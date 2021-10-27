Lake County 911 director’s misconduct put his career on hold

The department has been in a state of frequent turmoil from its beginning.

A 2008 state law required Lake to consolidate 18 county, city and town police and fire call centers to make emergency communications more efficient and less costly.

Many communities resisted the move, preferring local control over such essential services.

The county eventually convinced all but Cedar Lake and Schererville to join a consolidated call center, which opened seven years ago at a cost $20 million to build and equip.

The transition from the old community-based call centers, which employed 170 call takers and dispatchers to a centralized one that used fewer than 100 resulted in an overworked, undertrained and underpaid staff.

Employee errors led to several service failures that resulted in two deaths and many complaints.

Commissioners hired Swiderski in 2017 to get staffing problems in line.

The 39-year-old Swiderski came from Illinois’ E-COM Dispatch Center, serving the southeast suburbs of Chicago. He was deputy director for five years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.