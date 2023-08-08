CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council may be unable to put together a complete spending plan for next year prior to the Oct. 31 deadline due to an ongoing inability to obtain accurate cash balances and other essential financial data.

Officials said data entry errors made last year by an outside vendor during the county's switch to a new financial management system are preventing key reports from being generated, and creating uncertainty over spending and revenue totals.

In fact, Council Vice President Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, said auditors from the State Board of Accounts tasked with reviewing Lake County's 2022 financial records recently walked off the job after being unable to obtain the data required to fully assess the county's financial condition.

"They're saying we're tens of millions of dollars off-balance," Cid said.

That comment, made during the council's monthly meeting Tuesday, sparked a rash of finger-pointing between representatives of the county treasurer, county auditor and data processing department — each of whom play a role in managing the county's finances.

All seemed to agree there's likely no money missing or any similar malfeasance. Instead, a number of minor errors that went unaddressed for more than a year have compounded to the point where the numbers needed to craft the next county budget and evaluate last year's spending simply are unknown or unreliable.

"It's there. Nothing is missing. It's just a matter of getting the data out and then continuing to move forward with balancing issues. We have people working on it in the auditor's office and on my staff," said Mark Pearman, data processing executive director.

"Is this an issue? Of course it's an issue," Pearman said. "It's a big issue. It's always a big issue. Is it insurmountable? No, it is not. It's going to be fixed. It's going to be straightened out."

Council members generally appeared to favor the idea, floated by Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, among others, to hire an outside accounting firm to investigate where things went wrong and figure out how to straighten up the county's financial records.

Though Councilman Randy Niemeyer, R-Cedar Lake, pointed out anyone hired, even in the next couple weeks, almost certainly will take until the end of the year, or longer, to complete the work, and at a cost of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

"In the meantime, we have a budget deadline of Oct. 31," Niemeyer said. "I don't care whose fault it is. The bottom-line is this (the council) is a body that serves the public, and right now we're going to put together a budget to serve the public with absolutely minimal information to do so."

Under Indiana law, if the council fails to adopt a 2024 budget by the deadline, the 2023 budget will continue into the new year.

However, according to Ray Szarmach, council attorney emeritus, the council could adopt a new, bare-bones budget using even incomplete information and then fill in the details of employee pay raises and department spending during its regular meetings over the course of next year.

Either way, Cid said it's a challenge for the council to effectively oversee county finances without accurate and timely data on spending, cash balances, and the other records needed to create and manage a $175 million general fund budget.

"The thing that concerns me is why we waited so long to bring somebody in," Cid said. "Now it is budget crisis time."

