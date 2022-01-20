Lake commissioners keep tight rein on sheriff's office contracts

But they nixed a proposed one-year contract with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) for jail inmate health care in favor of continuing on a month-to-month basis the 2021 agreement, which featured a 5% lower rate.

The commissioners repeatedly have told Martinez a new jail medical contract will not be signed until the sheriff permits representatives from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), a nonprofit organization that evaluates health services available to jail and prison inmates, to visit the Lake County Jail and determine whether the level of medical services are appropriate for the facility.

The commissioners said CHI's costs have increased exponentially over the past 10 years and an outside entity is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money it is spending — roughly a quarter-million dollars every two weeks.

Martinez said the evaluators initially were kept out because nearly everyone was kept out of the jail amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the potential for increased spread of the coronavirus.