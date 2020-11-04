Lake commissioners approve new county budget; sheriff purchases remain controversial

CROWN POINT — The $255 million Lake County spending plan for 2021 will take effect Jan. 1 after winning final approval Wednesday by the county commissioners.

Commissioners Mike Repay, D-Hammond, and Kyle Allen, D-Gary, both voted in favor of the annual budget crafted and endorsed by the Lake County Council, while Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, was absent.

Under the plan, county spending will increase approximately 2% next year compared to this year, and most county employees in 2021 will receive a 3% pay raise.

At the same time, the budget is balanced by spending slightly less money than the county expects to collect in income taxes, property taxes, fees and other revenue.

While budget approval by the commissioners was noncontroversial, Repay separately declined to support a current-year spending request from Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez for a $16,775 two-person all-terrain vehicle and a $49,780 rescue boat.

Vincent Balbo, chief of the Lake County sheriff's police, insisted both vehicles are critical for the sheriff's department to provide public safety services in all areas of the county.

Repay said in response he's "still not convinced of the need for ATVs and additional boats" for the sheriff's department.