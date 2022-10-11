Lake council unanimously approves 2023 county budget

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council gave final approval to a 2023 spending plan Tuesday that provides 5% pay raises to most county government employees, sets a minimum pay rate of $15 an hour for nearly all positions and does so without raising taxes.

The five Democratic and two Republican council members unanimously approved each item in the series of ordinances that comprise the county's approximately $171 million general fund budget.

Finance Director Scott Schmal said the budget is balanced, and it even will reduce the county's property tax rate next year to $0.6490 per $100 of net assessed value, down from the 2022 rate of $0.6568 — pending state approval.

"That is fantastic," Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, said as he noted that this is the fourth consecutive annual decrease in the county's property tax rate.

Schmal explained that the $4.5 million needed for the 5% general pay hike, and the various raises bargained by union employees, mostly came from changing the budget process to require county government departments to base their spending plans for next year on actual expenditures from the prior year with an 8% inflation factor, rather than starting from the prior year's budget.

He said the county's former habit of carrying over the prior budget often included "stale history," such as spending allocations that no longer were relevant or needed but nevertheless continued to be included in the annual spending plan.

As a result, county departments that find themselves short on funds next year will need to seek approval for new spending from the county council, rather than simply transferring money from one account to another with substantially less oversight.

"This is really a reset of the whole budget process," Schmal said. "It gets us in line with budgeting best practices and kind of moves us more toward a business view of managing finances versus a traditional government view."

After the budget approval, the council applauded Schmal, department heads and all county staff for helping them adopt a new spending plan smoothly and efficiently.

"You guys did an amazing job," said Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago.