CROWN POINT — Lake County Clerk Mike Brown began accepting credit cards Monday for all payments processed through his office.

The new payment option is intended to increase efficiency and convenience for Lake County citizens filing a lawsuit, paying a traffic ticket, purchasing a marriage license or completing any other kind of financial transaction at the clerk's office.

Brown emphasized the electronic payment system uses the most secure and technologically advanced encryption system in the industry to protect the safety, privacy and security of taxpayers.

Credit card payments at the clerk's office are subject to a 3% convenience fee. Cash and money orders also continue to be accepted.

