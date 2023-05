CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council has endorsed the sheriff's plan to launch a "real-time operations center" focused on identifying and responding to threats and incidents at all public, charter and private schools across the county.

The county's financial governing body voted 6-0 Tuesday to reallocate funding from an unfilled position in the sheriff's department to hire two school safety analysts to monitor camera and intelligence systems associated with approximately 150 Lake County school buildings.

The analysts will be able to remotely access cameras inside local schools in the event of a school shooting or similar incident to better direct first responders to the exact location of the perpetrator or victims.

There was no debate on the sheriff's budget revision that was first presented Thursday during a county council study session.

At that meeting, County Police Chief Vincent Balbo explained the sheriff's department will not routinely be monitoring cameras inside Lake County schools.

He said the analysts only will access school video feeds in the event of a significant public safety incident, and only in schools that have consented to share video in response to an incident.

Balbo also said he's been working with municipal police chiefs to develop individual emergency response plans for each school in the county, so first responders from different agencies know exactly where to go, where to stage equipment, and how to address other logistical details following a school shooting or similar disaster.

Depending on how well real-time monitoring of Lake County schools goes, Balbo said the system potentially could be expanded in the future to cover other Lake County locations like convenience stores, gas stations, shopping malls and similar venues subject to threats.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Nidia Trinidad-Reyes Timothy Snow James Reid Kayla Ruiz Joseph Sheridan Anthony Lardydell Marcus Lucio Karolina Mallett Brent Ladwig Heather Grzelak Cortney Kelley Tyray Gary Wayne Gralewski Jr. Donnell Brooks Jr. Latasha Buchanan Jason Cohen Tina Criswell Johnnie Blair Diamond Tillotson Spates Dallas Vondersaar John Petrassi Christian Reed Curt Schwab Dion Neal Tyion Grayson Daryl Jones Latajonae Larry Christopher Lobody Lisa Ellis Raul Barajas Michael Caine Joseph Dunkerley Laquan Afolayan Susan Unruh Christopher Townsell Joshua Tillger Elliott Torres Jason Sivak Bruce Evans Christopher Fils Larcel Lockhart Arthur Erb Jr. Anthony Campero Devon Cross Deja Dowdy Damon Edwards Christian Tindell-Hall Donald Williams Bailey Windom James Taylor Russell Starnes Casey Ramos Jr. Jesse Sanchez Samantha Shaffer Brian Potter Adam McCormick Frankie Munoz Terry Perkins Ian Pilkins Emanuel Ivy Karlon Jackson Leonard Johnson Javier Martinez Jeffrey Davis Auop Elmatari Samantha Cardenas Ray Dampier Gerardo Avila