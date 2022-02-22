 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Lake Central Varsity Cheerleaders score national win

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lake Central High School Varsity Cheerleaders brought home first-time national honors at a recent competition.

They won the 2022 UCA National Championship in the large varsity non-building division. 

The competition hosts thousands of teams all over the U.S. and is the highest competitive level there is for high school cheerleading, according to parent Christine Gabler.

"It's the first time Lake Central has won (in this competition). We're very excited, and it's an honor for the entire school," Gabler said.

The event took place Feb. 11-13 at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

"Our team placed first at the regional qualifier and won a bid to compete at nationals. Lake Central cheerleaders have competed at nationals in prior years, but have never won the title," Gabler said.

Lowell High School also won a bid and took part in the competition.

People are also reading…

The Lake Central varsity cheerleading team is made up of 22 girls, and they are coached by John Powers, Joan Loden and Haley Loden.

The cheerleaders are:

Jessica Almeida, Madelyn Biggerstaff, Addison Black, Sammy Carlson, Carlie Gabler, Haley Junkin, Cali Kronke, Lily Lane, Grace Mills, Kelsey Moore, Catalina Murray, Hailey Newton, Rhyan Noldin, Eni Oladeinde, Jules Perko, Greta Segert, Emma Speck, Grace Swinarski, Kyleigh Tattini, Stephanie Tuftedal, Lailah Misouria and Peyton Morris.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.

1 of 29
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts