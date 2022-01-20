Lake commissioners keep tight rein on sheriff's office contracts

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners appears to be preparing for the possibility there will be a new county sheriff next year by dialing back requests from the sheriff's office for various contracts to extend beyond 2022.
The commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to reject a proposal by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. for the county to ink a three-year contract at $9,504 a month, or $114,048 a year, to rent storage space in Crown Point to house vehicles and other equipment, including jet skis and all-terrain vehicles, recently acquired by the sheriff's department — often over the objection of the county commissioners.
Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, said that he might be open to approving a one-year lease but that it doesn't make sense to lock a potential future sheriff into a three-year storage space deal.
Tippy's motion to reject the three-year lease agreement was backed by Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond. Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, supported the lease.
Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, said following the vote that he will try to obtain a one-year lease agreement and return with it next month for the commissioners' approval.
The commissioners did approve a one-year consulting contract with former Lake County Police Chief William Paterson, instead of the two-year agreement at $75,000 per year requested by the sheriff.
But they nixed a proposed one-year contract with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) for jail inmate health care in favor of continuing on a month-to-month basis the 2021 agreement, which featured a 5% lower rate.
The commissioners repeatedly have told Martinez a new jail medical contract will not be signed until the sheriff permits representatives from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), a nonprofit organization that evaluates health services available to jail and prison inmates, to visit the Lake County Jail and determine whether the level of medical services are appropriate for the facility.
The commissioners said CHI's costs have increased exponentially over the past 10 years and an outside entity is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money it is spending — roughly a quarter-million dollars every two weeks.
Martinez said the evaluators initially were kept out because nearly everyone was kept out of the jail amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the potential for increased spread of the coronavirus.
The Democratic sheriff's four-year term expires at the end of the year. Though Martinez could automatically lose his office sooner if he's convicted on the felony charge of resisting law enforcement for which he was indicted this month by a Lake County grand jury.
Separately, the commissioners voted 2-1, with Tippy opposed, to extend the face mask mandate in all Lake County government buildings until at least Feb. 18 to minimize the spread of COVID-19.