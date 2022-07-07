Lake County Council still holds purse strings on sheriff's jail contracts

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council plans to keep close tabs on the sheriff's jail spending after a judge last week authorized the sheriff to bypass the Lake County Commissioners and sign jail-related purchasing contracts on his own.

Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele said his reading of a state law directing the sheriff to "take care" of jail inmates in his custody gives Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. the authority to ink jail-related contracts without needing the consent of the county's three-member executive.

"The Lake County sheriff, and not the Lake County Board of Commissioners, has the authority to enter into contracts to take care of the Lake County Jail and the prisoners there," Scheele said in his June 30 ruling.

The commissioners immediately filed notice of their intent to appeal the decision based on a different state law giving county government contracting authority exclusively to the commissioners.

They've also asked Scheele to postpone the effective date of his ruling until the Indiana Court of Appeals considers the case.

Scheele has scheduled a Monday hearing to evaluate the commissioners' request for a stay, according to court records.

Should the ruling take effect, however, Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, said the council will keep a watchful eye on the sheriff's spending through careful control of its annual appropriations for the county jail.

"We still have the purse strings. So he has to come in front of us," said Dernulc, who leads the council's jail spending subcommittee.

Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond, agreed: "He can only sign a contract for the amount of dollars that we appropriate."

Both councilmen also observed the council already has in place strict spending categories for the jail, ranging from salaries and overtime to clothing and furniture, and any transfer of funds from one category to another also requires council approval.

Nevertheless, Councilman Al Menchaca, D-Gary, said the council probably should request copies of every contract signed solely by the sheriff to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent appropriately.

The legal clash between the sheriff and the commissioners stems, in part, from Martinez inking an agreement for Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) to continue providing medical care to inmates at the Lake County Jail, notwithstanding the commissioners' call for a top-to-bottom review of jail medical spending and a rebidding of the contract.

Records show the commissioners in December declined to approve the sheriff's proposed contract with CHI for 2022 inmate medical services at a cost of $6.1 million, a 5% increase compared to 2021, and 20% more than 2020.

According to court records, Martinez signed the 2022 contract with CHI anyway. But Lake County Auditor John Petalas declined to pay CHI under the sheriff’s contract because it wasn’t approved by the commissioners — prompting Martinez to file suit.

Dernulc said he recognizes there's friction between the sheriff and the commissioners. But he believes the commissioners have an appropriate role in contracting as the county executive, and he was surprised by the court's decision.

"The sheriff needed to find a remedy and he got his remedy," Dernulc said.