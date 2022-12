Lake County Commissioners bypass sheriff's jail contracts amid pending lawsuit

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners is continuing to take no action on contracts inked by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. that specifically pertain to the Lake County Jail.

Commissioners Mike Repay, D-Hammond, and Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, opted Wednesday to neither approve nor disapprove purchasing proposals for inmate food services and pharmaceuticals, as well as regular and emergency sanitizing of the jail facility.

Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, was absent.

The commissioners' decision to take no action on the sheriff's jail-related spending was recommended by the board's attorney, Matt Fech.

He said the commissioners are planning to seek Indiana Supreme Court review of a Nov. 16 Court of Appeals ruling that the sheriff is not required to obtain approval from the county executive to ink contracts relating to the county jail, so long as money for the purchases are appropriated by the county council.

The appellate court said the Indiana Constitution and state law unquestionably establish a duty that the sheriff take care of the jail and its prisoners.

To fulfill that duty, the court said, the sheriff has the authority to enter into contracts relating to the jail without the sheriff's jail contracts being conditioned on further approval by the three-member Board of Commissioners, which serves as county executive.

The commissioners contend that Indiana law clearly assigns the authority to negotiate contracts for all county offices solely to the county executive.

"If that intent is not clear to the judicial branch, I'll ask that the General Assembly clarify," Repay said after the court issued its ruling.

Last month, the commissioners also opted not to act on the annual jail health care contract with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. that's at the center of the appellate case.

Records show that Martinez initially sued the commissioners after they rejected his 2022 contract with CHI at a cost of $6.1 million, a 5% increase compared with 2021 and 20% more than 2020.

The sheriff has proposed granting CHI another 5% increase in 2023 for a total cost to Lake County taxpayers of $6.4 million for jail health care.

In contrast to those price hikes, Repay said it's "interesting" that the sheriff's 2023 contract proposal for jail pharmaceuticals features rates and prices unchanged from 2019.

The commissioners unanimously approved the sheriff's non-jail contract proposals.

