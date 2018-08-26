ST. JOHN — A contract for the first of what the Lake Central School District hopes will be three additional police officers in the schools has been approved by the School Board.
Dyer Officer Brian Kissinger will officially become the third school resource officer for the district beginning Sept. 1. He and current SRO, Dyer Cpl. Jerry Patrick, will share the duties of patroling the district's six elementary schools and three middle schools. St. John Cpl. Mike Moffitt is assigned full-time to the high school.
Superintendent Larry Veracco said Kissinger already started his SRO duties although the contract with the school isn't in effect. Veracco said Kissinger is stationed at the schools in Dyer, Protsman and Bibich elementaries and Kahler Middle School. Kissinger's duties also come with a four-footed fringe benefit for the school district.
"He has a bomb-sniffing dog, and there's a clause in the contract that the dog could be used in the school as needed," Veracco said.
The cost of Kissinger's salary, benefits and insurance of $74,800 for about 200 days of the year when school is in session is paid for by the district, while Dyer covers the cost of equipment and training. The district has a similar arrangement for Patrick's services while Moffitt's service is split by the school and the three towns (Dyer, St. John and Schererville) as part of an agreement to have an officer at the high school.
The school district has talked to Schererville and St. John about providing an officer to increase the coverage for the middle and elementary schools. Veracco said Dyer was the quickest to supply an additional officer because it already has a relationship with the schools and had a higher comfort level with the arrangement.
Also, St. John has the smallest department and probably will have to hire someone to fill the SRO position or fill in for the officer who is assigned to the position. Veracco said he hopes the other two officers can be added by next school year. The school district is able to fund half the cost of its share for Patrick and Kissinger with the help of a state safety grant.
Veracco credited the ability to add the officers to "the partnership born out of our monthly meetings with the departments. This will significantly ramp up the police presence in the schools."
The additional officers will spend more time in the middle schools than the elementary schools, and Veracco said the officers will use the keyless entry cards to register when they are at each school so the district can monitor it and make sure they balance the time they spend pretty evenly whether they are in the buildings or outside observing.
With construction beginning on the Walden Clearing subdivision in St. John by Olthof Homes, Veracco said children living there will be assigned to Watson Elementary and Grimmer Middle School. Normally the children would attend Clark and Kolling, but, with 109 homes planned in the subdivision, those schools won't have room while Watson and Grimmer have space available.