Lake County creates clergy council to inform leaders on criminal justice topics, prosecutor says

Bernard Carter, Lake County Prosecutor Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said the clergy council is part of his desire to increase community outreach.

CROWN POINT — Local religious leaders will have the opportunity to learn more about the criminal justice system through a new "clergy council" program, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter announced in news a release Friday.

As part of the prosecutor's desire to increase community outreach, the newly formed Lake County Clergy Council will meet with members of the Lake County prosecutor's office, Lake County Sheriff's Department and Lake County clerk's office on a quarterly basis to gain information on a variety of criminal justice topics, with that information then communicated to congregations all across Lake County, Carter said.

“Clergy members are leaders in our community and play a critical role in the lives of the people they serve," Carter said in the release. “It is for that reason that we feel strongly that by informing our clergy we can continue to bridge the gap of understanding between community and prosecutors, as well as law enforcement.”

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­The first meeting, called a "listening session," according to Carter, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Purdue Research Center building, 2293 N. Main St. in Crown Point in the parking lot of Lake County Government Center A Building.

“We believe very firmly that our first session should be a listening session, whereby our faith-based leaders can tell us what is on their minds, what they’d like to understand about the criminal justice system,” Carter said in the release. "From there, we can move forward organizing topics, bringing experts to better illustrate and explain each topic.”

A list of meeting dates and times will be forthcoming, Carter said.