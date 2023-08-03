CROWN POINT — The seven-member Lake County Council is preparing to embark on its most important annual task of evaluating how county government used its money this year and deciding how best to spend it next year.

Officials admitted Thursday the job will be complicated by the ongoing transition to a new financial management and accounting system across every department of county government.

Lake County Finance Director Scott Schmal said obtaining year-to-date spending and cash balances from some departments in relation to the current county budget may take longer than usual and delay action on the new spending plan.

Nevertheless, Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said he remains optimistic the county council can get its work done efficiently and effectively on behalf of Lake County taxpayers.

"There's a lot of risks this year. I highly suggest that we roll back to 2023 (spending levels) for 2024, and look at whatever negotiated pay raises we have to put in there, and call this thing done," Bilski said.

County departments are scheduled to present their budget wish-lists to the council during an all-day public hearing beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 in the council chambers at the Lake County Government Center.

Final approval of the new county budget tentatively is scheduled for Oct. 17. Though that date may be moved, if necessary, closer to the Oct. 31 deadline.

