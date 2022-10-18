 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Lake County coroner requests public help in identifying family of deceased Hobart man

  • 0

LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County coroner's office is asking the public for help to identify the family of Robert Alan Michalski, 67, of Hobart, according to a release issued Tuesday. 

Michalski is a 6-foot Caucasian male with hazel eyes and bald with gray hair around the side and back of his head, Coroner David Pastrick said. 

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Anyone with information regarding Michalski can call the Lake County coroner’s office, 219-755-3265.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists discover sign of possibly 550,000 year old extinct human species

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts