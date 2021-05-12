Lake commissioners ask judge to reconsider ruling transferring purchasing authority to county council

"In 1899, the Indiana General Assembly clearly thought it was a bad idea to give both the power to raise the money for the budget and the power to contract to spend the money raised to the same county body. There was too great an opportunity to abuse these two powers. So, they were separated," the commissioners said.

"The decision of the trial court returns Lake County government to a position that the Indiana General Assembly abolished in 1899 .... Lake County would be the only county in the state of Indiana which would give the fiscal body such overwhelming power."

The county council now has until the end of the month to respond to the commissioners' motion to correct errors.

The commissioners also have requested Sedia's earlier decision be stayed until he rules on the motion and any appeals are concluded.

Sedia has scheduled a hearing for 1 p.m. July 22 in Lake County Superior Court in Hammond to hear oral arguments on those issues.

The purchasing dispute originated in part with the council objecting to the commissioners repeatedly declining to award contracts to buy costly law enforcement equipment requested by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., despite the council appropriating money for the purchases.