they are performing in school and in their daily lives.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: It's not only what she did this year, but what she does every day consistently to impact young students. She makes all of them feel special and truly cares about their academic improvements. I hear from many parents who either have had her as a teach or currently have her as a teacher for their child and how pleased they are with their child's progress. Kuddos to this young lady for putting her best foot forward each and every day and for inspiring so many you lives.
Kathy Gorney
Teacher's Name: Kathy Gorney
School: Exceptional Learners
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Kathy Gorney is an amazing pre-k special needs teacher. My daughter has been in her class for two years now and has made tremendous progress in her classroom.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She’s very caring, extremely patient and always goes above to help my daughter.
Kathy Piatonni
Teacher's Name: Kathy Piatonni
School: Three Creeks Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Piatonni is a teacher that teaches with her whole heart. She gives her all and it shows by how much the children in her class grow. She puts in so much effort with each and every student she has to help them reach their full potential. She makes children love school and look forward to learning. She is a very special and rare teacher and deserves to be recognized for all her hard work.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She made my child go from hating school to loving it, even missing it this summer. She helped in grow and learn more than I ever imagined he would. She made sure to use every resource she had to make sure he had what he needed to learn. She really truly is a special teacher and you can see how much her students adore her.
Katie Hegg
Teacher's Name: Katie Hegg
School: Lincoln Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Hegg is the high ability math teacher at Lincoln Elementary in the Hanover School district. She takes the extra time to assure all of her students get the attention they deserve and helps them succeed.
She also has done work on a vegetable garden at Lincoln School after hours and during the summer to show student how to grow vegetables and teach them responsibility.
She also has worked with girls on the run after school to encourage young girls to get outside and exercise.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Continuing to put in extra time to be the best she can be.
Kayla Bulthuis
Teacher's First Name: Kayla Bulthuis
School: Jane Ball Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Bulthuis is the epitome of a teacher who goes above-and-beyond for her students. She brings a level of enthusiasm and compassion like no other teacher I've seen before. My special needs son struggled with outward behaviors, and I've never seen a teacher work so hard to connect with him. Not only did she connect with him, but he started enjoying school; it was the most pivotal transition of his grade school career.
Mrs. Buthuis continually crafted creative, forward-thinking projects for her class that engaged the students in different ways. She introduced a level of imagination-meets-academics so that her students grasp the material while they experience hands-on learning, part of her unique teaching style.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Bulthuis sends my son greeting cards in the mail every month. Even though she is not his teacher anymore, she knew his transition to middle school would be tough, so she makes sure he has an uplifting note of encouragement every now and then to boost his confidence. It works, of course, and these kind words from his former teacher help him realize that teachers care. She definitely cares in a big way. For our son, and for all of her students, she has been nothing short of amazing!
Keaton Burk
Teacher's Name: Keaton Burk
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is super patience, kind and hard worker. She takes times for hear you and for help you to learn. All and each one of her students are try with justice, kindness and love. When you leave her classroom you feel that she is the best teacher ever.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Every year she is the same level of excellent. She deserves last year, this year and next year.
Kelley Nelson
Teacher's Name: Kelley Nelson
School: Crown Point High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I have had two children who have taken classes with Mrs. Nelson. She is kind, compassionate and very caring while still having high academic expectations for her students. My children learned so much from her about science and life in general. She is a tremendous teacher and mentor for young adults.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she offered to have my daughter be an aid for her so she could help her with her Chemistry class. She spends her plan period helping my daughter and other students with work they struggle with. This means she isn't planning during her plan time and is having to do that on her own personal time.
Kelly Anthony
Teacher's Name: Kelly Anthony
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Anthony has gone above and beyond this year for my daughter. She has always been shy and timid, but Ms. Anthony taught her that she can do anything. My daughter is excelling in school and can't wait until Monday morning each week.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has taught my daughter that learning is fun and showed her that she can do anything if she tries.
Kelly Mundell
Teacher's Name: Kelly Mundell
School: Boone Grove Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Kelly works with 6-8 graders in the life skills classroom. She goes above and beyond to work with the kids and focuses on their specific needs. She works one-on-one with each child daily to make sure that they are getting exactly what they need. Kelly also fights for her students and gives them the exact support that they need. All of her students and their families adore her. She has made such an enormous difference in those students' lives.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She fights for those kids and what they need on a daily basis.
Kelly Ryan
Teacher's Name: Kelly Ryan
School: Lincoln Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Ryan is a wonderful second grade teacher. She has high expectations, and she works closely with her students to support reaching those expectations. She develops relationships with students who aren't even in her class. My son hit it off with her in first grade, and he was lucky enough to be placed in her class for second grade. She realizes that not all students learn in the same way, and she promotes diversity.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is not only organized and great about communicating clearly, but she is also flexible and willing to revisit and rework learning environments to benefit each and every learner in her class. She is one of many outstanding teachers at Lincoln Elementary School!
Kelly Spann
Teacher's Name: Kelly Spann
School: Charter School of the Dunes
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is an amazing teacher. Every year she has to use her own money to buy supplies because the area is very poor and most students don't show up with what is needed. She has to deal with children being belligerent toward her and other students and she still cares so deeply for her students and teaches them as best she can. She finds new ways to teach when what she's doing isn't taking and the kids won't listen.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she has been going to work almost every Saturday even though its technically not paid in her salary, which is a whole other story. She has to deal with rude and screaming parents every grading period. The parents verbally attack her wondering why their child isn't doing well when the kid isn't doing their work or the parents aren't helping with homework at home. She can only do so much and this year she has been pushed so hard and she still perseveres.
Kelly Welsh
Teacher's Name: Kelly Welsh
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she is a very caring teacher. She cares for every student she has.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She stands out because she tutors me in math and she is such a great tutor. I have never had a math tutor before but I'm glad that she is mine.
Kendal Smith
Teacher's Name: Kendal Smith
School: Lake Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Constantly has his students perform at an extremely high level on the AP Chemistry exam.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Has students go on to our nation’s top universities.
Kendra Jelcic
Teacher's Name: Kendra Jelcic
School: Lincoln Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Jelcic is so much more than a school counselor. Not only does she support student academic achievement, but she also addresses social, behavioral, and emotional growth. She promotes a diverse and accepting culture for all types of learners. Her compassion is contagious.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She facilitates R.O.C.K.E.T. Advocacy groups (Reaching Out Connecting Kids Everyone Together). I'm continually impressed with the topics covered in the groups, and my kids come home after R.O.C.K.E.T. days talking about subject matter that goes far beyond reading, writing, and arithmetic. I'm happy to know that regardless of what home life might look like, the student body at Lincoln Elementary is exposed to lessons on kindness and diversity and that there is always a cheerleader waiting for them when they walk into the building every day. Thank you, Mrs. Jelcic for making a difference.
Kerri Copestick
Teacher's Name: Kerri Copestick
School: Lake Prairie Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Kerri is a compassionate and never ending patient teacher. She goes above and beyond for her students. When my daughter had her for Second grade a few years ago she came in early before school to tutor kids that were struggling in math. Now that my daughter has her again for fifth grade nothing has changed. Such a awesome women and teacher.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Girls on the run coach.
Kristen Eleftheri
Teacher's Name: Kristen Eleftheri
School: Union Township Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is a great teacher who is stern but gets the point across.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has taught me math and didn't give up on me.
Kristian Holloran
Teacher's Name: Kristian Holloran
School: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Holloran teaches with love. She is patient and kind and recognizes that each child is unique in their strengths, and she encourages these strengths to ensure success.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs Holloran has enabled my grandson to thrive this year. I especially like the way she teaches by example, every time she is given a token of appreciation she is right there with a thank you note.
Kristin Klavas
Teacher's Name: Kristin Klavas
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Klavas has the biggest heart I have ever seen in a teacher. She is the first one to drop everything and help a child in need. On top of teaching her everyday curriculum to her students, she takes extra time to make sure they remember how to be kind, helpful and are making positive decisions. She has impacted students in so many ways and it shows by the stories her past and present students share about her. She is very humble, caring and respectful to every child in the school, and it shows. If you mention her name every child will say how wonderful she is !
Kristin Mantta
Teacher's Name: Kristin Mantta
School: Lake Ridge Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Mantta is an outstanding teacher and mentor to all of the students in the school. Mrs. Mantta goes above and beyond in every aspect of teaching. She works every hard to be sure that the kids leave her 7th grade ELA classroom with a firm grasp on how to read and write more effectively. She boils down the curriculum to what the kids really need. Besides being a great teacher Mrs. Mantta spends an enormous amount of time creating connections with the students. These connections allow students to feel very comfortable with her and provide students in need an adult to council with. The students at Lake Ridge Middle are very lucky to have Mrs. Mantta in their lives.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Mantta has been leading our staff through trauma training. This training is designed to challenge the staff to take into consideration what a student is going through psychosomatically before making a judgment on them. She is also dedicating time to show the staff ways to reduce stress in our own lives.
Krystin Albrecht
Teacher's Name: Krystin Albrecht
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Albrecht should be recognized because she has really good rapport with her students. She makes everybody feel that they are welcome in her classroom. My daughter has gained so much self-esteem by being a student in Mrs. Albrecht’s class, because she has so much positive energy that she shares with her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Besides giving my daughter self-esteem, Mrs. Albrecht has helped my daughter become a really good reader, and her math skills are excelling as well. She loves going to school everyday, and being in her class.
Kyle Hanaway
Teacher's Name: Kyle Hanaway
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is always there for his students and he respects us.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He is always being talked good things about by the other students.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He should be recognized because he always looks out for his students. He goes out of his way to help his students in ways we understand. He makes sure we get the help we need and he make sure we are doing good in all classes. He is the greatest teacher I have had and I hope he can get awarded for his help.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He went out of his way to help teach me something I just couldn't understand.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is extremely nice and he is extremely chill in every way without any anger in him.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He cheers people up when they seem down in the dumps.
Laura Andrews
Teacher's Name: Laura Andrews
School: Colonel Wheeler Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Andrews is a phenomenal teacher who truly loves what she does. She is so caring and works incredibly hard at seeing that each of her students work to ability and beyond. My daughter has learned so much from her already this year and she loves going to school each day because of her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Andrews is a specials needs teacher who right now is organizing a Thanksgiving feast in which each of her students have a job, I.E. hostess, server, cook, and they will be having the kids families and teachers from the school come to the kids restaurant they run for lunch. The kids went grocery shopping and had lists to get all the items needed. And will work together preparing and setting up everything for the feast. This is such a wonderful thing she is doing at teaching the kids all different aspects of putting together a thanksgiving feast and getting a chance to experience different jobs.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: My son is a special needs student and Mrs Andrews is beyond a wonderful teacher! From developing a wonderful IEP plan for his goals, to keeping us posted on his progress and discussing his challenges, her love for her profession and in turn her students comes through every day. We moved to Crown Point to get the best education for our son and teachers like Mrs Andrew deliver daily!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The progress reports, the Education Plans, are thorough and spot on. She knows our son as well as anyone can and uses that knowledge to help progress him forward. He is really blossoming and gaining the skills he needs to be successful!
Laura Norman
Teacher's Name: Laura Norman
School: Wilbur Wright Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Norman is a legendary teacher. Science class and study hall with her are a blast. Work never feels overwhelming, learning is fun, and you can always count on her to be there when you need someone. Her lessons are interactive, relatable, and important. She’s just an all around educational rock star.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Her stand-out qualities don’t begin and end with the school year. She’s fantastic 365 days a year. I have been out of her class for several years but her influence, mentorship, and friendship remain constant. Particular lessons that I remember even today include the Sponge Bob genetics, Bill Nye videos, and countless more.
Lauren Candiano
Teacher's Name: Lauren Candiano
School: Discovery Charter School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Lauren is a wonderful teacher and should be recognized. Lauren is the grade level chair for first and second grades as well as being on various committees.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Lauren regularly pushes her students to succeed. Whether she is staying late to help struggling students to or to skipping her plan periods to help those students. She will never let a child fail. She also manages the student cable transport system when Mr. Martinez cannot.
Lauren Carter
Teacher's Name: Lauren Carter
School: Hanover Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Carter makes learning Algebra fun which engages the students to learn and enjoy their classroom environment.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: On behalf of my son, she says she accommodates students needs and takes math to a new level of learning.
Lauren Neale
Teacher's Name: Lauren Neale
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond for her students. She cares about them and it truly shows.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She sent home her whole class a welcome back from winter break and gave them encouraging words.
Leon Simon
Teacher's Name: Leon Simon
School: Lowell High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Simon is the Vocational Auto Shop teacher at Lowell High School of the last 12 years. He challenges his students to do their best, whether in the automotive field or whatever direction they may head after high school. He exposes his students to the latest in the automotive field with hands-on experience on electric vehicles as well as conventional gas and small engine repair. Mr. Simon brings in guest speakers who are leaders in their areas of expertise in the automotive world so that students get to hear first hand what it is like in the real world. Over the last 12 years he has built the automotive program at Lowell High School into a world class program, including bringing in dual credit options for his students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: His commitment, leadership and perseverance has materialized into a new facility for the auto classes providing a cutting-edge tools and shop for hands-on learners, working class students looking to learn and prepare for a job. He also coached his students to compete in the EV Grand Prix, a student electric go cart racing league, where they placed second in the state their first year involved.
Lexi Diamond
Teacher's Name: Lexi Diamond
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Kids adore her, past students stop by her class everyday to give her a hug. She is amazing with teaching kids.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Both of my kids have had her, she makes learning fun & exciting for the kids which keeps them wanting to learn more.
Linda Hautzinger
Teacher's Name: Linda Hautzinger
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Apart from her great labor in class as a regular teacher, Mrs. Hautzinger holds the science fair for the school. Thanks to her we can participate at local level, learn more about science and meet new people from another schools.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Last year, this year and next year Mrs. H will deserve this recognition because she always makes the extra effort with kindness and respect to your work. She is disciplined but also very patient and kind. You wish to be in her classroom since third grade (she teaches fifth grade). She is great.
Lindsay Eastling
Teacher's Name: Lindsay Eastling
School: Winfield Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Eastling is simply amazing. She is the most organized and creative teacher I know. She constantly comes up with ways to challenge her students (with centers, beanie baby reading buddies, and creative work spaces).
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year, Mrs. Eastling took the bold approach of changing the tables that students sit at. She painted various sizes of coffee tables, high tables, and circle tables and added creative seating around each area. My son loves coming into the classroom and having a choice of where to put his clip to sit. There are wiggle chairs, bouncy balls, and floor cushions. It is so great for the children!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Eastling goes above and beyond for her students and her classroom. I am thoroughly impressed with my daughter’s first teacher in her school career.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Eastling’s classroom and teaching style provides a fun, structured and loving environment for our little ones. The amount of thought and time that Mrs. Eastling puts into each lesson, project, craft and celebration is incredible!
Lindsay O'Neill
Teacher's Name: Lindsay O’Neill
School: Lowell High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. O’Neill co-created a class called Interactive Media that all freshman take at Lowell High School. The class combines English with computer arts.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. O’Neill is good at building relationships with her students. She has 50 students in each class, and still finds a way to make a connection with each of them.
Liz Hanlon
Teacher's Name: Liz Hanlon
School: Crown Point High School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Liz is a special needs teacher. She also works with the Best Buddies program. My daughter has been in her classroom for eight years. Liz loves and invests so much of herself in her students. My daughter loves her like a second mother.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Liz attends all the special needs events that her students are involved in. She spends so much time outside of the school day to attend and support her students. Inside her classroom she inspires her students to achieve their full potential. She is simply amazing!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: My sister was in Liz’s class for several years and Liz constantly went above and beyond for her inside and outside of the classroom. She lives for her classmates and loves them dearly!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Constantly goes above and beyond!
Luis Guillen
Teacher's Name: Luis Guillen
School: Union Township Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Guillen is a social studies teacher, and he is real about what he teaches. He doesn't only teach out of a textbook, but we use games, movies, etc. to learn during the school day. He is also a coach, and it is pretty cool to see you teacher encouraging your grades, and also pushing you to achieve athletic, and sport success.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He is very easygoing, and is a favorite among many students. He is a teacher that you don't want to disappoint.
Lynn Carlson
Teacher's Name: Lynn Carlson
School: Timothy Ball Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Carlson is kind, patient, and encouraging toward her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Through a very difficult time in our family this year, Mrs. Carlson supported my fifth-grader and made sure she always felt safe and loved at school. She has been so patient with my daughter, and demonstrates genuine concern for my whole family.
Lynn Yates
Teacher's Name: Lynn Yates
School: Trinity Lutheran School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: This teacher puts in more hours than could ever be expected to keep the arts alive at Trinity. She talks to the students at their level and identifies with them all. They are a piece of her heart. She teaches grades one and three through eight! And that in itself is incredible to interact with such a huge age range and truly know each and every one of them.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She completely redid the art area where class takes place for the school. All on a dime! She gathers all sorts of donations from the school and makes a variety of interesting projects appropriate for each age group and to top it off, she spearheaded the school to put on the school's first play. She cast it, practices with the 30-plus cast members three times a week (it will be a total of over eight weeks), and invited the cast to a private function which she funded by herself and found costumes for the entire cast. She’s leading a potluck for cast and immediate family to fellowship with one another before the big day. She is organizing snacks and drinks for the show day, too. All while her own two little children sit and watch her run the practices.
Maddie Miller
Teacher's Name: Maddie Miller
School: Union Township Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is a great and friendly teacher. If you need extra help she will always help you.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has helped so many students in all grades if they needed it.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Miller was my fifth-grade teacher and she moved up to sixth-grade math. Her number one rule is, "Be Kind" and " Choose Kind.". She is just so amazing and kind. But Ms. Miller isn't like any other teacher, she always puts her students first. And she creates amazing friendships with her students. She is that one adult you can always trust and go to.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Ms. Miller is kind in every situation.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She was very equal and made learning very modern and unique.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helped all people of all grades.
Recognition 4
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She still helps me this year on math and helps me with daily things.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She still helps me with my math even though she is a sixth-grade teacher and I'm in seventh.
Mallori Lucas
Teacher's Name: Mallori Lucas
School District: Union Township
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She keeps up with all the assignments and that she is really nice, and keeps up with the grades.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She was really nice.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is really nice and doesn't get mad or yell at other students. She teaches us everything we need to know.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She makes help sessions for students that will need help on their test.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Teaches the students a lot of cool things. Very good at describing how to do things.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Taught us a lot about Greek Mythology and cool literature stories.
Recognition 4
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She takes her time with her students and explains things way better then any other teachers. She takes time out of her day to help her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She made sure that I knew what I was doing and that if I needed help she would me when ever I needed help with anything.
Marian Bucho
Teacher's Name: Marian Bucho
School: MacArthur Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Bucho goes above and beyond when it comes to dedication for her students and school . She attends every event whether its day or night, weekdays or weekends. She is an always present administrator whenever and wherever her kids are involved. She always has a smile for those around her. She remembers things about each child and family that few would take the time to know. I cannot express how much she has meant to all four of my children that have had the privilege to know her and to spend the majority of their waking hours with her at school.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: As my last child is soon exiting MacArthur School I wanted to thank Ms. Bucho for always being there every step of the way to guide and protect them each day. Her dedication is rare and unique, and is something that should be shared in a forum such as this.
Marie Ingerbreten
Teacher's Name: Marie Ingerbreten
School: Oak Hill Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Her Special needs students are blossoming into self assured and confident students.She is a first year special needs teacher who is learning with her students. A steady day of learning thru sign language and positivity is on the daily lesson plan.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Marie has multiple students who were non verbal last year and because of her positive teaching style they are talking this year.
Mary Jones
Teacher's Name: Mary Jones
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is really nice and helps me when I need help. I go to her when I have problems. Even if they are jokes, she still helps me out.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is my science and resource teacher. I've gotten really close to her and she treat me like a friend. She helps me with work if it's late and tells me what I need to get an A. I know there will be like nobody that nominates her but I'll still do it.
Mathew McCaleb
Teacher's Name: Mathew McCaleb
School: Crown Point High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. McCaleb is a fine young man with a great attitude. He should be recognized for his devotion to students, athletics, and education.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Coach McCaleb went above and beyond to help get a few students that were struggling involved in sports and get their lives back on track. He is a strong support and a true friend that you can always count on, even in stormy weather.
Meg McCarel
Teacher's Name: Meg McCarel
School: Liberty Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. McCarel teaches Special Education at Liberty Elementary. While my son had the pleasure of working with her for two years we were able to see her overwhelming kindness and commitment to what she does. This includes taking plenty of her own time to make sure she gets to know students and their individual issues as well as she possibly can. Additionally, it is just a delight to be in her company!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My son will have to switch schools this year, but we will miss Mrs. McCarel greatly! Last summer, she visited him while he was at camp to see if she could learn something by seeing him in a new environment. This summer, even though we are not returning to her class, she’s met with and visited with our family and that will undoubtedly make my son’s transition easier.
Megan Kagebein
Teacher's Name: Megan Kagebein
School: Salk Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She has helped my child excel in so many ways that I never knew she could excel in. She loves her teacher so much, and I couldn't be more proud of her
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Help my child learn new techniques that she never knew she could do.
Megan Kors
Teacher's Name: Megan Kors
School: Eisenhower Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: This is Megan's 10th year teaching. Megan not only teaches her students math, spelling and reading, she also teaches them about kindness, respect and how to always be your best self! She fosters an environment that spurs curiosity and an eagerness to learn. Megan is well loved by her students, parents and her peers.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: For the past several years, Megan has been involved in a Literacy Program to help develop better reading skills for her class . She has a love for reading and encourages her kids to read and enjoy the many books she has in her classroom.
Melanie Burford
Teacher's Name: Melanie Burford
School: Solon Robinson Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Without exaggeration I can honestly say Mrs. Burford has changed my daughter’s life. We recently moved from the west coast to Crown Point to be closer to family and as my daughter suffers from extreme anxiety we were reticent about the school year. My daughter has not only survived she has thrived in Mrs. Burford’s class! She is an amazing teacher and we are so blessed to have found her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is wonderful to all of the children in her class! She is patient, encouraging and respectful of each and every little personality. You can tell the children love being in her class as she does all things with such positivity and heart. Her lessons are steeped in value and the kids soak up every minute of it. If you want your child to love learning Mrs. Burford’s class is the place to be.
Melinda Weiss
Teacher's Name: Melinda Weiss
School: Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Weiss goes above and beyond for her students and fellow teachers. She's willing to work one-on-one and in small groups to help her students grasp concepts. She's a team player in the building as well.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has taken control of a very difficult situation this year.
Melisa Lopez
Teacher's Name: Melisa Lopez
School: McKinley Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Melisa has been teaching there now for four years and each year they have moved her to another grade. So each year she has to start over and put together another fun learning atmosphere for her kids. She goes above and beyond buying the supplies they need for class due to parents not being able to afford them. She has even purchased winter jackets, hats and gloves to give to students who didn’t have them.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she is teaching at the kindergarten age. She wanted a way to help her students get even more excited about reading. So she reached out to people on social media and asked for sponsors. This is what she posted:
"Hi everyone! A friend of mine shared an idea with me that I thought was really great! As most of you know, I'm back in kindergarten this year. I've learned a lot about my students this year, but what I find most fascinating about them is their love for books. No, they are not reading yet but should be reading at a level D by the end of the year. They love to just have a new book in their hand and are finding our sight words in books weekly.
Reading for 20 minutes a day has been proven to help with language development, promote brain development, aid in understanding a world outside of our own, create better social relationships, and so much more!
With this in mind, I'm looking for friends to sponsor 1 of each of my 22 students by buying them a new book each month. I have a Scholastic.com account that I find leveled books for $1-$3 or if you would rather pick your own new books to send to my students I can forward you the address to our school.
I'm really excited about this idea, and can't wait to see my students' faces each month when the books come in! If you can find it in your heart (and wallet lol) to donate, please let me know.
Happy reading everyone!"
She has had an overwhelming response and now is helping her students to learn how to read.
It’s great to see educators out there loving what they do!
Melissa Campbell
Teacher's Name: Melissa Campbell
School: Oak Hill Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She engages with each student individually and really cares for each students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has helped students learn how to deal with extremely difficult circumstances. With kindness and making good choices.
Melissa Curran
Teacher's Name: Melissa Curran
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: With over 15 years experience, Mrs. Curran is an excellent teacher! As a mom of a first child going Kindergarten, Mrs. Curran has made this new transition seamless. My family loves her teaching approach and dedication to her classroom. I love that my son is excited to go to school each day to learn new things and then come home and talk about his day!
Melissa Duttweiler
Teacher's First Name: Melissa Duttweiler
School: Lowell Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is our guidance counselor. She is always on top of problems and making sure they get solved fairly. She always is respectful of people's opinions and is my favorite teacher.
Michele Turpin
Teacher's Name: Michele Turpin
School: Timothy Ball Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She truly cares for her students and strives for the best for them. She is extremely trustworthy.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Her communication skills are outstanding. She has kept me informed on everything for my child. She has been like a mother to him. I appreciate her so much.
Michelle Bunch
Teacher's Name: Michelle Bunch
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Apart from her great labor in class as a regular teacher, Mrs. Bunch holds the math bowl for the school. Thanks to her we can participate at local level, learn more about math and meet new people from other schools. She really takes time to teach you what you need with practices, classes and homework. She doesn't rely in the "work at home" of some parents because she wants everybody to have the chance at independence, and support from family or your school level. She really cares.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Last year, this year and next year Mrs. Bunch will deserve this recognition because she always takes an extra effort with kindness and respect to your work. She is disciplined but also very patient and kind. You wish to be in her classroom since third grade (she teaches fifth grade). She is great.
Michelle Thomas
Teacher's Name: Michelle Thomas
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Thomas goes beyond what is expected of a teacher. She encourages all students to learn and gets to know the students personally, so she can help them succeed. She is a mentor, counselor and role model to all her students. She gives up all her free time to help students before school, during her breaks and lunchtime. She notices when a child is struggling and helps them.
Michelle Turpin
Teacher's Name: Michelle Turpin
School: Timothy Ball Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond for all of her students and their parents.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She gave me her personal phone number to call her and speak anytime I am feeling overwhelmed or need to talk about my son's academic and social progress.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Her love and caring for students, she takes a special interest in seeing the children's development.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Michele fills in when teachers are short staffed, does the weekly food shopping, assists dally preparing lunch, cooking and school tours.
My children
Teachers' Names: My children
School Districts: Munster, Chesterton, Michigan City
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Lindsay Grunewald-Daughter/Master Degree Guidance Counselor, English teacher and Department Head of school newspaper, married to Jason Grunewald-Son In Law/PE Teacher and Head Varsity Football Coach both in the Munster school district. Also Dan Caudle-Son/Master Degree Vice Principal at Chesterton High, previously a Principle and Vice Principle at other schools, History teacher, various coaching positions including Head Baseball Coach at Michigan City, married to Kylee Caudle-Daughter In Law/ Elementary school teacher and former Head Volleyball coach at Michigan City High School.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: All four of these fine young people (yes I may be prejudiced) have devoted their entire adult lives to this profession and the kids they are involved with. All four of these individuals are very deserving of this recognition and I would very much love to see them acknowledged. Along with raising a family of their own. The Grunewalds have three children and one on the way. The Caudles have two children.
Natalie Faulkner
Teacher's Name: Natalie Faulkner
School: Lowell Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: This teacher should be recognized because she is always prepared with a fun class period and does whatever she can to help out her students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: All of the projects we did were really fun and interesting. They also helped the entire class learn just about all we need to know about the subject.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I feel that Miss Faulkner should be recognized for many reasons. First off Miss Faulkner was always in a good mood and she was always happy and upbeat. She always brought positivity into the classroom. I liked that she made us feel really welcomed because of the way she decorated her classroom. I am not saying that other teachers were bad, but unlike other teachers Miss Faulkner always made room for creativity. I feel that Miss Faulkner should be recognized because I noticed something in her that I have never noticed in any other teachers. In most classes the teacher would call on the kids that were always on top of things and you can kind of tell that some of the teacher don't call on students because they think that, that student does not care or try hard. Miss Faulkner always believed in each and everyone of her students. I will be honest some students did not like her, but that was because they did not see the bigger picture. Students did not like Miss Faulkner because of all the homework she assigned. Students hated that they had to work really hard in her class. But that was a good thing because without the sleepless hours and night I would not be where I am now. I was so scared when I went into middle school because I felt really stupid and I was scared that I would not get good grades because before that I got really bad grades. I had a tutor and I was struggling in basically every subject. On the first day of school what I learned was that it was hard but I had to really try. Miss Faulkner's class was the hardest for me because I was horrible at math and science especially. All I needed was one teacher to believe in me and I got that and since the first report card and all the way to almost the fourth I have gotten straight As.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: There were a lot of things that stood out to me the most about Miss Faulkner, but like I said the main reason is because she believed in us. It did not matter what we looked like or how bad are grades are she really believed that we could do amazing things. I think Miss Faulkner stands out because she loved each and every one of us so much. I could tell that Miss Faulkner did not do her job for the money. She did it because she cared so much for us. She stands out to me because she is such a good example to students on what a good person should look like. Miss Faulkner stands out to me because she was their for students whenever we needed her. Miss Faulkner is so understanding and you can always talk to her. Miss Faulkner defiantly had a huge impact on my life because I used to hate science, but now it's my favorite subject. When I grow up I even want to do something with my life that includes science all because of Miss Faulkner. Miss Faulkner stood out to me so much and I could not thank her enough. Miss Faulkner was the best teacher that I ever had!
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is so nice and is always helping others. She should be recognized because she is someone you can rely on and be by your side even thought she a teachers she's a great friend too.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She stands out because she helps all students by being there for them and helps out the teachers when they need it. She takes the time she need for her students. She does the right thing.
Paige Annolino
Teacher's Name: Paige Annolino
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Made my daughter feel cared for by teacher herself and all her classmates.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My daughter had to get some stiches and she had the whole class make get well cards for her. She had them on my daughters desk when she came to school the next day . The little notes the kids left on the cards they made were so caring. She also let my daughter pick a special friend to stay with her when she was not able to go recess.
Pam Vickrey
Teacher's Name: Pam Vickrey
School: Winfield Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Vickrey is a veteran teacher with over 30 years of teaching experience. She does not stop learning. She continues to adapt her lessons for current trends and helps each student learn based upon current trends and uses current events. She adapts the classroom to what is happening depending the "mood" of the room. She is intuitive to each student's needs and holistic learning style. I am grateful for her ability to read each student and the entire classroom. She cares deeply for each student and their ability to learn and succeed. Winfield is so blessed to have her as a teach and leader for the second grade students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has been very beneficial in helping my son when he is having difficulty focusing and getting upset with a concept. She takes the time to find new ways to help students who are easily overwhelmed. She was driving to school one day and heard about a current event and changed the entire lesson for the day based upon this current event. She stays current with teaching trends and is always doing what is best for each student and the class. She is one of the best educators around. She encourages her students to think out of the box to solve problems as there is always more than one way to do something.
Patrick Thomas
Teacher's Name: Patrick Thomas
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is a really good teacher and cross country coach.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He helped me win races and is really motivational.
Patrick Winters
Teacher's Name: Patrick Winters
School: Lake Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He always comes in with a good attitude. He has all his students excited to learn. Super funny always joking around with his students. Great presence and energy to be around.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Makes everyone smile and brightens their day.
Pattie Barone
Teacher's Name: Pattie Barone
School: St. Michael's
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Barone is an unbelievable kindergarten teacher. She devotes time and effort into ensuring that her students are well prepared to move on. they come to her with all various levels of skills, and she is able to work with them to meet goals and achieve. She is always positive and outgoing, and she treats the children as if they are her own. She reaches out to parents on personal levels to ensure that a strong bond is formed between her and the kiddos in her classroom.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My son loves going to her class everyday, he always has a big smile when he leaves! He has learned how to read and loves every minute of it. he knows that she believes in him, and that's what kindergartners need is the belief that someone cares. She keeps parents informed, and even though her class is rigorous, she makes learning fun.
Qiana Williams
Teacher's Name: Qiana Williams
School: O’Bannon Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Qiana goes the extra mile for her students. Qiana has had many challenges in her classroom over the years and is always proactive and problem solves. She has students who have Emotional, Learning, and English as a Second Language and she continues to teach 5th grade content to them by providing visuals and graphic organizers. Not only is she able to deliver content to all students, she does so in a way that is engaging. She tries new things all the time and makes it look effortless by being so enthusiastic and professional. She fundraises for the 5th graders to have a memorable year.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year she has been translating documents on her own and providing additional examples and visuals for her students with limited English proficiency. She continues to make a difference in the classroom on a daily basis by working closely with parents and special area/special service teachers. Qiana is a teacher of excellence, I know she will continue to influence our students at O’Bannon in a positive way by continuing to connect with them and holding them to high standards.
Rebecca Parkes
Teacher's Name: Rebecca Parkes
School: O’Bannon Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Our (O’Bannon’s) beloved Becky is so dedicated to the teaching profession. She is constantly reading professional books to refine her teaching techniques. She is always reflecting on her teaching and student learning. She collaborates with special area teachers (art, gym, music, library, SpEd, Language Development and Speech) to ensure that all her students reach their optimal potential. She presents content in a fun and engaging way by incorporating power points and smart board games. She is a great team member. She goes the extra mile to help other teachers. She’s always at work early, and often works after or outside of school on school work. She also constantly does random acts of kindness without even realizing it.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year in particular Becky has been taking graduate classes to improve her knowledge of English Language Learners. In addition, she had a student teacher this year who she guided like no other teacher I’ve seen. This particular student teacher is now thriving in her new position.
Rhonda LaVelle
Teacher's Name: Rhonda LaVelle
School: Wheeler High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. LaVelle is my coworker. I co-teach adult roles (personal finance) class with her and she does an amazing job teaching the students about taxes, banking systems, keeping personal records and other skills that students need to be successful in their finances. She does a six month checking simulation where students track their budget, bank statements and checkbook register.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. LaVelle is very patient with the students in the whole process. She keeps meticulous reference notes and knows every line the student should be getting as their answer. Additionally, she teaches:
- Adult roles and responsibilities (personal finance)
- Preparing for college and careers
- Human development
- Child development
- Advanced child dDevelopment
- Interpersonal relations
Robyn Plonczynski
Teacher's Name: Robyn Plonczynski
School: Oak Hill Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: There truly are not enough words to be stated as to why Mrs. Plonczynski should be recognized. In her 10-year tenure as a teacher, she shows tireless enthusiasm and passion for teaching. Mrs. Plonczynski’s approach to her students is unmatched. She gets to know the individual learning styles of each student in her class and takes painstaking effort to tap the strengths of each and every learner in her classroom. She builds confidence in all of her students with her “coaching” approach so students are valued and take ownership and pride in their work.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My reason for wanting to recognize Mrs. Plonczynski’s efforts as an educator are not that she makes one stand out contribution, it is her genuine and holistic approach to education. While education as a profession is often under-resourced, Mrs. Plonczynski remains passionate and committed to her chosen career. Further, students respect her and look forward to attending her class as evidenced not only in the opportunities I have had to volunteer in her class but also on a regular basis during our family dinner conversations.
As the parent of a child who needs additional academic support, Mrs. Plonczynski has on numerous occasions gone above and beyond the expectations of her role to provide detailed feedback for improvement while also acknowledging individual growth.
Rory McMahan
Teacher's Name: Rory McMahan
School: Lake Ridge Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. McMahan is in his second year at Lake Ridge and currently teaches seventh-grade social studies. He teaches in a project based learning classroom and works along side an ELA teacher. They infuse subjects to create projects that cover both disciplines.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mr. McMahan has a background in theater and brings showmanship everyday to class. Using humor and theatrics in his lessons, Mr. McMahan makes learning a great experience for his students. His knowledge of history and how to best deliver the material is evident daily, and his students benefit from it. The students at Lake Ridge Middle School are very lucky to have him as a teacher and often leave his class with a smile on their face.
Ryan Snyder
Teacher's Name: Ryan Snyder
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Snyder was a great teacher because he would order pizza for my class (because it was so small), and he would let us have parties on Fridays. And he was a great help when we (students) needed help with our work.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Let us students have parties and made sure we had perfect grades
Samantha Furto
Teacher's Name: Samantha Furto
School: Jackson Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Ms. Furto is an incredible teacher who has an amazing gift in engaging students and making learning fun. She cares about each and everyone of her students and goes above and beyond to include everyone in every activity. She builds confidence, pushes students to do their best and challenges them to go above and beyond. It is apparent that her students adore her because their eyes all light up when she enters the room. In addition to being a fun teacher, she teaches her students about respect and what is expected of them as students, peers, friends and members of society. She is kind, compassionate and very passionate about her job. She has an incredible gift!!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She went above and beyond to help my son not only meet expectations but excel beyond his grade level. She lifted his self esteem, confidence and overall feelings about school. She made our third grade year an extraordinary year. By the end of the year my little guy was reading at a seventh grade level (in third grade) because she saw his gifts and made a special “secret reading club” for him and a few of his peers. She challenged him and a few of his peers to push beyond what was expected of them and her effort paid off! This was not something that was expected of her, it was something she did on her own and for that we are so grateful. She also worked with our son (and I’m sure other students as well) to work through struggles so that he could learn how to handle them on his own independently. It is this type of learning style that teaches responsibility and accountability. She is by far the most amazing teacher ever!
Sarah Gaines
Teacher's Name: Sarah Gaines
School: Lake Street Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Gaines is always making learning fun for my daughter. My daughter comes home daily with new information of what she is learning at school. Sarah encourages kids to do the best she can, and also be kind to others. Sarah always has a smile on her face and a caring heart.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My daughter has been reading more at night. Mrs. Gaines is always encouraging kids to read during quiet time and at night. Most important Mrs. Gaines is always encouraging her to do her best in math. Sarah encourages my daughter to take that extra step in math even if it can be challenging. My daughter is now talking about joining the Math Bowl next year. Sarah's loving strength has made an impact on my daughter in so many ways!
Shana Bane
Teacher's Name: Shana Bane
School: Jerry Ross Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is kind, respectful, nice and just with each one and all her students. Everyone of her students is the same of valued and loved. She really work hard and cares about learning, but with tender love and tons of patience. When you leave her classroom you feel that you have the best teacher ever.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Every year she is the same level of excellent. She deserves last year, this year and next year.
Shannon Brown
Teacher's Name: Shannon Brown
School: Central Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is kind, soft spoken and understanding to all the children and her peers.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She wears many hats in our school.
Shirleen Brown
Teacher's Name: Shirleen Brown
School: Highland Christian School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Brown has been teaching for over 40 years and she makes her students feel wonderful! She treats each student as if they were her own children and wants them all to learn and excel in their work.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has helped our son with his independence and my son never stops talking about Mrs. Brown and all the good things she has taught him. She has also taught Bible memorization and my son was able to recite Matthew 28:1-8 by memory in front of our church congregation. That was just one of many Bible passages he has memorized. He comes home and amazes me with all the things that Mrs. Brown has taught.
Stephanie Olson
Teacher's Name: Stephanie Olson
School: Wheeler Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She truly has her students best interest at heart! She's always watching out for the children, even when they aren't aware of it, to make sure they aren't being mistreated by others! It's nice to know that your children are being cared for when they're away from you! Can't thank her enough!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My son is very tall and as a result of that is constantly being asked about his height and/or teased about it! She keeps an eye out to make sure kids aren't being mean, and has had conversations with kids about not always bringing attention to it. It just makes him feel like he has someone in his corner that understands him!
Steven Gerbracht
Teacher's Name: Steven Gerbracht
School: Clifford Pierce Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He is an amazing teacher to his students, he tries to understand and help them as much as he can. He goes above and beyond to teach the best he can to each student and helps to make them feel comfortable in his class.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My son just started the seventh grade at Pierce Middle School. We just moved from Chicago, so the transition was hard for him. Mr. Gerbracht has made it possible for him to feel comfortable and accepted making his transition easier. My son always says he has been the best teacher he’s had and that is a lot with the move we made.
Steven Stepnoski
Teacher's Name: Steven Stepnoski
School: Munster High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Stepnoski is passionate about teaching literature and poetry to his students. He makes things fun in class by involving everyone and getting them out of their comfort zones. Students are able to connect with him because he shares his own writing and poetry. Mr. Stepnoski's unique lesson plans give the students a variety of learning experiences.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mr. Stepnoski is invested in every student's learning. He comes to class every day with a positive outlook. Everyone leaves his class in a good mood. I look forward to taking another class with him.
Sue Tobias
Teacher's Name: Sue Tobias
School: Kankakee Valley Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She really made me understand math, and if a student did not understand something, she would stop and make sure they understood it no matter how long it took. I also like that she was hard on everyone. She is also such a nice person who I miss a lot!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She would help students out a lot, and she was very kind about it. She was also hard on us sometimes, which taught us future skills we would need in life.
Tamara Betz
Teacher's Name: Tamara Betz
School: Colonel John Wheeler Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: This teacher is amazing, caring, and respectful to her students. When ever a student is having a bad day she always goes out of her way to do anything she can to help or make it better. She can make anyone smile and laugh. She loves kids, and is amazing at teaching and making sure her students understand the concept. Mrs. Betz is the most qualified in not only my opinion, but her students as well. She fully deserves this, devoting so many countless hours to her students. She as well coaches Track in the spring, and Dance year round.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Betz helps with homework, classwork, and personal issues. I know if I needed someone to talk to about a hard time I can honestly o to Mrs. Betz and she will help as much as she can, as well as understand me. Mrs. Betz has helped countless students throughout this school year, with family problems and whatnot. She makes sure all he students do the best in her class, by making sure they can redo or retake any assignments. If a student of hers has any questions I know they wont be afraid to ask her. She is always in a good mood, and if she is having a bad day she never takes it out on the students (not like most teachers). Mrs. Betz is an amazing, dedicated, and devoted teacher, that I really believe was born to help he next generation succeed. I hope you see that as well as I do.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she is the nicest teacher because she is there for everyone and she is head of a better school and she helps try to make the school a better place and safer , she also is the head dance coach and puts so many hours into the school and she should be the best teacher for the year.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is there for students and she is always concerned about students if they look sad. And she does amazing job teacher and she actually does fun stuff in her class when i come to her class its not boring its actually fun.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Betz has been an inspiration to my eighth grade son. He has always struggled in school, had no interest to succeed, did not see a future for himself, and lacked self esteem. Mrs. Betz is a teacher that he has done a 360 with. He has her currently and his grades have exceeded our expectations. He want from a 1.5 GPA to a 3.0. He feels more confident in his abilities, feels he is cared for in her class, and is excited about Science. He comes home and includes us in a science discussion about things he is learning. He is in eighth grade and is turning into quite a scholar! Mrs. Betz is the only teacher that has sent home positive notes about our son. She keeps us informed and I feel she cares for all of her students the same way she cares for ours.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is enthusiastic and a positive role model with students. She is also very kind and involved in the community. She does a lot of fundraising for GI's and Foster Children. Her husband is also a teacher and they make a fantastic team. I am so grateful our community and school district has a teacher with a heart of gold, that extends not only to her students but all children.
Tasha Woods
Teacher's Name: Tasha Woods
School: Union Township Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She teaches life skills and has changed my educational experience. I always looked forward to going to her class. She is one of my favorite teachers ever.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She taught me about the pillars of character and how to cook.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is really nice.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She listened.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is an amazing teacher. She is amazing and understands me. Whenever I am down she makes me feel better.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year I was diagnosed with a disease, and she understood and helped me through it.
Teresa Myres
Teacher's Name: Teresa Myres
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Myres is a great teacher because she is very funny and good at what she does.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She makes funny bitmojis.
Teresa Patrevito
Teacher's Name: Teresa Patrevito
School: Oak Hill Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Teresa is a very caring teacher. She has a special education degree on her license along with Gen Ed. She teaches Gen Ed 3rd grade however gets numerous students with learning disabilities, behavior disabilities and autism. Teresa Patrevito does an amazing job with all her students!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has helped a special little girl with autism fit in and learn so much!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She selflessly gives so much to her kids every day. I volunteer and see first hand what she does and it makes me proud to have my child in her class.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: When I was volunteering one day she stopped what she was doing to help a child who was having a pretty bad day and needed to just have a hug. I cried watching this because this is what most don’t see what these teachers do. It’s not just books and assignments it’s a personal job that she takes to a new level.
Tiffany Hill
Teacher's Name: Tiffany Hill
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: This teacher should be recognized because she is an amazing and outstanding teacher. She helps you whenever you need help. She even let us in the spring go outside and read it was a great experience. She is very loving and caring. She almost always had a funny story to tell us. She is the one teacher that is the highlight of your day, the reason you like school. This is why she should be recognized.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She took us outside to go and play because we were so good. She also took us outside to go and read.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is an amazing and kind person who recognizes the traits of all her students and takes the time out of her day to get to know them. She also has very good reading skills and teaching style.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helped a girl that needed to raise money for her little brother.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is very down to earth and central person. She also has a very open mind and preferable way of teaching her course.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She always cared about everyone and even when somebody was looking mildly sad she would make sure if they are okay. A very overlooked trait that is most needed in today.
Recognition 4
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Very determined and positive. Also realistic and doesn't sugar coat the truth of the matter. She is also extremely patient.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She offered to buy me lunch when I was talking to my friend of why I was hungry. She has also offered to buy other people lunch. She is very generous.
Todd Helfen
Teacher's Name: Todd Helfen
School: Robert A. Taft Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He's really funny and nice and he gives no homework.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He was my sixth-grade teacher I'm in eighth-grade.
Traci Zorzi
Teacher's Name: Traci Zorzi
School: W.C. Reavis Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Miss Zorzi has been teaching for 10-plus years now in District 158. Year after year, she uses her invaluable time and patience to teach a classroom full of third-graders. She uses her own money to provide her students with supplies and whatever they need to help them learn. She loves teaching and it shows. Not only does she care about her students, but she also is a part of the Union to stand up for her peers.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Keeps in touch with past students, helping them through rough times in life.
Tracy Kohler
Teacher's Name: Tracy Kohler
School: Lowell Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Tracy Kohler should be recognized because she has made such a difference in my son's life. She is a very rare teacher who is able to stand out and truly make a difference. I know and most importantly my son knows that she really cares. I have seen my son's confidence soar this year as he becomes more secure in his talents and abilities. Her support has helped all of us as a family adjust to the transition that is middle school.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She takes the time to check in with my son and to communicate with me about how he is doing. She guides him through the rough road that is middle school. She challenges her students in a healthy and supportive way. She is calm in a crisis. Not only does she take the time to address student and parent concerns, she takes the time with students to show them that they really matter. She seeks out new and exciting opportunities for her students to grow. She fosters respect for her students and commands respect in return. I am happy and thankful that my son has her in his corner.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is my homeroom teacher at Lowell Middle School, and she has always helped me out with any problems I have had. Every day, whether she is sick or not, she will always come in with a good mood. She has improved my character through her mentorship and the same with the rest of the people in my homeroom. I was originally put in her math class (she is an experienced 6th and 7th grade math teacher) for advanced kids. She would always help us with whatever we needed done and would be understanding 100% of the time, regardless of her mood. Right from the first day I knew I would love her class and what kind of a person she was. She would always guide me through whatever problem I would tell her about, and the same for my other classmates. My school has a thing that we do in homeroom called Circle Up, and she has made it comfortable for everyone there. It is where students get to answer some questions asked in the circle or by to help people get some things off their chest. They can be as deep as (one of the other students asked this) the worst thing that has ever happened to you, or as nice as the best thing that has happened to you this week. She cares so much about me and my other classmates, who all have her respect. She is so nice and cares about each of our educations and their quality. She pushes her students to do better and get better grades, even outside of the math classroom.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is understanding of her other students, too. Whenever people tell her about their problems, she always listens and helps. She has worked with me to benefit me greatly in math and other subjects. Later in the year, she recognized that I needed a different math placement to challenge me more. She worked with our guidance office to get me in a better placement, and I was happy and I realized that she was really focusing on me and other kids to benefit everyone. She works so hard. I talked about Circle Up above, and she makes a great effort to make sure everyone feels safe in the circle. Another thing that she has done that stands out is just following the rules. I know it sounds small, but it is big when all of the other teachers don't always do it. Here is one example. Every Friday before lunch (when we first have homeroom), we are supposed to get time to play on our laptops and around the room. Many other teachers do it at the end of the day, when they are only supposed to do it in the middle. Simple things like this has left our class with extra privileges, such as being able to listen to music. She always makes us feel safe and she always respects everyone. She cares about all of our educations, even outside of the math classroom. I really feel like she deserves this nomination.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She improved everybody's education through math. She makes learning fun by creating games for the students to play, while improving their math skills.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She educates high ability kids and helps kids who struggle with different concepts.
Recognition 4
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is overall the nicest teacher and she is calm. She never is mad and is always the teacher you want to have.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She was the nicest math teacher and cared about us.
Recognition 5
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She actually cares about the students education and doesn't give homework to be mean but to get them to understand like the others and fully prepares them for the next grade level.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She's not a teacher who throws homework and wants it finished, she cares about the students education and goes the extra step every time to get them to understand for the next chapter of their life such as seventh grade.
Recognition 6
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Kohler should be recognized because she has done a lot to not only help me in my education but also help other people. She has helped me grow in math and has helped me grow as a person. She is really nice and if I wanted to I could talk to her about anything. She is one of my favorite teacher and she makes me feel that I can trust her with anything. She has been so nice to me this past school year that she makes me feel appreciated. I just wanted to say that she has been the best teacher this year that she has made it feel like I can be whoever I want to be and do anything I want to do.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Kohler has been really nice and she has helped me grow as a student and person. She helps me with anything and I can talk to her about anything when it is bothering me. She has been there for me whenever I needed her. All of these thing that she has done this past school year has made me appreciate her and respect her. She sometimes feels like family because of all the things she has done for me. I couldn't ask for a better teacher.
Recognition 7
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Kohler is a very supportive and encouraging
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She was fair, honest and overall nice.
Recognition 8
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is really amazing because she is teaching advanced kids to do advanced things. She taught me how to do many things that I did not know how to do before
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She taught me how to do many new equations and techniques, one of which is doing the quadrants and slopes of graphs.
Recognition 9
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is a great teacher, and I have learned more from her than any other teacher.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She helps people individually, even when they are the only ones that don't understand.
Recognition 10
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: I think that Mrs. Kohler should be is because she has made math fun and she implements fun little learning lessons so that we aren't bored when we are going to her classroom. It's like looking forward to going to a friends house.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The thing that Mrs. Kohler did to stand out this year is that she helped out a lot of students so far in the school year. She helps them if they need trouble and she is always open on email or even in person for questions.
Recognition 11
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is the best teacher ever! she is the nicest and she loves to teach.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She really stood out to kids that weren't to good at math and now those people are good at math and she is our hero.
Recognition 12
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she is an awesome teacher! She has helped many kids with personal things that have been going on, too!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is an amazing role model to students.
Recognition 13
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Kohler should be recognized because she is a great teacher, she has taught all of us so much. I could never thank her enough for all the times she has stopped what she was doing to help me.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The thing that made her stand out is how hard she works all the time to make sure everyone understands.
Recognition 14
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She has helped me so much as my math and family time teacher but also as a person I can really trust to talk to about my future ideas. She is the most supportive and amazing teacher and really should be nominated for this award. She also talks to students about issues outside of school during our conversation circles where she would ask a question and we would all answer during homeroom/ family time. She is just the best teacher and really deserves this.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She encouraged me to not only continue to set goals for myself she also made me see that I can be anything I want to be and nothing should hold me back from my dreams, She also helped me realize that math is not a burden, Math is a fun and logical advancement that will help me in my future. She also has conversations and answers all my question when I talk about my goals, She is the only person that supports my dream of going to Yale and starting my own billion dollar company that will end the use of natural gas in everyday items and factory which cause methane to seep into the air. She is truly my role model.
Recognition 15
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is an amazing teacher. She works her hardest to make sure that we understand what we are learning. She makes sure that she gives everything she can give so that we have a good education (towards math of course). She is so supportive. She is positive her students. She put as much information that the can into our young brains. She is truly an inspiration.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She didn't do this to me personally but she sat all the students that needed help with anything down and explain everything that needed to be explained to that person to the best of her ability.
Recognition 16
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Kohler should be recognized because of the amazing effort she puts into making sure we have fun, and making sure we learn. For example, she makes Kahoots for us to practice as a class. These are fun and help us study. She also does a really good job at keeping her cool in some tough situations. If someone does something they're not supposed to, then she doesn't get all upset. Instead, she tells them what they should be doing and moves on.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Kohler has made many great accomplishments during this year. We are only halfway into the year and I already love the class. She makes the class exciting because she doesn't do simple textbook math. She has a different way of teaching every lesson.
Recognition 17
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is an amazing math teacher always thriving to help students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has thrown a ice cream party for people who did their work for the quarter and a pizza, ice cream party for people who did their work for the whole semester and she paid for the ice cream and pizza.
Recognition 18
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She never yells and is an awesome teacher.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She reminded me when I had a missing assignment that was really late and she let me turn it in late.
Recognition 19
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is awesome and she will always bend over backwards for us and believes in us and want us to have a great future. She is super nice and helps us through when we don't understand and even stays after school just to help us with our math. Overall she is a great teacher.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: When I was not trying in the math class she kept pushing me forward and made me believe that I was smart and I could do it.
Recognition 20
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She has helped everyone that is struggling in math, and she doesn't even have to. She is also very nice.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She has helped me with my grades, my math skills, and my overall knowledge this year.
Recognition 21
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She should be recognized because of how nice she is to kids. I have never heard her yell at anyone, and she always makes me laugh, and she also lets us kids have fun but also learn in her class.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She gives out lots of rewards, and she also stands up for kids who are being bullied very well.
Ty Hillegonds
Teacher's Name: Ty Hillegonds
School: Highland Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Hillegonds teaches coding, math lab and reading lab. He creates engaging lessons that promote critical thinking and problem solving. He also teaches practical skills such as data security by having students learn about phishing strategies to create their own "fake" email message. In Mr. Hillegonds's remedial reading class, he teaches practical skills in context by supporting the content in social studies and science classes.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mr. Hillegonds created a Jurassic World themed unit. Mr. Hillegonds borrowed artifacts from the Field Museum and set up his room like a Jurassic World themed obstacle course. Students then used their iPads to program their Spheros to navigate the obstacle course.
Veronica Prieto
Teacher's Name: Veronica Prieto
School: Morton High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She teaches her students the importance of a great education and prepares them all for college. She is also an Hammond born and raised woman. She got her masters in biology from Purdue Calumet, and is also a graduate from Morton High School — third in her class. Her students look up to her and admire that shes a Morton grad. Sharing some school spirit also. Starting the flag team again that vanished after Veronica graduated in 2010 — she found the flags and refurbished them and started the program up with nine students signing up for the 2018 flag team. Many students thank her for helping them prepare for college. That's a wonderful feeling when the kids tell her she has made a strong influence on there education.
Vicki Harber
Teacher's Name: Vicki Harber
School: Union Township Middle School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Best teacher ever.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She was an amazing math teacher who taught so well. She was always available to get with before after school. She also got all of the papers to grade the same day!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She made time for everyone.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Even though she annoys some people sometimes she was still a great teacher and she made sure we understood. She didn't just make us do it all by ourselves.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She was determined to push us to seventh grade.
Recognition 4
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She was hard on us but she helped us.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Helped me out in math.
Recognition 5
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Taught me quick math.
Virginia Jones
Teacher's Name: Virginia Jones
School: Westville Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Jones has 15 years of excellence in teaching. She sponsors several after school activities to enrich the lives of students at Westville Elementary School. Mrs. Jones sponsors a Name That Book Club which travel to a regional reading competition. She sponsors a monthly Westville Reads Book Club for students in fifth and sixth grade. Mrs. Jones sponsors a yearly Challenger Space team comprised of students from Westville Elementary. At the Challenger Learning Center students are put into learning environments based on the practices NASA uses to prepare astronauts. It’s as real as it gets without needing a spacesuit.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: In the 2018/19 school year, Mrs. Jones has continued to provide a wealth of opportunities to students at Westville Elementary through her dedication and organization. She cosponsors an after school survivor club with her fellow teacher Mrs. Sittig that give fifth-graders a chance to put their problem solving skills to the test. Mrs. Jones continually seeks ways to create engaging learning experiences in her classroom and enriching after school activities.
William Holland
Teacher's Name: William Holland
School: Lowell Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: He gets that kids learn differently. He alters his style based on what each kid needs.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My son has struggled for years. This year he has been on the honor roll each quarter. Mr. Holland does not lead by fear as many teachers do. He teaches so he understands and more importantly retains. My son loves his class and has him for family time. He can be counted on to help with all subjects. Mr. Holland inspires his students. It’s a joy! Thank you, Mr. Holland!
Zack Bubness
Teacher's Name: Zack Bubness
School: Lowell Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Bubness is a great teacher. I have learned a lot of information from him. He also makes us laugh. He knows when to be funny and when to be serious. Overall he is one of my favorite teachers and he's really great.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: He just really knows how to make his class fun but we still learn stuff.