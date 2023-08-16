CROWN POINT — Lake County is making use of a new state law by taking the first step toward developing a regional convention center.

The Lake County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed Wednesday to begin the process of hiring a consultant to put together specifications for a Lake County convention center, prior to the county issuing a formal request for proposals in the months ahead.

Senate Enrolled Act 434 — approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb — requires the county commissioners to solicit proposals through May 31, 2024, for constructing and operating a convention center, and potentially an adjacent hotel, at a to-be-determined location in Lake County.

The law requires the commissioners then hold a series of public hearings to evaluate the convention center proposals. An initial decision on whether the county should move forward with a convention center project must be made by Dec. 1, 2024.

The county's solicitation process is likely to overlap with a mandatory feasibility study on the need for a Lake County convention center set to be conducted under the auspices of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA).

But Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, is confident the study still can usefully inform the eventual convention center proposals, particularly since the dynamics of large conventions have changed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Maybe we'll be really well positioned because we'll be among the newest versions of a convention center," Repay said.

The state has pledged to put up $5 million a year to fund a Lake County convention center, provided the money is matched locally on an equal basis by the convention center's host community or another entity qualified to fund and operate a convention center.

Money for the state's share is set to come from the estimated $18 million a year the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary is due to begin paying Indiana starting July 1, 2025, when a tax break linked to the development of the land-based casino expires.

The statute also permits the Lake County Council to decide whether to increase up to 10% the county innkeepers tax that’s sat at 5% since 1993 to create a reserve fund for convention center additions, refurbishment or similar expenses.

If the convention center ultimately moves forward, it will be overseen by a seven-member board supported by the RDA and regularly monitored by the State Budget Committee.

