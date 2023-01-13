Lake County coroner's office welcomes furry new deputy Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick watches Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. deputize Snoop, an emotional support animal, on Wednesday at the coro…

CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's "paw-ffice" is offering extra support to staff through a new member of their team: an emotional support dog named Snoop.

The coroner's office adopted Snoop, who is a 2 or 3 years old, on Monday from Lake County Animal Control. Coroner David J. Pastrick said he hopes Snoop will bring a smile to the staff and those who come into the coroner's office as they deal with difficult cases.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. and Police Chief Vince Balbo arrived at the coroner's office Thursday to officially welcome Snoop to the team. With a treat in his hand, Martinez raised Snoop's right paw and swore him in as a coroner's deputy. Snoop's title is so official, he even gets to wear a deputy badge on his harness.

"I think it's really going to help the staff," Martinez said. "Especially with what they see out there."

Pastrick developed the idea for an emotional support animal because one of his family members had worked with a companion dog at the St. Joseph Carmelite Home in East Chicago. He saw how helpful the dog was for the Carmelite residents and thought it could be helpful in a setting such as a coroner's office.

"It's positive for the staff," Pastrick said. "And it'll ease tensions for guests who come into the office."

Medical and Legal Deputy Investigator Angie Yanez said investigating the death of a child earlier in the week was difficult, but spending time with Snoop provided comfort amid the challenges of the case.

"I went and just hung with him for a little bit afterward," Yanez said.

The coroner's office is staffed 24 hours, seven days a week, so staff will always be there to take care of Snoop, Pastrick said. The staff has toyed with the idea of bringing Snoop out to scenes, but it will be on a case-by-case basis.

Snoop is a playful pup who loves treats, his stick toy and spending time with people. Initially, staff thought he was an American bulldog mix, but they predict that he could be part of the Dogo Argentino breed, Pastrick said. He was picked up as a stray in northern Lake County and brought in to the Animal Control center.

Lake County Animal Control is a no-kill shelter. Martinez said volunteers and staff work tirelessly to make sure the animals find good homes. Adoptable pets can be found on the agency's Facebook page.

Pastrick said he had hoped to adopt a dog for the office when he came in to the coroner's role in January 2022, but he doesn't regret waiting:

"By waiting a little bit, we got the best dog there is."