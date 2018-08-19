ST. JOHN — A battle appears to be brewing over what to do about the Lake Central School Corp.'s rising amount of unpaid textbook fees.
Business Services Director Rob James said at a recent School Board meeting that, of the $352,000 in unpaid fees turned over to a collection agency from the 2017-18 school year, about half has been collected. Any unpaid fees are being rolled over and will be added to the amount parents have to pay for the coming school year. He said some have been paid during registration.
James said the district had collected about $722,000 as of Monday for the 2018-19 school year. That's down from the $736,000 collected at the same time a year ago.
"Now we are starting to send statements to families by email because it is cheaper," he said. "We still encourage families to apply for the federal free and reduced lunch program so they qualify for free textbooks. We have the application on our website and forms in every building. The staff knows who might be affected, and they reach out to families, and we will push that again this year."
James said he and other school financial officials in the area have been tossing around ideas to get people to pay the fees. One idea is taking away some student privileges for those not paying, such as not letting them get a parking permit or buy a prom ticket. That brought an immediate reaction from board member Sandy Lessentine.
"I wouldn't like to see the students held responsible by taking away their privileges," Lessentine said.
She said she lost her job in the spring and her daughter had to earn her own money to pay for prom expenses. She said other parents might be in similar situations, and some kids might need their car at school to go to a job.
"I will not support this," Lessentine said. "I doubt anybody is just refusing to pay. There could be any number of reasons they aren't able to pay."
Board member Janice Malchow agreed. Superintendent Larry Veracco said the district has to do something. The problem is a recent one. Veracco said the book fund was in the black as recently as 3 1/2 years ago and now it is $600,000 in the red.
"There has to be something going on in the community," Veracco said and wondered if it could be an influx of people from Illinois. "They pay lower taxes in Indiana, but the trade-off is the textbook fees. How long do we keep these debts on the books before we have to write them off as bad debt?"
He said the average fees are between $200 and $250, and the district needs to do a better job of communicating the importance of people paying the fees. He said that might mean having someone call the home or taking the more drastic action of suspending privileges.
"We've got to figure out something," he said.