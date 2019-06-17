CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner is asking for help finding the families of two deceased individuals, according to a new release issued Monday.
One of the individuals was identified as 77-year-old John Gutknecht, of Hammond, the release stated. Gutknecht lived in the 700 block of 169th Street.
The second person was identified as Kenneth Davis, 64, of Lake Station, according to the release. Davis lived in the 3900 block of Liverpool Street.
The cause of death in either case has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County coroner at 219-755-3265.