Behind the scenes of the Lake County Emergency Communication Center Rebecca Ulloa handles calls from the public Thursday at the Lake County Communication Center. On other days she may handle dispatching calls t…

CROWN POINT — "Hi, this is Lake County 911, what is the location of your emergency?"

It's as if a switch flips in Rebecca Ulloa's brain the moment those pre-recorded words, in her voice, signal to her a 911 call is coming in. A shrill voice pierces through her headset. A woman on the other line is hysterical, telling the Ulloa someone with an automatic weapon has tried to hurt her and her child.

Ulloa works quickly through the procedural questions she must ask: When did this happen? Can you describe the suspect? Are you still at the location? She handles the caller with patience and professionalism.

Within minutes, police and fire are on their way. The call ends and the metaphorical switch in her brain flips back off. She's gotten good at compartmentalizing, she said.

"I've been working on that," Ulloa said. "There are some days where it's easier to leave work at work, and other days where the client comes home with you. It just depends what happens that day."

Before police, fire and medical first responders answer the call for an emergency, there are others who must answer it before them: telecommunicators.

The telecommunicators at the Lake County Emergency Communications Center are multi-tasking experts. Although their priority is to collect and transmit information related to an emergency through use of an amalgamation of high-tech equipment to make emergency calls proceed seamlessly, they can also give CPR instructions, de-escalate verbal conflict, deliver babies, help anyone trapped in a sinking vehicle escape from their car and more, all the while staying calm and efficient.

Behind the scenes of the Lake County Emergency Communication Center Call takers handle calls from the public Thursday at the Lake County Communication Center. This is the Hammond pod.

"When people are calling 911, that expectation is that we answer," Swiderski said. "We do so much more than just answer the phone and provide services."

The center is consolidated in a suite within the Lake County Government Center, tucked away and off limits to the public. Between 22 and 26 call takers and dispatchers work at a time under the guidance of Swiderski, Deputy Director of Operations CJ Whittmer and numerous other telecommunication leaders. One person, the call taker, triages the call and takes down information from the caller before sending it to the dispatcher, who listens closely to radio scanner traffic and transmits the details to first responders. The center has automatic call distribution, which will send a call to the call taker who has been idle the longest, Swiderski said. Each person monitors six computer screens with location, call and radio data. Certain types of calls require specific questions, which dispatchers are prompted by once they enter the type of emergency into their database.

"The job, from what it was when I started, from what we're being asked to do now, is lightyears different," Executive Director Mark Swiderski said. "We have so many different technologies that are available to us now that we wouldn't have even thought of."

Behind the scenes of the Lake County Emergency Communication Center Fire calls have their own pod at the Lake County Communication Center.

The 82 total telecommunicators who work rotating shifts take emergency calls and dispatch fire, police and emergency medical professionals from 43 agencies around the county, excluding agencies from Schererville and Cedar Lake. They work four days on, two days off, switching between eight and 12-hour workdays. Dispatchers monitor scanner radio traffic for between one and three agencies, whereas call takers answer phones from people calling all over Lake County.

Fridays are their busiest days and Sundays their lightest, Swiderski said, according to their call data. He said 68% of calls come in between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Between January and May, the center fielded approximately 300,000 calls.

To be successful in this role, Swiderski said, one must not only be able to multitask or have the proper data skills, but also be resilient. Telecommunicators have a limited amount of time to answer a call, provide service and take a quick breath before they move onto the next call. The average call time is one minute and 58 seconds.

"We have a minute and 58 seconds to build a rapport, connect with someone and make them feel valued," Swiderski said. "Like their emergency matters, because it does."

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week