CROWN POINT — A sharply divided Lake County Council agreed Tuesday to borrow up to $5.5 million to pay settlements in some two dozen lawsuits involving the county that were resolved over the past nine months without going to trial.

The county finance authority voted 4-2 along party lines to authorize the bond sale, with every Democratic council member in favor of the borrowing plan and the two Republican councilmen opposed. Council President Charlie Brown, D-Gary, was absent.

First-term Councilman Pete Lindemulder, R-Schererville, led the opposition in the hope of saving Lake County taxpayers approximately $900,000 to $1 million in attorney fees, underwriting costs and bond interest payments of up to 6% over the next six years.

Lindemulder estimated Lake County currently has about $20 million to $22 million in unobligated cash on hand, and he said the county easily can afford to pay the judgments with incurring all the additional costs associated with borrowing.

"I don't want to ever be in a position where we overspend and can't pay our bills. But I think, in this instance, we do have the money to pay our bills — with cushion left over," Lindemulder said.

Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, and Councilman Clorius Lay, D-Gary, were less optimistic. Based on their long experience in local government, they said something always seems to come up to drain reserve funds and it's better to borrow to pay judgments than to use up all the county's cash.

In this case, Bilski noted the county's health insurance costs already are running some $7 million above expectations for this year, a new contract with pay raises for the sheriff's department is in the offing, and Lake County next year may be forced to allocate $4 million to cover an additional biweekly payroll due to a calendar quirk that pops up every 11 years.

"When we can borrow the money and not tap into our resources, and still be able to manage, I'm in favor of a bond at that point," Bilski said.

Lay agreed: "I think we should go ahead. Things can occur."

Final approval of the ordinance authorizing the bond sale briefly was delayed by Councilman Randy Niemeyer, R-Cedar Lake.

But he eventually reconsidered and lifted his procedural hold later in the meeting, notwithstanding his continued opposition to the borrowing plan.

Niemeyer said he hopes in the future the county will consider taking more lawsuits to trial, and prevailing, to avoid paying settlements. He also wants to be sure county employees responsible for triggering legal settlements are disciplined or removed from their posts, when appropriate.

County records show the largest settlement included in the bond is a $1.85 million payment to a Lakes of the Four Seasons family to resolve alleged civil rights violations stemming from a 2016 police brutality incident.

Most of the remainder are five-figure payouts to settle personal injury, worker compensation, negligence, discrimination and similar types of lawsuits.

The bond sale, pending final approval by the Lake County Board of Commissioners, is expected to be held by the end of the yea