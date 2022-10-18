Lake County coroner requests public help in identifying family of deceased Hobart man

Robert Alan Michalski, 67, of Hobart, is a 6-foot Caucasian male with hazel eyes who is bald with gray hair around the side and back of his he…
LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County coroner's office is asking the public for help to identify the family of Robert Alan Michalski, 67, of Hobart, according to a release issued Tuesday.
Michalski is a 6-foot Caucasian male with hazel eyes and bald with gray hair around the side and back of his head, Coroner David Pastrick said.
Anyone with information regarding Michalski can call the Lake County coroner’s office, 219-755-3265.
