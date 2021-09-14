Lake Council OKs spending $770,060 on sheriff's patrol boat

Martinez said after speaking with Chicago police, and members of similar police marine units in the Midwest, he's confident the selected watercraft can withstand the rigors of operating on Lake Michigan and meet the varied needs of the sheriff's department.

The spending ultimately was supported by council members Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Cid and Menchaca.

Voting no were Councilmen Charlie Brown, D-Gary; Dan Dernulc, R-Highland; and Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John. All said it was due to the cost.

Specifically, Brown said he's still not satisfied the sheriff has sufficiently justified such a large expenditure, and he contends the sheriff repeatedly has been unavailable to answer Brown's questions about the purchase — an allegation Martinez denied.

"How often is there a need for this boat on Lake Michigan? It's not a 12-month operation," Brown said. "Could we spend less and get the same results?"

The boat appropriation could have been halted on a procedural vote prior to funding approval, but Dernulc and Jorgensen joined with boat supporters to reach the six votes needed to advance to final consideration because Jorgensen said he wanted to be on record opposing the spending.