Lake County 911 director’s misconduct put his career on hold

CROWN POINT — Lake County’s 911 director Mark Swiderski is serving a 30-day suspension for work-related misconduct.
Lake County Attorney Matthew Fech said the three-member board of Lake County Commissioners recently cited Swiderski for violating the county government employee handbook.
Fech declined to comment on the nature of the misconduct other than to say it occurred sometime last year.
Fech said Swiderski began serving the suspension Oct. 18 and will conclude it Nov. 15.
Fech said Swiderski, who received nearly $126,000 in compensation last year, is being suspended without pay.
Lake County Commission President Mike Repay said Tuesday the county’s e-911 network is currently operating on a normal basis under the administration Deputy Director Christopher C.J. Wittmer.
Repay said Swiderski will return to his regular duties once the suspension is over.
Repay said commissioners had to act to uphold the employee handbook — a compendium of work rules and a general statement the ethical duty expected of all county government employees, including department heads and elected county officials.
The county’s 911 network handles about 1 million emergency and non-emergency calls annually for police, fire and medical emergency services.
The department has been in a state of frequent turmoil from its beginning.
A 2008 state law required Lake to consolidate 18 county, city and town police and fire call centers to make emergency communications more efficient and less costly.
Many communities resisted the move, preferring local control over such essential services.
The county eventually convinced all but Cedar Lake and Schererville to join a consolidated call center, which opened seven years ago at a cost $20 million to build and equip.
The transition from the old community-based call centers, which employed 170 call takers and dispatchers to a centralized one that used fewer than 100 resulted in an overworked, undertrained and underpaid staff.
Employee errors led to several service failures that resulted in two deaths and many complaints.
Commissioners hired Swiderski in 2017 to get staffing problems in line.
The 39-year-old Swiderski came from Illinois’ E-COM Dispatch Center, serving the southeast suburbs of Chicago. He was deputy director for five years.