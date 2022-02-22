Lake Central Varsity Cheerleaders score national win

The Lake Central High School Varsity Cheerleaders brought home first-time national honors at a recent competition.

They won the 2022 UCA National Championship in the large varsity non-building division.

The competition hosts thousands of teams all over the U.S. and is the highest competitive level there is for high school cheerleading, according to parent Christine Gabler.

"It's the first time Lake Central has won (in this competition). We're very excited, and it's an honor for the entire school," Gabler said.

The event took place Feb. 11-13 at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

"Our team placed first at the regional qualifier and won a bid to compete at nationals. Lake Central cheerleaders have competed at nationals in prior years, but have never won the title," Gabler said.

Lowell High School also won a bid and took part in the competition.

The Lake Central varsity cheerleading team is made up of 22 girls, and they are coached by John Powers, Joan Loden and Haley Loden.

The cheerleaders are:

Jessica Almeida, Madelyn Biggerstaff, Addison Black, Sammy Carlson, Carlie Gabler, Haley Junkin, Cali Kronke, Lily Lane, Grace Mills, Kelsey Moore, Catalina Murray, Hailey Newton, Rhyan Noldin, Eni Oladeinde, Jules Perko, Greta Segert, Emma Speck, Grace Swinarski, Kyleigh Tattini, Stephanie Tuftedal, Lailah Misouria and Peyton Morris.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.