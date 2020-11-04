Lake commissioners approve new county budget; sheriff purchases remain controversial

CROWN POINT — The $255 million Lake County spending plan for 2021 will take effect Jan. 1 after winning final approval Wednesday by the county commissioners.
Commissioners Mike Repay, D-Hammond, and Kyle Allen, D-Gary, both voted in favor of the annual budget crafted and endorsed by the Lake County Council, while Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, was absent.
Under the plan, county spending will increase approximately 2% next year compared to this year, and most county employees in 2021 will receive a 3% pay raise.
At the same time, the budget is balanced by spending slightly less money than the county expects to collect in income taxes, property taxes, fees and other revenue.
While budget approval by the commissioners was noncontroversial, Repay separately declined to support a current-year spending request from Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez for a $16,775 two-person all-terrain vehicle and a $49,780 rescue boat.
Vincent Balbo, chief of the Lake County sheriff's police, insisted both vehicles are critical for the sheriff's department to provide public safety services in all areas of the county.
Repay said in response he's "still not convinced of the need for ATVs and additional boats" for the sheriff's department.
With Tippy absent, Repay's vote against the purchases and Allen's vote in favor meant no action could be taken, and the spending items will appear on the Nov. 18 commissioners' meeting agenda for another vote.
Repay's ongoing reluctance to support some sheriff spending requests is at the center of a kerfuffle between the county council and commissioners that doesn't look to abate any time soon.
Last month, the council voted to seize control of county purchasing and data processing from the commissioners, citing authority from a never-implemented 1981 Indiana statute.
The commissioners unanimously vetoed that move Oct. 30.
The council now is poised Nov. 10 to try to override that veto, which potentially could trigger a costly separation-of-powers legal battle between the legislative and executive branches of Lake County government.
