CROWN POINT — John Dull, an attorney whose name practically was synonymous with Lake County for more than three decades, died Tuesday from complications related to cancer.

He was 83.

Dull served as attorney for the Lake County Board of Commissioners, representing the executive branch of Indiana's second-most populous county, and the county generally, in various legal forums from 1982 until his 2018 "retirement."

Even after leaving full-time employment, Dull remained a fixture at the Lake County Government Center by continuing to advise the commissioners and his successor on various county legal and policy matters, and occasionally arguing in court on the county's behalf.

Dull also recently spearheaded an initiative, in partnership with Indiana University Northwest, to find ways of remedying Lake County's state-leading tally of tax delinquent properties and reducing the number of parcels with unpaid property taxes that continually "churn" through Lake County tax sales.

Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly and Gov. Eric Holcomb approved two new laws based on Dull's efforts that are focused on reforming the tax sale process in Lake County by keeping out so-called "bad actors" and more quickly getting delinquent parcels back on the property tax rolls.

Dull additionally served in retirement as a member of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, tasked with monitoring, on behalf of the governor, the implementation of transit development districts near current and future South Shore Line stations in Lake County.

Mike Repay, president of the three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners, said he considered Dull "a dear friend and teacher" whose contributions to the people of Lake County "are immeasurable."

"There is nobody quite like him, and his personality will be missed at the Lake County Government Center. I will personally miss his energy and tenacity. He and I could argue, debate, reason and reconcile. These are things that happen very rarely in government anymore," Repay said.

"I want to thank his family for letting him continue to serve the people of Lake County and assure them that his life continues in the many people he touched in our area and throughout the world. Each of us should take the lessons we have learned from him and share them with others throughout our own lives."

Matt Fech, who succeeded Dull as county attorney, said his predecessor was "an institution in Lake County" and he'll be deeply missed.

"I could not have asked for a better mentor, colleague and friend. He allowed me to find my own way as the attorney to the Board of Commissioners with gentle guidance keeping me moving in the right direction," Fech said.

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region First Physician Great Sauk (Sac) Trail St. John's Lutheran Church Tolleston Dutch in the Calumet Region St. John Township School, District #2 The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section Froebel School - side 1 Froebel School Stewart Settlement House Stewart Settlement House Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Bailly Homestead Iron Brigade Willow Creek Confrontation Ogden ski jump.jpg Teale 1.jpg Teale 2.jpg Steel 1.jpg Steel 2.jpg Civil War camps.jpg Old lighthouse.jpg Railroad.jpg Camp Anderson.jpg Boundary line 1.jpg Boundary line 2.jpg LaPorte courthouse 1.jpg LaPorte courthouse 2.jpg Carnegie 1.jpg Carnegie 2.jpg Rumely Co 1.jpg Rumely Co 2.jpg Lincoln train 1.jpg Lincoln train 2.jpg LaPorte university 1.jpg Laporte university 2.jpg Gary Roosevelt 1 Gary Roosevelt 2