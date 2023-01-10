Lake County Council decides Charlie Brown is a good man to lead it

CROWN POINT — A Gary man with an unforgettable name, whose public service career at the municipal, state and county levels spans six decades, is the new president of the Lake County Council.

Charlie Brown, D-Gary, was elected leader of the county's financial governing body Tuesday, with Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, as vice president — both with the support of all five Democratic and two Republican council members.

"I thank my fellow councilpersons for having that kind of confidence in me. I look forward to us working together to do what's best for the county of Lake," Brown said after being passed the gavel by Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, the former president.

Brown's duties as president include presiding over the council's monthly meeting, which generally features county departments requesting changes to their appropriations or the spending allocations designated in the annual county budget adopted late last year.

He also leads the monthly public study session for in-depth review of various county financial issues and represents the council or the county on numerous countywide or regional committees and commissions.

On that last point, Brown was somewhat unenthusiastic when he began finding out all the entities on which he now serves.

That prompted Councilman Dave Hamm, D-Hammond, to quip: "You're our leader." Likewise, Councilman Randy Niemeyer, R-Cedar Lake, teased: "Be careful what you wish for, Charlie."

Brown got off to a shaky start on the parliamentary procedure the council follows, despite serving four years on the county council and 36 years in the Indiana House.

But guided by council attorney Tom O'Donnell, a former member of the county council, Brown soon got the hang of when to call for a voice vote and when a roll call is required.

"I promise you there will not be this kind of confusion as we move along," Brown said.

There was, however, plenty of confusion at the first meeting of the year when new Councilman Clorius Lay, D-Gary, objected to the council continuing to use "defer" to skip over an agenda item, rather than "postpone."

Lay, an attorney, said Robert's Rules of Order consistently favors postpone over defer. In response, Brown noted that the council is empowered to set its own rules, and defer has been used by the council for decades to delay action until a subsequent meeting.

"I don't want to slow you down. But I'm an expert in parliamentary procedure. I've done it for years and I've taught it," Lay said. "As you change this, you put people who understand parliamentary procedure at a disadvantage."

Lay also suggested that he soon may file a lawsuit against the council because he believes its study sessions run afoul of Indiana's Open Door Law, notwithstanding O'Donnell's observation that the study sessions are advertised and open to the public, and the Indiana Public Access Counselor has affirmed their legitimacy.

After extended discussion on the issue, Brown broke the tension by wondering aloud: "Why did I accept this position?"

