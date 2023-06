CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council applauded Tuesday the quick response by jail staff last week when a man poured gasoline on the floor of the facility's lobby and set it on fire.

No one was injured in the fire that jail staff successfully extinguished before firefighters arrived. Records show the damage to the jail lobby totaled between $6,500 and $8,500.

According to court records, Ryan Andrews, 26, of Merrillville, allegedly set the fire. He was arrested Friday in Tinley Park, Illinois, and is expected to face an arson charge after he's extradited to Indiana.

The county council observed the fire could have been much worse without quick action by jail staff to put it out. It unanimously adopted a resolution praising those who had a hand in protecting lives and property at the jail.

Specifically, the resolution recognizes Assistant Warden Kimberly O’Connor; Sergeant Paul Schorle; Officers Zachary Collins, Ryan Leoni, Rodrick Shannon, Richard Sterk; and Clerks Laura Lunkes-Wilson and Kailyn Wasmer "for their quick response and suppression of the fire."

Jail Warden Todd Wasmer accepted on behalf of his team a plaque presented by Councilman Randy Niemeyer, R-Cedar Lake, containing a copy of the resolution.

Wasmer said corrections often is a difficult, thankless job, so it's an honor for jail staff to receive public acknowledgement of their training and sacrifices.

