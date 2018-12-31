Cities and towns across Lake County welcomed a windfall of economic development investments this past year, potentially setting up municipal leaders for a successful 2019. Here are some of biggest headlines from The Times this year that you may have missed.
Hammond scores with Sportsplex, data center
To say Hammond successfully brought in businesses this year would be an understatement.
Dubbed the Digital Crossroads of America Data Center, a group of New York-based developers plan initially to invest $40 million in a 105,000-square-foot data center at the site of the former State Line Generating Plant in Hammond, intended to serve national companies like Amazon and Hulu.
Securing the new data center along Hammond’s lakeshore was a major accomplishment, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.
“That’s the type of development that doesn’t usually come (to Northwest Indiana),” he said.
The investors eventually may invest up to $200 million in 400,000 square feet of data storage that would be cooled with lake water and lake breezes.
The city also spent nearly $18 million on constructing its new Sportsplex — a sports hub/community center that found its home at the site of the former Woodmar Mall on Indianapolis Boulevard.
The 135,000-square-foot complex features two regulation-size indoor soccer fields, six batting cages, six basketball courts and 10 volleyball courts.
Immediately to the right of the main entrance is a community room that can host city events, along with a concession area, general offices and restrooms/changing rooms.
The public has use of the facility Mondays through Thursdays, including a free indoor track.
And on the weekends, the complex draws people from the Chicago and Northwest Indiana area for amateur and traveling sports league competitions, boosting revenue at the city’s restaurants, shopping centers and hotels.
The city’s return on that investment is going to exceed that tremendously, McDermott said.
“Over the last 10, 15 years, as mayor, I was asked questions constantly about the loss of Woodmar mall and what would take its place. And it took us 15 years, but I think we found the perfect answer."
McDermott says Hammond residents can expect the sports complex will bolster development at properties, including the old Carson’s department store at 6600 Indianapolis Blvd, in 2019.
McDermott says the city is being extremely selective when approached by potential developers — including hotels — that have shown interested in the Carson’s property.
Investments galore in Gary
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson welcomed the news in 2018 that several companies, relying on tax breaks and other incentives, would be investing in the Steel City.
U.S. Steel announced plans it would invest $740 million in its Gary Works location; Fulcrum BioEnergy announced it would invest $600 million to launch a massive waste-to-fuel plant in the Buffington Harbor; and Alliance Steel Co. leaders announced a $19.7 million investment. Alliance is re-purposing a shuttered plant in its move to Gary from Bedford Park, Illinois.
“We’ve seen over ($1.3 billion dollars in pledged) investments in less than a six-month period,” Freeman-Wilson said.
“And that’s significant. It helps our bottom line, our budget, and it helps with employment opportunities for residents. It also gives an opportunity for (other businesses) to take another look at the city.”
While city leaders may have lost their bid for Amazon's highly coveted and nationally sought-after second headquarters, Freeman-Wilson said the highly publicized shot-in-the-dark helped Gary score big in other ways.
Long dependent on carriers such as the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx, Amazon has been strategically creating delivery stations, or a "24/7 last mile carrier site" across the country.
Gary was one of those sites, she said, as Amazon continues its mission to establish a network of delivery stations to deliver already packaged online purchases in Amazon Prime vans to customers' homes.
Freeman-Wilson was tight-lipped back in August when the online retail giant suddenly started posting job ads for logistics and delivery positions in Gary and Munster.
On Monday, she said the facility on the corner of 15th and Texas, just west of Interstate 65, is “up and running” with local workers.
The city’s long shot in publicly bidding for Amazon’s second headquarters in 2017 raised the city’s profile, and led to some “bang-up business” for Gary in 2018, she said.
Crown Point set up for success in 2019
If south Lake County leaders paused to think about the past year as they watched the ball drop on New Year's Eve or during halftime of any of the myriad New Year's Day bowl games, most of them can be excused if a smile rose on their faces or they felt an air of satisfaction. It was a very good year.
Nowhere was that more true than in Crown Point, where Mayor David Uran and the council now have a downtown park with an ice rink to continue to attract visitors, and now skaters, to the many events sponsored by the city.
The $11 million Bulldog Park project with its rink was completed without costing the taxpayers a dime, thanks to the generosity of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, Franciscan Health and the city's Redevelopment Commission.
That would be enough to call it a successful year for most people, but it was not the only thing that made Uran's New Year's dinner even tastier than usual this year.
In addition to the city's welcoming more than $155 million in new private investment in commercial and residential development, the city reached an agreement to deal with perhaps its biggest traffic problem: 109th Avenue.
The public/private partnership will mean $25.5 million in improvements to the area's infrastructure, starting with the widening of the road and upgrading the utilities as well as extending Delaware Parkway north to 107th and 105th avenues, which already is underway. Both projects will open that quadrant of the I-65 interchange to a major commercial development with shopping, hotels and restaurants.
The city completed master plans for its water, sanitary sewer and stormsewer systems that include an upgrade of the sewage treatment plant's efficiency to improve the city's utility services.
The city also used a state Community Crossings Grant to repair and replace additional sidewalks and streets, and the downtown square was improved with new sidewalks, pedestrian bumpouts and handicapped accessibility ramps to make it safer for pedestrians to enjoy all the amenities the area has to offer.
Safety in the schools was enhanced with the signing of an agreement with the Crown Point Schools to add three more police officers, a second one in the high school and one in each middle school, beginning at the start of the next school year.
"These projects, along with others, have provided a very positive impact to our community's quality of life and values in 2018," Uran said. "It has set us up for a very successful 2019."
Winfield welcomes new park
A few miles east on 109th, Winfield had a pretty good year, too, although on a more modest scale for the small town. Like its neighbor, it started with a new downtown park.
"We pushed hard on that park for a number of years," Winfield Council President Gerald Stiener said. "It takes a long time for government to accomplish anything."
The town got a little help from the developers of a subdivision adjacent to the park. The developers provided an access road and used dirt from the housing construction to help the park. They also built a pond that will help with drainage in the area and will be connected to the park by pathways.
A $6 million problem the town addressed during the year was improper sanitary sewers in the Doubletree Lakes East subdivision. Houses were found to be connected to sewers that went nowhere, and part of the sewer had been routed under the subdivision's lake.
"We got it fixed before anything major happened, but I don't think people realize how serious it could have been," Stiener said.
The town also used a Community Crossings Grant to make improvements at the intersection of 109th and Randolph Street and to improve Randolph north of the intersection. Another boost for the town was the renovation of the WiseWay store at a cost of more than $1 million.
A busy year for St. John
On the county's western boundary, St. John was experiencing "one of our busiest years," Town Manager Steve Kil said.
"Building is moving along nicely, and we are seeing more commercial development in the town," Kil said. "A lot of people have asked for more services and places to shop and eat in town, and we are trying to meet those needs."
Like Crown Point and Winfield, St. John got a Community Crossings Grant, which it used to rebuild 101st Avenue from White Oak Avenue to Calumet Avenue. The project included two new traffic signals on Calumet. The town also reconstructed Parrish Avenue with a roundabout at Parrish and Joliet Street.
The town's parks master plan was updated, and Prairie West Park, the town's largest park, got a $300,000 upgrade with new playground equipment and handicapped accessibility. The fire department was upgraded and got a new engine and ambulance, and a new well was installed to increase the town's water supply.
All those improvements along with creating a railroad quiet zone on 85th Avenue, which the town hopes to extend all the way through the community in 2019, helped attract families who built 280 single-family homes and 40 duplexes in 2018.
"There's is a lot of interest in the community, which is a positive thing," Kil said.
Dyer gets aggressive
In Dyer, Town Manager Tom DeGiulio said the town had a couple of projects providing good economic news.
The first was the opening of Northwest Oncology in the fall on what is expected to be a campus environment, he said. The second was completion of the plans and approvals for construction of a 20-acre senior care development to start soon.
"We also started an aggressive capital improvement program," DeGiulio said. "We made improvements at the sewer plant and did a number of infrastructure improvements in water and storm water. The biggest road project was Sheffield Avenue, which was done. We spent much of the year figuring out how to deal with them, but we did $7 million worth of projects (in 2018), and it will be nearly that much (in 2019)."
Looking to the future, DeGiulio said the Westlake corridor of the South Shore commuter rail service continued to move toward reality, but it still is expected to take several years to complete.
All in all, 2018 was the kind of year to put the "happy" in just about anyone's new year.
A roundup of the bizarre
The Region had its fair share of eyebrow-raising headlines in 2018 — from bizarre crime and corruption to environmental calamities.
Suspect misses key evidence
In north Lake County, Hammond saw the biggest robbery the city has ever seen in April when a group of friends targeted an armored Brinks truck outside a bank and fled with more than $600,000 in cold, hard cash.
An abandoned burned-out car was later discovered along 136th Street, also known as Boy Scout Road, in Hammond, in an apparent attempt to destroy any shred of evidence that could pinpoint the suspects to the heist.
But the idea to torch the car appears to have been in vain. Months later, a Chicago man was implicated in the crime after handwritten plans diagramming the Brink's truck robbery was seized from the suspect's Chicago apartment. So close.
A drug lord and a city councilwoman
In Gary's Steel City, Teddia Caldwell, the estranged husband of a city councilwoman, was indicted on drug and murder charges and could face the death penalty in the New Year.
It was later learned through the release of court documents that Caldwell's estranged wife, Linda Barnes-Caldwell, may have been feeding him insider police information. She's so far declined the allegations.
A federal judge recently ruled prosecutors handling his case must disclose how they used eyewitnesses, informants and other resources to develop their case against him ahead of a Department of Justice hearing March 11 in Washington, D.C.
The hearing is being held because Teddia Caldwell's case is eligible for the death penalty. He is accused in the murders of of Akeem Oliver, 29, of Gary, and Kevin Hood, 43, of Gary.
LOFS was acting as 'quasi police force'
Farther south, in Lakes of the Four Seasons, residents of the gated community were greeted one morning in early November to their private security team being raided by Indiana State Police.
Sources say the search warrant was part of a probe into reports of drunken driving and other traffic offenses that weren’t reported to state or local authorities.
In some cases, motorists driving on the private roads of the gated subdivision were reportedly pulled over by LOFS security, detained and even assessed fines ranging into the hundreds of dollars, payable to the homeowners' association.
In a number of cases, security guards allowed alleged drunken drivers to find other means of transportation home after being pulled over, with no proper reporting to police, the source said.
One top law enforcement official accused Lakes of the Four Seasons security of acting like an unauthorized "quasi police force."
Charges have yet to be filed in the case and the state police's investigation is ongoing.
Fund misuse gives Gary black eye
The release of a series of state audits this year outlined serious financial internal control issues at City Hall in Gary, though Freeman-Wilson is optimistic about 2019.
She maintains any reports by the State Board of Accounts was instigated by a problem city leaders found.
"Every time the (State Board of Accounts) issued a report, it’s because we found it first. It’s because we said to ourselves we need to step this up, do spot checks, and make sure that things are as they should be," she said.
That's how they uncovered fund misuse at Marquette Park Pavillion, the Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center, the Genesis Center and more, she said.
Immediately after the city discovered more than $8 million missing from a bank account restricted to EMS-related expenses, the city's controller and deputy controller were terminated from their roles, she said.
In 2019, those oversights will continue as the cash-strapped city undergoes a financial recovery plan that combines restructuring city departments, centralizing procurement, and payroll reductions with revenue enhancements and state legislative changes.
"The other half of the solution really is to make sure there are internal controls in place," Freeman-Wilson said.
Dead swans at George Lake
More than a dozen swans found dead in George Lake in mid December tested positive for lead poisoning, pitting Whiting Metals against Hammond city leaders, who largely blamed a Sept. 20 baghouse fire at the company’s site for the deaths.
Four more dead swans were found dead just before the Christmas holiday, according to the mayor.
McDermott said he believes the mute swans may have ingested lead released during the fire.
Recent testing by the city shows low lead contamination levels at the nearby Lost Marsh Golf Course, and the contamination starts to rise as the city staff inched closer to the area along the north basin of George Lake and Whiting Metals.
The Lost Marsh Golf Course, a multimillion-dollar redevelopment project constructed more than a decade ago atop a slag heap once known as Bairstow Mountain, lies along the south basin of George Lake.
The area was reduced to less than half its original size starting in the early 1920s as it was filled with industrial waste. Federated Metals operated from 1937 to 1983 as a smelting, refining, recovery and recycling facility for nonferrous metals, and the company dumped its slag piles directly into the lake, filling in the northeast shore, records show.
McDermott recently doubled down on his attacks on Whiting Metals.
“I’ve been mayor 15 years. We don’t have swans dying by the dozens. I know Whiting Metals was super-offended that I dare mention their names, but … we still think it was the fire.”
'Bad blood' sparks shooting at Walmart
It was a chaotic scene the night of Sept. 10 as officers from all across Lake County responded in full force to reports of an active shooter at the Walmart in Hobart across from Southlake Mall.
Dozens of store customers took cover, some climbing onto shelves and hiding behind pillows, while Walmart employees helped customers shelter in break rooms and other areas of the store.
A 9-year-old boy was among the two victims shot. His father, a documented gang member, was the intended target, police said.
Alex C. Hughes, 26, of Gary, was ultimately charged in connection with the shootout with two felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery and criminal gang activity.
One officer, Hobart Cpl. Kevin Garber Jr., has been credited with helping save the boy's life at the scene.